ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WIBC.com

Federal Judge Blocks Indiana Abortion Burial Law

INDIANAPOLIS — A federal judge has blocked Indiana’s abortion burial and cremation law. Monday, Indiana Southern District Judge Richard Young ruled to block the 2016 law, which required patients and doctors to either bury or cremate the fetal remains after an abortion or miscarriage. The case began in...
INDIANA STATE
NBC News

The next big battle in America's abortion fight will be over fetal personhood

Five days after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a pregnant Texas woman, Brandy Bottone, protested a ticket she’d been issued for driving alone in a carpool lane. Bottone argued that under the Supreme Court’s recent logic that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, her unborn fetus counted as a person and thus satisfied the high-occupancy vehicle lane requirements. Her ticket was later dismissed.
TEXAS STATE
NBC News

Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies new abortion allegations

Herschel Walker is back in the spotlight after a second woman came forward, alleging that he drove her to an abortion clinic after she became pregnant during a romantic relationship with the Senate candidate nearly 30 years ago. NBC News’ Ellison Barber explains how Walker is responding to the allegations and how it could impact the tight Georgia Senate race. Oct. 27, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

'What century are we in?' Biden slams Idaho school denying students access to contraception and criticizes case of girl, 14, who couldn't get medication because of Arizona's abortion ban - even though she wasn't pregnant

President Joe Biden slammed officials at the University of Idaho for their new guidance that students should not be offered birth control because of the state's near-total on abortions. 'Folks, what century are we in?,' Biden said during a meeting of his reproductive task force at the White House on...
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

Woman who had to abort 22-week pregnancy pleads with Congress to protect abortion rights: ‘Be the compassion’

Into her 20th week of a “very wanted” pregnancy, Kelsey Leigh was devastated to learn during an ultrasound that her unborn son had a fatal diagnosis.If the pregnancy had continued, her child would likely not have been able to swallow, or breathe, and his bones would have broken during delivery, no matter the method, she told members of Congress on 29 September.“I chose to end my pregnancy,” she testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing. “I could not and would not carry my son for four more months to give birth to him knowing his life would be filled...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Girl, 14, speaks out after being denied life-saving prescription refill under Arizona abortion law

An Arizona teen has spoken out after she was refused a refill of a life-saving prescription drug within 48 hours of the state abolishing abortions under its new law. Emma Thompson, 14, has debilitating rheumatoid arthritis and osteoporosis and had been prescribed the immunosuppressant methotrexate to fight the pain and symptoms of her disease.The Tucson native was refused a refill of the drug after Arizona rolled out its new law against abortions on 24 September, on the basis that the drug can also be used to end ectopic pregnancies.“My entire life I was in and out of the hospital,” Emma...
ARIZONA STATE
Salon

The 3 biggest lies Republicans use to avoid admitting they plan to ban abortion

For decades now, Republicans have been running on an anti-abortion platform. Much to the dismay of feminists, it seems to have done little to discourage voters from turning out for them. It's no wonder, then, that Republicans began to believe that voters either agreed with their anti-choice views or weren't really bothered by them. Then, in June, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, opening the door to a stampede of Republican-controlled state legislatures banning abortion. The result was a widespread backlash that made it quite clear that no, actually, the public does not support abortion bans. Instead, it seems that voters had spent years dismissing Republican anti-choice views as empty gestures to placate the religious right, not action plans. (The idea that right wing radicalism is "just talk" strikes again!)
GEORGIA STATE
Cleveland.com

Three Ohio justices err in revealing views on abortion issues likely to come before them: editorial

In early March, with the U.S. Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade abortion ruling expected to fall that spring, three sitting Ohio Supreme Court justices -- all of whom are on the ballot this year -- answered a questionnaire from Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati on their legal philosophies and views on abortion, as well as other issues. Among the questions they answered were ones that bore on whether Roe v. Wade was rightly decided, when life begins and whether the Ohio Constitution includes any provision “intended to require the use of public funds for abortion.”
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?

Watch: Is This the Largest Alligator Ever Discovered in Georgia?. That’s the question that 11Alive News in Atlanta, Georgia tried to answer when they featured an amazing photo of an alligator caught in Cordele, Georgia. The photo shows a man kneeling next to an alligator that is at least...
CORDELE, GA
Vice

She Feared Giving Birth Would Kill Her. She Fled Her State for an Abortion.

A week after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, the 23-year-old woman decided that she couldn’t wait any longer. She needed a pregnancy test. She hadn’t had a period in weeks, but that hadn’t triggered any alarm bells. The young woman, who VICE News is identifying by the initial R. for privacy reasons, said her period frequently goes missing. But then the evidence started to mount. R.’s breasts started to swell and ache. On July 1, R. said, she went to Walgreens with her friend and picked up two boxes of pregnancy tests.
MISSOURI STATE
Axios

Arizona AG agrees not to enforce near-total abortion ban until 2023

Arizona's near total ban on abortions won't be enforced until at least 2023 after the state's attorney general reached an agreement with Planned Parenthood, prompting the group to resume abortion services there Thursday, per Bloomberg Law. Driving the news: Brittany Fonteno, who heads Planned Parenthood Arizona, said at a news...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy