Why did the Patriots draft Bailey Zappe a year after Mac Jones? Bill Belichick's draft tendencies led to surprise QB selection

Related
Sporting News
Russell Wilson worked out in airplane aisle for hours as Broncos teammates tried to sleep on flight to London
Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson is still questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, but he seems to be doing what he can to get back into game shape. Even at the expense of what should be like a restful time. Russell Wilson is taking his cringe tour to...
Sporting News
Bengals WR depth chart: Joe Burrow has options after Ja'Marr Chase injury
The Bengals may count themselves among the unlucky — and the lucky. Cincinnati was dealt a hefty blow Thursday, losing wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase to a hip injury that will keep him on the shelf for more than a month. The team is expected to place him on injured reserve, in which case he'd miss a minimum of four games. It could be longer until he returns.
NBC Sports
Bailey Zappe's comment about Patriots' play-calling is telling
The New England Patriots' quarterback situation is complicated -- in part, perhaps, because Bailey Zappe likes to keep things simple. The rookie QB led the Patriots to back-to-back blowout wins in Weeks 5 and 6 and replaced starter Mac Jones after just three offensive series in Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bears. While Zappe faltered in the second half Monday, the fact that New England turned to him so quickly (assuming Jones' benching wasn't injury-related) shows the team has real faith in him.
thecomeback.com
Mac Jones gets brutally honest about Patriots fans booing him
The Chicago Bears defeated the New England Patriots, 33-14, in a somewhat surprising Monday Night Football result. The loss dropped the Patriots to 3-4 on the season. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones did not have a good night, as fans booed him and chanted for his replacement by backup Bailey Zappe.
Bill Belichick makes Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe decision for Patriots’ Week 8
FOXBOROUGH – While Bill Belichick wouldn’t say who would get the start at quarterback for the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears that someone else leaked it out. Mac Jones will start against the New York Jets after getting about 90 percent of the first team reps at practice on Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported.
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick makes major Patriots quarterback announcement
Since rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe replaced Mac Jones during the New England Patriots blowout loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick hasn’t exactly been forthcoming about who would be the team’s starting going forward, giving vague responses to questions on multiple occasions. But on Thursday, Belichick gave a much more revealing answer – while still getting a little testy with the media.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to hilarious Bill Belichick press conference
Long-time New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been known to be a bit abrasive when addressing the media, and that was on full display during a press conference on Wednesday. He was asked about the Patriots’ quarterback situation on Wednesday during the press conference. To nobody’s surprise, he...
Patriots Trade Rumors: Teams Showing Interest In Isaiah Wynn
Patriots fans might find this hard to believe, but other teams apparently are interested in Isaiah Wynn. New England has been getting trade calls on the embattled right tackle, NFL Media’s Mike Giardi reported Thursday morning. Giardi also became the latest reporter to say that receiver Kendrick Bourne has been discussed in trade talks.
Sporting News
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Ravens vs. Buccaneers in Week 8
This week's edition of "Thursday Night Football" will feature two teams with tenuous grasps of the top spots in their respective divisions. The Ravens (4-3) enter their matchup with the Buccaneers as the leader in the AFC North after escaping Week 7 with a narrow victory against the Browns. Baltimore has failed to win consecutive games this season, preventing the Ravens from creating any separation in the standings.
Sporting News
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen divorce rumors, explained: A relationship timeline since Buccaneers QB's retirement indecision
Celebrity power couple Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have long been one of the crown jewels of the sports and entertainment world. However, it appears that pairing may be headed for split. Multiple reports indicate that Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer. The move comes after rumors that the couple,...
Sporting News
NFL Pick 'em Pool, Survivor Pool Picks Week 8: Expert tips on favorites, best upsets to consider in office pools
With massive upsets occurring virtually every week, NFL survivor pools are virtual ghost towns and pick 'em pools are uglier than ever. Fortunately, the experts from PoolGenius are here to help salvage your season by breaking down the most popular survivor pool picks and highlighting five potential Week 8 NFL picks that could give you an edge in pick 'em pools.
Sporting News
Buccaneers vs. Ravens Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em for Week 8 NFL 'Thursday Night Football'
When the slumping Buccaneers and inconsistent Ravens face each other in Baltimore to begin Week 8 on "Thursday Night Football" (8:15 p.m. ET, Amazon Prime Video), there will be plenty of fantasy start 'em, sit 'em questions for players on both sides. While Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson have disappointed...
Golf Digest
Did an ESPN SkyCam wire irrevocably alter the future of the New England Patriots? Some are saying yes
On Monday night in foggy Foxborough, the New England Patriots suffered arguably their worst loss of the post-Brady era, falling 33-14 to a Bears team that can charitably be described as pedestrian. Making matters worse, erstwhile franchise QB Mac Jones was benched in the second quarter of his return from a high ankle sprain after going three for six with a truly fugly INT, opening the door for Bailey Zappe to lead two quick (though ultimately meaningless) touchdown drives. The early hook ignited a quarterback controversy that Belichick and co. and haven’t seen since the Drew Bledsoe days, but it might not have been Mac Jones’ fault. At least not entirely.
Sporting News
Thursday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 8 Ravens-Buccaneers single-game tournaments
Week 8 kicks off with a showdown between the Ravens and Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football. NFL DFS players will have no problems filling out FanDuel single-game lineups with the likes of Tom Brady, Mike Evans, Leonard Fournette, and Lamar Jackson in action, but it's worth noting that both Mark Andrews (knee) and Rashod Bateman (foot) are dealing with injury issues that bear watching.
Sporting News
Ravens vs. Buccaneers live streams: How to watch NFL 'Thursday Night Football' game online without cable
The Buccaneers won't have much time to try and right the ship as they're set to host the Ravens on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 8. Tampa Bay is coming off of one of the most surprising losses of the 2022 NFL season, falling to the Panthers just days after Carolina traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to signify a rebuild.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Cam Akers affecting Week 8 RB rankings
D'Andre Swift and James Conner have missed the past couple of weeks due to nagging injuries, and Cam Akers hasn't played since Week 5 after falling out with Rams' management. The statuses of these fantasy-relevant runners will play a big part in Week 8 fantasy RB rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions, so it's important to have the latest updates ahead of your roster moves.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 8 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 8, and things don't get easier with injuries piling up and two offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — the Chargers and Chiefs — off for the third bye week of the season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 8 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
Ravens' Lamar Jackson holds up, signs fan's 'Pay 'Em Now' sign after 'TNF' win at Bucs
Ravens fans want the team's front office to know they would like to see Lamar Jackson get paid. So does the Baltimore quarterback. After leading the Ravens to a 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on "Thursday Night Football," Jackson spotted a fan with a sign that read "Pay 'Em Now" and included Jackson's No. 8.
Tedy Bruschi Calls Ex-Patriot ‘Ridiculous’ For Bill Belichick Take
One former Patriot believes Bill Belichick has slowly but surely been exposed ever since Tom Brady left Foxboro. The same can’t be said for another standout from the first phase of New England’s dynasty. Asante Samuel, who played the first five seasons of his 11-year NFL career with...
The New England Patriots squandered a perfect chance on Monday
The New England Patriots, to put it lightly, crapped the bed on Monday night and squandered a perfect chance to get their season back on track. Sometimes things just don’t go your way. I liken this game on Monday night to one of those days where you wake up and you can just tell that the day is going to stink.
