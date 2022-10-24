Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
The 17th Annual Super Treat Night moves back indoors at the Boys & Girls Club on Monday, October 31st
BEDFORD- The 17th Annual Super Treat Night, hosted by Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits 105.5 WQRK and Litefm 102.5 will be Monday, October 31st inside the Boys & Girls Club of Lawrence County Gymnasium once again. This FREE family-fun event, presented by WTIU, previously held a drive-through format to enhance...
wbiw.com
The Festival of Ghost Stories is Friday at Bryan Park
BLOOMINGTON – Soothing bedtime stories will NOT be told during the Festival of Ghost Stories event this Friday, October 28th but spooky, haunting tales of ghosts that will keep you up at night. The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Park at 1001 South...
MyWabashValley.com
Spooky Family Fun in Greene County
FREE Refreshments, FREE treat bags, FREE movie. (7:45 pm-9:30 pm) Showing of the Original Ghostbusters from 1984 on the Shawnee big screen. (Following movie) “The Kool Kids Supernatural Sleuths of Southern Indiana” conduct an investigation at Shawnee after hours!. Linton Spookfest 5pm-8pm October 31, 2022. (5 pm-8 pm)...
wbiw.com
Entries being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade
WASHINGTON – Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade scheduled for December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Magical Christmas”. The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. near Northeast 7th Street and Bedford Road....
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth call for 2022 SWAGGER nominations
BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth (CSCY) is seeking nominations for the 2022 SWAGGER (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. Effective nominees have taken action that enhances the lives around them through generous acts, personal growth, and the promotion of respect. We seek nominations from educators, neighbors, friends, relatives, and clergy of students who live or attend school within the Monroe County Community School Corporation area.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
Orange County Historical Society holiday happenings
PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will again play host for its Annual Holiday Open House at the Museum on the Paoli Square on Sunday, November 20th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Author Kevin Tower will be signing copies of his new book on...
wamwamfm.com
Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend
Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days
BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
bcdemocrat.com
‘Welcoming everyone’: 30th annual Christmas Bazaar happening first weekend of November, arts and crafts for sale
The holiday season is right around the corner and shoppers are taking to stores and websites to find gifts for their loved ones. Local shoppers can look for thoughtful gifts at St. Agnes Catholic Church’s annual Christmas Bazaar, happening Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4 and 5. This year the...
bloomingtonian.com
Press release: City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine
City of Bloomington trick-or-treat hours for 2022 have been set for Monday, October 31 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m., rain or shine, according to the City of Bloomington. Here is the text of their press release from earlier in October:. October 7, 2022. For more information, please contact:. Andrew...
wbiw.com
Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve
BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington announces seasonal water shutoff timeline for the city parks
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department announced the timeline for staff to complete the annual winterization process for restrooms, drinking fountains, and water spigots in city parks. Water service must be shut off each fall, prior to the onset of freezing temperatures, to keep ice from damaging...
wdrb.com
'Happy tears' | Salem community has been waiting for an arrest in 5-year-old's death
SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- The small town of Salem, Indiana, came together to make sure an 'unknown angel' had a proper memorial. They say their prayers of justice have been answered. On Wednesday, police said Dejuane Ludie Anderson murdered her 5-year-old son and dumped his body in a suitcase in...
Wave 3
Indiana man who found the body of a child in a suitcase now finds comfort in learning his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The day before Easter Sunday, Jeffrey Meredith was foraging for mushrooms in the woods near his Washington County home when he found a suitcase and inside, the remains of a little boy. On Wednesday, Indiana State Police identified the child as 5-year-old Cairo Jordan of Atlanta.
wbiw.com
Seymour Dept. of Public Works will begin vacuuming leaves on Monday
SEYMOUR – The Seymour Department of Public Works will begin vacuuming up leaves on Monday, October 31. Leaf vacuums run the day after regular trash pickup in your area. Residents are asked to have leaves raked to the curb by 7 a.m. on the day of pickup. Residents are...
salemleader.com
We know 'Angel's' real name
Washington County residents gave the unidentified boy found April 16 on Holder Road in rural eastern Washington County the name of "Angel." At a press conference Wednesday morning Indiana State Police Public Information officer Carey Huls said the boy in the suitcase was Cairo Ammar Jordan. One woman is in...
953wiki.com
Downtown Street Closures Announced for Scottsburg Haunted Downtown and Trunk-or-Treat
Scottsburg, Ind (October 25, 2022) – With an anticipated 2,000 ghouls and goblins and their families planning their big zombie walk in downtown Scottsburg for next Monday’s Haunted Downtown and Trunk-or-Treat, safety is a top priority. In an effort to eliminate driving traffic around the square to keep our children safe, the Scottsburg Common Council approved unanimously to close the streets around the Scott County Courthouse for the few hours (5:00 to 8:00 PM) for the Scottsburg Main Street event. The street affected are First Street from S.R. 56 to Cherry Street. Wardell Street from Second Street to Main Street and Main Street from Cherry to S.R. 56.
iustv.com
Bloomington named #1 Midwest city to view fall foliage
Bloomington Indiana was voted the number one Midwest city to view fall foliage by Rocket Homes. Just a short drive east is Brown County State Park, another great place to spend fall. The article ranked Bloomington so high because visitors have so many ways to immerse themselves in fall, the...
Indiana Daily Student
Local music scene: Oct. 27-31
Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
