Mitchell, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wbiw.com

The Festival of Ghost Stories is Friday at Bryan Park

BLOOMINGTON – Soothing bedtime stories will NOT be told during the Festival of Ghost Stories event this Friday, October 28th but spooky, haunting tales of ghosts that will keep you up at night. The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Park at 1001 South...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Spooky Family Fun in Greene County

FREE Refreshments, FREE treat bags, FREE movie. (7:45 pm-9:30 pm) Showing of the Original Ghostbusters from 1984 on the Shawnee big screen. (Following movie) “The Kool Kids Supernatural Sleuths of Southern Indiana” conduct an investigation at Shawnee after hours!. Linton Spookfest 5pm-8pm October 31, 2022. (5 pm-8 pm)...
GREENE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth call for 2022 SWAGGER nominations

BLOOMINGTON – The City of Bloomington Commission on the Status of Children and Youth (CSCY) is seeking nominations for the 2022 SWAGGER (Students Who Act Generously, Grow, and Earn Respect) Awards. Effective nominees have taken action that enhances the lives around them through generous acts, personal growth, and the promotion of respect. We seek nominations from educators, neighbors, friends, relatives, and clergy of students who live or attend school within the Monroe County Community School Corporation area.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family

Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
JASPER, IN
wbiw.com

Orange County Historical Society holiday happenings

PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will again play host for its Annual Holiday Open House at the Museum on the Paoli Square on Sunday, November 20th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Author Kevin Tower will be signing copies of his new book on...
PAOLI, IN
wamwamfm.com

Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend

Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
LOOGOOTEE, IN
wbiw.com

Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days

BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Prescribed burn to happen at Griffy Lake Nature Preserve

BLOOMINGTON – The Natural resource managers are planning a seven-acre prescribed burn this fall at Griffy Lake, in the forest north of the boathouse parking area, east of Headley Road. The scheduling of this prescribed burn is dependent on the weather forecast, moisture levels, and other conditions necessary for...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
salemleader.com

We know 'Angel's' real name

Washington County residents gave the unidentified boy found April 16 on Holder Road in rural eastern Washington County the name of "Angel." At a press conference Wednesday morning Indiana State Police Public Information officer Carey Huls said the boy in the suitcase was Cairo Ammar Jordan. One woman is in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
953wiki.com

Downtown Street Closures Announced for Scottsburg Haunted Downtown and Trunk-or-Treat

Scottsburg, Ind (October 25, 2022) – With an anticipated 2,000 ghouls and goblins and their families planning their big zombie walk in downtown Scottsburg for next Monday’s Haunted Downtown and Trunk-or-Treat, safety is a top priority. In an effort to eliminate driving traffic around the square to keep our children safe, the Scottsburg Common Council approved unanimously to close the streets around the Scott County Courthouse for the few hours (5:00 to 8:00 PM) for the Scottsburg Main Street event. The street affected are First Street from S.R. 56 to Cherry Street. Wardell Street from Second Street to Main Street and Main Street from Cherry to S.R. 56.
SCOTTSBURG, IN
iustv.com

Bloomington named #1 Midwest city to view fall foliage

Bloomington Indiana was voted the number one Midwest city to view fall foliage by Rocket Homes. Just a short drive east is Brown County State Park, another great place to spend fall. The article ranked Bloomington so high because visitors have so many ways to immerse themselves in fall, the...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Local music scene: Oct. 27-31

Bloomington’s Halloween weekend means parties and costumes, but also house shows and bar concerts. Local bands will celebrate Halloween by playing originals and covers on stages in venues, basements, garages and backyards. Oct. 27. WIUX will host Battle of the Bones 7-8:30 p.m. at Dunn Meadow as part of...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

