Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene suffers large financial loss one year after buying stock in a company that's trying to merge with Trump's 'Truth Social' platform

By mhall@businessinsider.com (Madison Hall)
 2 days ago
Tune56
2d ago

aww too bad c...! maybe her brain absorbed too much of the bleach used on her hair. unfortunately she never had much upstairs to begin with. God was cruel to her when he handed out the good looks!!

Jim Taylor
2d ago

Serves her and the rest of the politicians that daytrade with insider trading information. No politician should be allowed to trade, buy or sell stocks while in office. They make too much under the table money and kick backs as it is. Donations and where they end up are highly questionable too. Especially Donald Trump's scamming that he ends up living on instead of doling out to the GOP and Republicans running for office as well as his own so called lawyer and 2024 ambitions. This country has been duped and lost morals, scruples and honorable patriotism thanks to the spawn of satan, Donald Trump.

Rebecca Taylor
2d ago

Huh, sounds like another Congress member buying or selling on insider information. It couldn't happen to a better buyer.

