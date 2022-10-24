Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-22)?

By Cody Thorn

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff.

Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced the following week. If you would like to nominate an athlete in the future, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com .

THIS WEEK’S SBLIVE MISSOURI ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rylie Andrews, St. Joseph’s Academy girls golf

Shot a two-day tally of 152 to take second place in the Class 4 finals, part of a three-way tie for the runner-up spot. Her squad claimed the team title by 59 shots.

Xavier Arambula, Mid-Buchanan football

He scored on offense, defense and special teams in a 63-6 win over Plattsburg. Arambula had two touchdown passes, ran for another, returned a punt return for a touchdown and then had a 100-yard pick-six.

Taylor Baumhoer, Fatima softball

Struck out 14 batters in a 9-0 win in the Class 3 quarterfinals against Seneca. She retired 19 straight Indians to end the game after a double in the first.

Autumn Bax, Blair Oaks girls volleyball

The junior recorded 16 kills and had 10 digs to help Blair Oaks beat Boonville in a Class 3 District 8 tournament showdown.

Jocelyn Brown, Carl Junction girls volleyball

In a district volleyball match, Brown had eight digs in a 3-0 win over McDonald County, but did her most damage in the first set by serving 22 consecutive service points.

Kai Crowe, Jackson football

The sophomore had six receptions for 173 yards and accounted for two scores in a 52-0 win over Festus. He had a 59-yard touchdown catch and ran for a score as well.

Marlee Edgeman, Marshfield girls golf

The junior was in second place after day one of the Class 2 meet, but shot 72 on day two to win by two strokes.

Graham Eisenmann, Ozark boys swimming & diving

He won the 200-yard individual medley and later added a win in the 500-yard freestyle race at the Central Ozark Conference championship on Oct. 18.

Megan Grave, Bowling Green softball

The hurler secured a 3-0 win over Father Tolton Regional Catholic in a Class 3 quarterfinal game. She struck out 14 in the victory.

Clayton Hamler, Capital City boys soccer

Scored both goals in a 2-1 win against Branson on Oct. 21 and then had a goal in a 2-0 win against Nixa on Oct. 22.

Ella Harris, Bernie girls cross country

The ninth grader won her first high school meet by running 22:06.50 at the Heartland Conference meet held Oct. 18 in Cape Girardeau.

Lily Hunsucker, Spokane girls cross country

The senior took first place in the Southwest Central League meet by running 20:43.59. She had taken second the past two seasons.

Omari Jackson, Webb City football

In limited touchdowns, he ran for 100 yards on six carries and tallied three touchdowns in a 56-14 win over Branson.

Tim Kirby, Cape Girardeau Central boys soccer

The senior midfielder had a pair of goals to help the Tigers post a 3-1 win over Perryville on Oct. 20.

Kelsea Kirwan, East Atchison girls golf

She fired a two-day score of 189 to win the Class 1 title and her Wolves also claimed the team title by more than 80 strokes.

Gunner Lawrence, North Andrew football

Went a perfect 5 for 5 in terms of catches and touchdowns and recorded 144 yards in a victory by No. 1-ranked North Andrew against Southwest Livingston.

Handley McAtee, Kennett girls tennis

Picked up a win in doubles with Claire Bean and then won her singles match in three sets to help Kennett claim the Class 1 team title.

Braxton McBride, Carthage boys swimming & diving

Was on a pair of winning relays (200 medley and 400 freestyle), while also winning the 50 freestyle at the Central Ozark Conference meet on Oct. 18.

Maya McVey, Blue Springs South girls golf

Held a lead after day one of the Class 4 finals and maintained the advantage to win the state title. She shot 146 over the two-day event and won by six shots, while her Jaguars were second in the standings.

Gabrielle Merrifield, Westminster Christian Academy softball

The pitcher gave up only one hit and struck out five to lift her team to a 1-0 win over Doniphan and a spot in the Class 3 semifinals.

Clayten O’Hara, Pierce City football

The quarterback accounted for five touchdowns and helped the Eagles overcome a 21-0 deficit to pick up a 34-28 win over Stockton.

Maddie Ottis, North Kansas City girls volleyball

Finished last week with 46 assists in two games, a win against Fort Osage and a loss against Park Hill South. She reached 2,000 career assists in the Fort Osage contest.

Quin Renfro, Joplin football

The junior ran for 298 yards and scored a school-record eight touchdowns in a 68-43 win over Neosho in Central Ozark Conference action. Renfro scored four touchdowns in each half and broke a record held by current South Dakota State running back Isaiah Davis.

Caleb Ricker, Van Buren boys cross country

Win No. 5 on the year for the senior came in the Big Spring Conference meet on Oct. 19. He ran a career-best 16:47.50.

Audrey Rischer, Father Tolton girls golf

The sophomore shot a two-day score of 154 to claim the Class 3 title at Columbia Country Club. Her Trailblazers also finished third in the team standings.

Jordan Rowe, St. Charles football

Back from injury, the sophomore quarterback tossed seven touchdowns and ran for another as the Pirates hammered Wentzville North Point, 55-20.

Sam Sailors, Parkway Central football

Connected with Jacob Padratzik for a 17-yard touchdown pass with 32 seconds left to help Parkway Central rally for a 32-30 win over Parkway North. Earlier in the game, Sailors had a 58-yard touchdown pass.

Trent Shelton, Gateway STEM football

Secured a rare defensive touchdown walk-off win for Gateway on Saturday when he returned an interception 79 yards as time expired to give the Jaguars a 26-20 win over Roosevelt.

Chase Sorrell, East Newton boys cross country

The junior claimed the Big 8 Conference championship on Oct. 18, running a career-best 15:38.23. It was also his third straight win of the season and fourth overall.

Ramsey Spinks, Scott City girls volleyball

The sophomore dished out 19 assists to help Scott City sweep Woodland in a Class 2 District 2 game and sent the Rams to the district finals for the first time in 11 years.

Marcus Starks, Bowling Green football

The Bobcats closed out the regular season with a victory and a 9-0 record. The senior running back scored six times, pushing his season total to 45. The Bobcats beat North Callaway, 61-12.

Congratulations to Jasper football's Juan Rivera , who was voted the SBLive Missouri Athlete of the Week for Oct. 10-15 after receiving more than 46 percent of the votes.

The senior scored six touchdowns on 19 carries and rolled up 211 yards in a 48-24 win over College Heights Christian in 8-man action.

Liberty softball standout Olivia Brandstetter was second with nearly 19 percent of the total votes.

Previous winners: Kirkwood's Deion Brown (Oct. 3-8), Parkway North's Zyan Royal (Sept. 26-Oct. 1), Liberty North's Ella Hayes (Sept. 19-24), North Platte's Colton Kirkham (Sept. 12-17), Truman's Freddie Sheppard (Sept. 4-10), Hannibal's Aneyas Williams (Aug. 29-Sept. 3), Truman's Cecilia Mora (Aug. 22-28).