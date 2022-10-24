The Kansas City Chiefs have often used their practice squad players on gameday due to injuries and suspensions. Who could make an impact after Kansas City’s bye week?. One of the Kansas City Chiefs strengths this season has been their practice squad depth. Kicker Matthew Wright, linebacker Elijah Lee, and wide receiver Daurice Fountain are just a few of the practice squad players who have been elevated on game day. While their performances have not been lights out, these players provide dependable and important depth on the Chiefs roster.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 HOUR AGO