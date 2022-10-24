ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

1 dead, 1 injured after crash in Iberville Parish

MARINGOUIN, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana State Police are investigating a vehicle crash that resulted in the death of a New Orleans woman. Troopers were called around midnight on Sunday to LA-77. Through an investigation, Troopers learned that 44-year-old Courtney Terrel Davis and an unknown occupant were traveling north in a 2008 GMC pickup truck.
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

BRPD: One injured in shooting on Taft Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person injured on Friday, Oct. 28. Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. on Taft Street near Highland Road in Baton Rouge. According to police, a male victim was located at a...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

CASE CLOSED: Zachary family reflects on brutal murder with all 3 killers now in prison

The killing of their 73-year-old matriarch was a sudden blow that landed with a thud. A Zachary family's journey has been a rollercoaster since. Frances Jane Schultz died in 2019 after three Ethel men forced their way into her ranch house in the Zachary Plains. They beat Schultz, taped her wrists, legs, eyes and mouth, then rummaged through the residence, stealing two guns and a diamond solitaire ring before one of them shot her.
ZACHARY, LA
brproud.com

1 injured in Choctaw Drive shooting Saturday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Shots were reportedly fired on Choctaw Drive Saturday morning. The Baton Rouge Police Department says they are responding to the area of Choctaw Drive and 38th Street regarding a reported shooting. Police say one person was injured. This is a developing story.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Theft, battery charges among arrests Thursday

Local police reported five arrests Thursday, including charges of theft, battery, drunken driving and identity theft. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 66 calls for service over the last 24-hour reporting period and made these arrests:. --Bayron Alexander Chavez-Funez, 31, Odile Lane,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
brproud.com

1 dead after bank shooting on Sullivan Road Friday

CENTRAL, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a bank on Friday evening. According to EBRSO, deputies responded to a call at a Chase Bank in the 6600 block of Sullivan Road. Authorities say one man was shot and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Drive-by shooting outside Central bank leaves man dead

CENTRAL - A man was shot and killed outside a bank Friday night, and deputies are searching for the suspect. Authorities identified the victim as Deltrick Parker, 41. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the Chase Bank on Sullivan Road around 8 p.m. Authorities...
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

Car crashes into building, injures person, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is injured after a car crashed into a building on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 29, officials confirmed. According to emergency responders, the car crashed into 12047 Old Hammond Highway near Boulevard De Province around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, emergency responders took one person,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Well-known NOPD officer suspended for 120 days

NEW ORLEANS — A once high-ranking officer at the New Orleans Police Department has been suspended. Sabrina Richardson has been suspended for 120 days. The suspension started on Oct. 23. Richardson was demoted from her probationary rank as captain to her permanent classified rank of lieutenant. Officials say she...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

