Read full article on original website
Related
Court date is set for trial of man accused of raping a 10-year-old in Ohio who then left state for abortion
The trial for the man accused of raping and impregnating a child in Ohio who then had to travel to Indiana for an abortion has been set for early next year, according to a court document obtained by CNN.
WIBC.com
Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law
INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
Record numbers of people are dying in Georgia’s largest jails
In 2021, 22 people died in the custody of Georgia’s five largest jails, or after the jails sent them to hospitals, according to an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The Clayton and Gwinnett county jails experienced the highest death tolls, their largest annual total in more than a decade.
The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood
Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations
Herschel Walker is back in the spotlight after a second woman came forward, alleging that he drove her to an abortion clinic after she became pregnant during a romantic relationship with the Senate candidate nearly 30 years ago. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains how Walker is responding to the allegations and how it could impact the tight Georgia Senate race. Oct. 27, 2022.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant
President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’
Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
House Judiciary Votes Against Bill To Allow Fathers To Use Courts To Stop Abortions
CONCORD – A bill that would allow biological fathers to use the courts to stop an abortion will not be recommended for future legislation. The New Hampshire House Judiciary Committee voted 12-7 to not recommend the legislation, HB 1181, from the pile of studied bills they still have to report out in November.
New Ad Shows Stark Reality Of Texas’ Abortion Ban: Children Having Children
Mothers Against Greg Abbott hopes the ad shows the very real scenarios the Texas governor and other Republicans have opened up for millions of little girls.
Girl, 14, speaks out after being denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law
An Arizona teen has spoken out after she was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of the state abolishing abortions under its new law. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis and had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.The Tucson native was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.“My entire life I was in and out of the hospital,” Emma...
The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion
For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Three Ohio justices err in revealing views on abortion issues likely to come before them: editorial
In early March, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade abortion ruling expected to fall that spring, three sitting Ohio Supreme Court justices -- all of whom are on the ballot this year -- answered a questionnaire from Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati on their legal philosophies and views on abortion, as well as other issues. Among the questions they answered were ones that bore on whether Roe v. Wade was rightly decided, when life begins and whether the Ohio Constitution includes any provision “intended to require the use of public funds for abortion.”
The 5 States Where Abortion Rights Are On The Ballot
Voters in five states will get to directly decide the future of abortion access in their communities this election.
a-z-animals.com
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?
Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
The doctors leaving anti-abortion states: ‘I couldn’t do my job at all’
With Roe v Wade overturned, abortion is now banned in 13 states and subject to restrictions and litigation in more than a dozen others. In some states, courts are embroiled in an on-off battle that can see abortion banned in a state one day, unbanned the next, and back off the table two weeks later.
She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.
A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
Arizona AG agrees not to enforce near-total abortion ban until 2023
Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a news...
WFAE.org
North Carolina abortion doulas offer support through an often lonely procedure
Lauren Overman has an Amazon shopping list she sends people preparing to have an abortion: a heating pad, massage tools, a journal, aromatherapy oils — items she thinks could be helpful before, during and after the procedure. Overman is an abortion doula based in North Carolina’s Triangle. She offers...
Comments / 0