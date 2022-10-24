Report: Inter Milan Renew Interest In Chelsea's Trevoh Chalobah
Inter Milan have renewed there interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
View the original article to see embedded media.
Trevoh Chalobah has been immense for Chelsea lately, and his performances are gaining attention. It comes as no surprise, but teams in Italy really seem to be taking a huge interest in the Chelsea centre-half.
Inter Milan previously had interest in Chalobah, but it cooled off significantly. New reports are now suggesting that interest has been renewed, which could be bad news for Chelsea.
Chalobah has become an important defender, but it took injuries to make him become one. Could he leave Chelsea to guarantee himself more game time?
According to That's Football, Inter Milan have renewed their interest in Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah.
A few weeks ago, this news may have been worrying for Chelsea fans, and maybe even the manager Graham Potter . Chalobah was on the fringes, and frustrated about his lack of game time after Chelsea signed two central defenders.
Times have now changed, and Chalobah looks a real fixture in the Chelsea back line. Whether that will continue when Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly come back is the big question regarding the future of Chalobah.
The English defender could look to the success of Fikayo Tomori at Roma, and imagine himself emulating his former team-mate.
Chelsea on the other hand could take the Inter Milan interest, and ask them to send Milan Skriniar to Stamford Bridge in return. It's a story to look out for.
Read More Chelsea Stories
- Match Report: Chelsea Breeze To A 3-0 Victory Over Wolves
- Report: Chelsea Monitoring Alessandro Bastoni As Josko Gvardiol Alternative
- Report: Tammy Abraham Speaks On Possibility Of Chelsea Return
- Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update
- Report: Gabriel Slonina Will Train With Chelsea This Week
- Report: Chelsea Negotiating With Mason Mount For New Contract
- Report: Chelsea Interested In Lorenzo Pellegrini And Yeremy Pino
- Report: Marco Van Basten Urges Hakim Ziyech To Leave Chelsea
- Report: Chelsea Target Cristiano Ronaldo Not Happy At Manchester United
Comments / 0