Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
12 changes for All Blacks, including a first Tuivasa-Sheck start
The All Blacks have made a dozen changes to their starting XV to face Japan on Saturday, Brodie Retallick, Richie Mo’unga and Caleb Clarke the three players who have kept their places from the team that defeated Australia in round six of The Rugby Championship in Auckland. That 40-14...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
Comments / 0