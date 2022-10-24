ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDaniel Takeaways Day After Dolphins-Steelers Week 7 Game

By Alain Poupart
 3 days ago

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel looks back on his team's 16-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium

Head coach Mike McDaniel conducted the traditional day-after-the-game press conference Monday in the aftermath of the Miami Dolphins' 16-10 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium.

Here were the highlights from McDaniel's media session:

-- First question deals with safety Brandon Jones, and McDaniel says it looks like he's going to go on IR. While there are more tests to be done and info to be received, McDaniel says, "I'm not too excited about it."

-- As for Byron Jones, this again will not be the week. McDaniel says the whole process is frustrating for everybody involved. "It's not for all the efforts from both sides." Adds he has no idea when Jones might be back.

-- McDaniel describes Hard Rock Stadium and the Sunday night game being a "cool environment."

-- Regarding the passing game, McDaniel explains that some of the issues Sunday night were a perfect example of how important the timing is. Said it's something he expects the offense to clean up.

-- Brandon Shell has started the last two games at right tackle, and McDaniel says he "continues to impress. I think he's playing very well. He's fit right into the culture."

-- Watching somebody get rewarded for hard work in practice and overcome adversity, like Noah Igbinoghene did with his game-clinching interception, McDaniel calls it the best part of coaching.

-- Jaelan Phillips and Andrew Van Ginkel were very active against the Steelers, and McDaniel said he saw AVG stopping trying so hard to make plays. Said Phillips was playing at a speed at the end of the game that his teammates noticed and felt.

