Local Coronavirus Numbers for Thu, Oct 27th, 2022
Deaths – 199 (Was 199 on 10/20/22) Jasper County active cases as of Thu, Oct 27th, 2022:. Brookeland – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22) Jasper – 2 (Was 5 on 10/20/22) Kirbyville – 1 (Was 2 on 10/20/22) Buna – 0 (Was 1 on 10/20/22)
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On October 25, 2022, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of October 17, 2022 – October 23, 2022.
Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont
Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
Improvements planned at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has announced that an improvement project will soon get underway at Rayburn Park in San Augustine County. In a press release, the Corps didn’t say says how much is being spent on the project, but it was noted that funding will come from the $1 trillion Infrastructure Package recently implemented in Washington DC.
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located
Authorities in Louisiana Report that Person Sought in Welfare Concern Has Been Located. On October 26, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that Gena has been located and is safe. Original:. On October 25, 2022, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that they are asking for help locating Gena...
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Oct 24th, 2022
Calls To Services (October 17th to October 23rd, 2022): The Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) answered sixty-five (65) calls to service. Jail Population: We currently have twenty (20) inmates in the following Jails, twelve (12) housed in Newton, eight (8) housed in Jasper.
Former Jasper County Sheriff Roscoe Davis dies at 89
A former sheriff of Jasper County has died. Roscoe Davis, who served as sheriff from January of 1993 to 1997 passed away on Tuesday at his home in Morgan Mill, a small community in Erath County, southwest of Fort Worth. Prior to serving as sheriff of Jasper County, Davis who...
Drive-By Shooting at Residence in Newton
According to Newton Police Chief Will Jackson, the Newton County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call at approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, October 23, stating a shot had been fired into a residence in Newton. The residence was located in the 2900 block of Hwy. 190 East. Chief Jackson stated that thankfully no one was injured in the residence by the shooting. If anyone has any additional information, please call Newton City Hall at 409-379-5061 or the Sheriff’s Department at 409-379-3636.
Habitual burn ban violator in Newton County issued a citation
Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth says a habitual burn ban violator in Newton County has been issued a citation after they were discovered burning late Monday morning, despite being warned multiple times. It happened shortly before 11:00 at a location on Highway 87, just north of Recreational Road 255 in...
Federal grand jury indicts Mansfield doctor, LPN for prescription drug fraud
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A longtime DeSoto Parish physician was indicted Wednesday on prescription drug fraud charges. The indictment accuses Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, along with his nurse, Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, of illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown said.
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances
Louisiana Physician and LPN Indicted and Charged with Illegally Obtaining and Distributing Controlled Substances. Louisiana – On October 26, 2022, a federal grand jury in Shreveport, Louisiana indicted Dr. Jeffrey L. Evans, Jr., 65, of Mansfield, Louisiana, and Debra E. Craig, 66, of Converse, Louisiana, for illegally obtaining and distributing controlled substances, announced United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown.
OP-ED - Jasper City Councilman Land again expresses concern about alcohol in the park
With the upcoming Christmas in the park event I would like to issue an official opinion and my disapproval on the changing of the Jasper Texas Code of Ordinances Chapter 17 - Offenses and Miscellaneous Provisions, Article IV, ALCOHOL Sec. 17-44 - Public consumption of alcohol. It states: Any and All City of Jasper sponsored events shall be exempt from the following b, c, d, e, sections.
2 arrested after high-speed chase in Nacogdoches ends in Lufkin
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – Two men have been arrested in an early Thursday morning chase, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wilson Briggs, 40 of Channelview, and Bryan Adam Scott, 37, of Channelview, were arrested after officials said a deputy was patrolling the 10,000 block of Highway 59 when they noticed a 2012 […]
UPDATED - One flown after auto-ped crash just south of Jasper
One person was flown from the scene after being hit by a vehicle south of Jasper on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred shortly before 4:00 on Highway 96 near County Road 303. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Richard Standifer, a 2020 Chevrolet box truck was southbound on...
East Texas man sentenced to life in prison after home burglary, previously convicted of 5 felonies
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas man was sentenced to life in prison after being found guilty of burglary of a habitation. Antonio Stearns was sentenced on Oct. 12 in Nacogdoches County, said Andrew Jones, the District Attorney for Nacogdoches County. He is facing the following additional charges: unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, […]
Boo Bash in Lufkin canceled due to rainy forecast
LUFKIN, Texas — Lufkin's Boo Bash on the Plaza has been canceled due to Friday's rainy forecast. Visit Lufkin said on Facebook that the Halloween event was canceled. The National Weather Service is reporting a system with multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Visit Lufkin also noted there's a...
Leesville Man Killed in Vernon Parish Crash
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police are investigating a one-vehicle crash in Vernon Parish that claimed the life of a 39-year-old man on Oct. 20. According to LSP, 39-year-old Clemente Bellah was driving a Toyota SUV eastbound on LA-1146. For reasons unknown, Bellah veered off the road into a ditch, then hit a tree. The vehicle then became engulfed in flamed and Bellah was pronounced dead on the scene.
Councilman says revisiting alcohol in the park issue blocked by Mayor
A Jasper City Councilman says that his efforts to revisit the recently passed City Ordinance which allows the display, sale, and consumption of alcohol and controlled substances at city sponsored events in Sandy Creek Park is being blocked by Mayor Randy Sayers. District 1 Councilman Anderson Land was the only...
Recognize this man? JCSO asks public to help identify a prowler
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help from the public to identify a prowler who is possibly a burglary suspect. The department says a security camera recently captured video of the man with a flashlight creeping around a home during the night. He appeared to be a white male wearing a cap, t-shirt, and overalls.
Brick Street Burger Battle Winner Announced In Nacogdoches, Texas
On Sunday, October 23, 2022 we found out who had the best burger on the brick streets of Downtown Nacogdoches. The competition finale party was at the Fredonia Brewery and all of the winners were announced. I used a burger photo from Cowboy Jack's Saloon and Grill in our first...
