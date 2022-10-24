ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Currituck, NC

Currituck Banks Reserve boardwalk, trail, parking lot to be closed for repairs

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
 3 days ago

The Currituck Banks Reserve boardwalk, trail and parking lot will be temporarily closed starting next week so that needed safety repairs can be completed, a state agency said this week.

The boardwalk will be closed on Oct. 31 and remain closed through the end of the year, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management said in a press release.

The repair project will replace the boardwalk’s aging decking boards, seat boards on current benches, railings, and side guards, DEQ said. The boardwalk’s structural components will be replaced as needed, the agency added.

The N.C. Coastal Reserve and National Estuarine Research Reserve received more than $122,000 in funding from the N.C. Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant Program to fund the repairs.

The project was one of 12 funded under the program.

The Currituck Banks Reserve parking lot, boardwalk and trail are expected to reopen in January.

The Daily Advance

The Daily Advance

Elizabeth City, NC
ABOUT

The Daily Advance is published in Elizabeth City, N.C. and serves an area of five mostly rural counties in the northeastern corner of North Carolina.

 https://www.dailyadvance.com

