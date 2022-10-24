ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Coach Steve Sarkisian Issues Apology to Longhorns Nation

By Matt Galatzan
 3 days ago

Texas Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian has issued an apology to fans

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns were noticeably and understandably frustrated after their 41-34 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

And perhaps no one has faced more blowback from the fans than Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian.

But it might not be for all of the reasons that you think.

Following the loss, Sarkisian, followed closely by a good portion of Longhorns players, walked off of the field towards the locker room, without staying behind to single 'The Eyes of Texas' - big no-no in Longhorns land.

During his Monday press conference, Sarkisian issued an apology to Longhorns fans, noting it to be an honest mistake and one that he has learned from quickly.

"As you know, I owe an apology to Longhorn Nation," Sarkisian said. "I made a mistake at the end of the game in not singing 'The Eyes of Texas' when the game was done. That was not anything intentional. That was not anything that had to do with our players. I think our players just followed me up the ramp into the locker room, obviously upset by the way the game ended."

Sarkisian and the Horns will have the bye week to think about those mistakes, as well as the ones they made on the field during the game, before heading to Manhattan to take on the Kansas State Wildcats in two weeks.

