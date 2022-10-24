Mike Evans Takes Blame for Loss Against Carolina Panthers

Buccaneers' wide receiver, Mike Evans, personally took the brunt of the blame for Sunday's 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on a downfall. The defense has played alright, but the offense has all sorts of issues finding any success whatsoever. They struggled last week against the Steelers heavily depleted secondary and did so once again against a Panthers team that hasn't had success in quite some time.

The game against Carolina could have been a completely different outcome if the Buccaneers' offense was able to get momentum early in the game. Early in the game, on just their third snap from scrimmage, the unthinkable happened. Future Hall-of-Fame wide receiver, Mike Evans, dropped a pass - which is almost unheard of.

Evans was wide-open for what was a shoe-in touchdown from 64-yards out. Brady's pass hit Evans in stride with a perfectly placed ball. The ball hit Evans right in his hands, but sadly the wide receiver couldn't bring it in and took all the juice out of the team.

Mike Evans, when asked about the drop, stated that even though one play doesn't change the outcome of a game, his drop was a pivotal aspect in the way the team played on Sunday.

Hearing the comment, "I saw the life go out of us," is telling and fitting for a Bucs team that has not shown a lot of confidence this season. Evans took a lot of the blame for that, but ultimately this is a team game, and the whole offense, from the offensive line to the coordinators, they need to do better in creating mismatches and executing on game-changing plays. Without that, the Bucs are sitting ducks in a league where things can quickly spiral.

