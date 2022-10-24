ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defensive Tackle Makes Return to Practice

By David Harrison
 3 days ago

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a quick turnaround after dropping two in a row, and health is going to be more important than ever.

Will the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get things turned around against the Baltimore Ravens this Thursday night?

While we'd love to tell you they absolutely will, it's hard to have faith in that winning prediction given what we've seen in the past two weeks.

READ MORE: AB Trolls TB

Of course, playing on a short week with only one real day of practice between the latest debacle against the Carolina Panthers and this next contest complicates things even more.

However, the presence of defensive lineman Akiem Hicks at practice on Monday is encouraging.

It was just a walkthrough, so take it with a big grain of salt, as Pewter Report said in their tweet reporting Hicks' presence.

READ MORE: Buccaneers among NFL teams expected to make a quarterback move in 2023

Injured cornerback Carlton Davis III was also present, as was receiver Russell Gage.

Julio Jones was there but on a different field.

Not seen on Monday was safety Antoine Winfield Jr. who appeared to have suffered a concussion during Sunday's loss, embattled left guard Luke Goedeke, and right guard Shaq Mason.

Greg Auman of The Athletic also noted cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting was not present for the walkthrough.

READ MORE: Official Crossed the Line With Buccaneers' Mike Evans

Will any of them play on Thursday? It's hard to say, really.

However, clearing concussion protocols in less than a week is hard to do, making Winfield Jr's chances of playing much lower in this shortened week.

With quarterback Lamar Jackson leading his Ravens into Raymond James Stadium in Week 8, a third home loss in the first four tries would only further diminish the atmosphere around the team, with many already calling for the jobs of head coach Todd Bowles and offensive coordinator, Byron Leftwich.

Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the season.

