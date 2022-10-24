Read full article on original website
Interventionists to increase attendance at SJSD schools
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) School attendance has been a struggle across the nation and in St. Joseph. To help combat attendance struggles, the district hired nine attendance interventionists. "Our job goes way beyond just attendance," said Emily Bowman, an attendance interventionist at Lafayette High School. "It's being that safe person that...
Rev. Stanley Meade
Rev. Stanley Lloyd Meade, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, went to be with his Lord and Savior October 19, 2022. He was born on January 13, 1936, to Clarence and Nellie (Osborn) Meade, in Harwood, Missouri. He married Norma (Poe) Meade July 17,1953. They were married 63 years, until Norma’s passing in 2016.
Director says Texas DPS 'did not fail' as Uvalde families push for his resignation
Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw testified publicly that the institution "did not fail the community" of Uvalde. CNN's Shimon Prokupecz has the latest details.
Woman relocated after living in a water damaged apartment for months
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For months, Cassandra Rivers has been living with water damage in her apartment at Brittany Village and Monday was finally given the chance to relocate to a new apartment at the same complex. "There was mold in the storage unit next to my apartment. The city came...
Charles Andrew Green
Charles Andrew Green 74, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully Thursday, October 6, 2022 at the Living Community of Saint Joseph, Missouri. Charles was born December 25, 1947 in Smithville, MO, son of Helen "Peggy" & Frank "F.A." Green. He worked at MFA in the feed division for 44 years. Charles was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by son, William Brian Green of Fall River, MA, and his brother, Frank B. "Brack" Green of Chester, California.
Fred W. Grothe
Fred W. Grothe, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 13, 2022. He was born February 10, 1937 in Norfolk, Nebraska to Frederick C. and Delora (Flemming) Grothe. He graduated from Sutton, Nebraska, High School and worked on a farm before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served his country for four years as an electrician.
George Arley Fountain
George Arley Fountain, Jr. passed away peacefully in St. Joseph, Missouri, on October 19, 2022, following a cancer diagnosis in August. He was born in St Joseph on June 15, 1939 and moved to Cosby, Missouri, when he was 10 years old. After living in Savannah, Missouri, for many years, he moved back to St. Joseph in 1997.
Texas DPS 'did not fail' Uvalde in school shooting response, director says, as families demand he resign
In the face of calls for his resignation Thursday, Texas Department of Public Safety Director Col. Steven McCraw did not step down, saying at a meeting of the agency's oversight board that his officers "did not fail the community" of Uvalde during a May mass shooting in which 19 fourth-graders and two teachers were killed.
Jean A. Woods
Jean A. Woods, 80, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. On January 23, 1942 she was born to Lloyd and Mary (Conrad) Agan in Peru, Iowa. Jean married Thomas Lough Woods on November 24, 1963. He survives of the home. She was a kindergarten teacher until staying...
Anna Carrol Thompson
Anna Carrol Thompson, 87, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. She was born December 14, 1934 in Stanberry, Missouri to Sylvester and Lena (Mozingo) Puckett. Anna married Ivan Wayne Thompson on May 14, 1951. He preceded her in death on December 15, 2003. She worked as a...
Sharon R. Knutter
Sharon R. Knutter, 68, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022. She was born November 21, 1953 in Excelsior Springs, Missouri to Glen and Shirley (Boley) Knutter. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from William Jewell College. Following graduation from college, Sharon worked as a...
A.C. "Pete" Hockaday
A.C. “Pete” Hockaday, 89, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. On June 17, 1933 he was born to Hazel Lee Belcher in Wichita, Kansas. He married Erma Jean Mace on July 21, 1951. She preceded him in death on February 1, 2019. Pete was a...
Mike Adkins
Mike Adkins, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Sunday, October 16, 2022 after a 2 year battle with renal cell carcinoma. He was born May 3, 1952 in St. Joseph to Robert and Margaret (Fleischman) Adkins. He was a 1970 graduate of Lafayette High School.
Harris Lingerfelt
Harris Lingerfelt, 82, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, October 7, 2022. He was born May 29, 1940 in Lawndale, North Carolina to Lenard and Inez (Ledford) Lingerfelt. Harris married Judy Schnebly-Pulliam on December 31, 1961. She survives of the home. He was a barber for 45 years, first for...
Barbara Lundberg
Barbara Lundberg, 70, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022. She was born December 12, 1951 to Matt and Teresa (Konopka) Domanski in Accrington, Lancashire England. Barbara married Richard Lundberg on March 2, 1984. They were married thirty years before his death in 2014. She was a present...
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse
Sandra (Barnett) Cruse, 76, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022. She was born April 11, 1946 in St. Joseph to Fred Barnett, Sr. and Arletha (Corbin) Barnett. She was a Head Start/Pre-Kindergarten teacher in St. Joseph for 35-plus years. Sandra enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and...
Pony Express Farmers Market coming to a close this weekend
(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Pony Express Farmers Market is coming to a close this weekend. After a successful season, the market will have its last day this Saturday. The Farmers Market begins in the springtime running through the end of October, open every Wednesday and Saturday morning. The items vary...
William "Bill" Otis Cass
William Otis Cass, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, October 21, 2022. He was born July 19, 1936, to Cecil and Mabel Cass, in Shenandoah, Iowa. Bill is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert. Survivors include his wife, Connie; children, Debbie, Judy, Chris, Kelly, Carrie, Karen,...
Malone "Mo" Hendrix
Malone “Mo” Hendrix, 24, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. On December 15, 1997 he was born to Christopher and Michelle (Loyd) Hendrix in St. Joseph, Missouri. If you knew Mo, then you know he never kept still. He loved spending time with his kids,...
