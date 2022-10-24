ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Inter Milan Renew Interest In Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah

By Dylan McBennett
 3 days ago

Inter Milan have renewed there interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

Trevoh Chalobah has been immense for Chelsea lately, and his performances are gaining attention. It comes as no surprise, but teams in Italy really seem to be taking a huge interest in the Chelsea centre-half.

Inter Milan previously had interest in Chalobah, but it cooled off significantly. New reports are now suggesting that interest has been renewed, which could be bad news for Chelsea.

Chalobah has become an important defender, but it took injuries to make him become one. Could he leave Chelsea to guarantee himself more game time?

Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Trevoh Chalobah.

According to That's Football, Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.

A few weeks ago, this news may have been worrying for Chelsea fans, and maybe even the manager Graham Potter . Chalobah was on the fringes, and frustrated about his lack of game time after Chelsea signed two central defenders.

Times have now changed, and Chalobah looks a real fixture in the Chelsea back line. Whether that will continue when Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly come back is the big question regarding the future of Chalobah.

The English defender could look to the success of Fikayo Tomori at Roma, and imagine himself emulating his former team-mate.

Chelsea on the other hand could take the Inter Milan interest, and ask them to send Milan Skriniar to Stamford Bridge in return. It's a story to look out for.

