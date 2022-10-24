ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door

The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
Steelers get good and bad injury news in one fell swoop

The Pittsburgh Steelers are having a tough beginning to their season, going 2-5 and now facing changes that may make things even more difficult. The Pittsburgh Steelers have some injury updates, both good and bad. On the plus side, linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice as of Wednesday, but he remains on the reserve/injured list.
3 important practice squad players for Chiefs in season’s second half

The Kansas City Chiefs have often used their practice squad players on gameday due to injuries and suspensions. Who could make an impact after Kansas City’s bye week?. One of the Kansas City Chiefs strengths this season has been their practice squad depth. Kicker Matthew Wright, linebacker Elijah Lee, and wide receiver Daurice Fountain are just a few of the practice squad players who have been elevated on game day. While their performances have not been lights out, these players provide dependable and important depth on the Chiefs roster.
