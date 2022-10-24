Scottsburg, Ind (October 25, 2022) – With an anticipated 2,000 ghouls and goblins and their families planning their big zombie walk in downtown Scottsburg for next Monday’s Haunted Downtown and Trunk-or-Treat, safety is a top priority. In an effort to eliminate driving traffic around the square to keep our children safe, the Scottsburg Common Council approved unanimously to close the streets around the Scott County Courthouse for the few hours (5:00 to 8:00 PM) for the Scottsburg Main Street event. The street affected are First Street from S.R. 56 to Cherry Street. Wardell Street from Second Street to Main Street and Main Street from Cherry to S.R. 56.

SCOTTSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO