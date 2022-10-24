Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Home Depot will open in three years in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Retail Giant bought the Fashion, Square Mall in September this year. According to officials, they are currently going through the approval process with the local government. So far, Home Depot states that they will not tear down the mall and act as a landlord...
WHSV
Shenandoah County Supervisors table controversial Oranda rezoning
WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - On Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to table a controversial rezoning request for a large property just outside of Strasburg. Shockey Precast, a Winchester-based developer, is hoping to rezone more than 98 acres off of Oranda Road from agricultural to industrial...
WHSV
Waynesboro business owner facing embezzlement charges
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The owner of Farmhaus Coffee Company in Waynesboro is facing several charges for not paying taxes. Aaron Mallory allegedly did not file meal tax returns with the Commissioner of Revenue between March and August of 2022, with each amount due being over $1,000, according to court documents.
rewind1051.com
Community leader says New Town being neglected
The president of the Northeast Neighborhood Association thinks the Harrisonburg City Council is neglecting that New Town area of the city. Karen Thomas told the council at a recent meeting that city officials have dismissed the New Town area and there have been no improvements there in a long time.
royalexaminer.com
Land Trust of Virginia announces first easement in Warren County
The Land Trust of Virginia (LTV) is pleased to announce their first conservation easement in Warren County, thanks to the generosity of landowner Samer Sibay. This 94-acre property is located in Front Royal, Va. and will protect the scenic views along State Route 55, a Virginia Byway, forever. Sibay’s entire...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham Community Services Board hosts trunk or treat event
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Harrisonburg Rockingham Community Services Board (HRCSB) is calling the Friendly City to come out and trunk or treat Thursday evening. Organizers say that Arc, Special Olympics and other local providers will attend. Director of developmental services for HRCSB, John Malone, says the event aims to bring...
Augusta Free Press
Mediterranean food manufacturing facility breaks ground in Verona
A groundbreaking was held earlier this month for a CAVA manufacturing facility in Verona. The 55,000-square-foot facility in Verona will bring jobs to the area and be the foundation where CAVA’s nutritious, bold Mediterranean flavors are created. CAVA has 225 restaurants in 21 states and Washington, D.C. The $30...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle Co. home damaged by ‘severe’ fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County home is in bad shape after a fire swept through it Wednesday, October 26. Fire fighters were called out to Kimbrough Circle shortly before 2 p.m. “The smoke was coming out the back windows on the side,” neighbor Doreen Vretos said.
WHSV
Rockingham County getting closer to completing Lake Shenandoah drainage basin
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is getting closer to completing a major stormwater project in the Lake Shenandoah area. Over the summer the county used grant funding to begin constructing a large drainage basin on 6.5 acres off of Taylor Springs Road to mitigate flooding in the area.
WHSV
Tiger Fuel, Dominion Energy talk winter energy costs
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s going to cost a lot more to heat your home this winter, especially if you’re counting on a kerosene space heater to help. Central Virginia’s Tiger Fuel says it has seen a 30% increase in the cost of heating oil. “It’s not...
WHSV
Harrisonburg City Council candidates address issues in the Friendly City
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Five candidates for Harrisonburg City Council came together to introduce themselves to the public and share their stances on issues plaguing the Friendly City at a forum on Wednesday evening. There are two city council seats available in this year’s election. Dany Fleming, Rick Nagel, Marshall...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia Organizing to host Day of the Dead celebration in Harrisonburg
The Harrisonburg/Rockingham County chapter of Virginia Organizing will host a Day of the Dead celebration and fundraiser for Our Community Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 from noon to 5 p.m. The Dia De Los Muertos celebration will be held in the parking lot of Our Community Place and will include...
hburgcitizen.com
Ande Banks becomes new city manager; Council expresses concerns over recent shootings
After spending five years as a deputy city manager and all of 2022 as an interim city manager, Ande Banks will shed the first word from those titles and become Harrisonburg’s new city manager. The city council announced Banks’ hiring at the beginning of Tuesday’s council meeting, after interviewing...
NBC 29 News
Gas prices are going down
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Gas prices are going down slightly across the country, according to the latest numbers from AAA. The average price in Virginia Monday, October 24, is $3.52. This is $0.05 lower than a week ago. AAA shows Waynesboro having the cheapest prices in the NBC29 viewing area,...
WHSV
Fire departments advise caution with warming methods for colder months
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Fire departments want you to stay warm without risking your safety as the temperature drops. Departments encourage awareness as flammable leaves are falling as the wind picks up. Augusta County Fire-Rescue Lieutenant Volunteer Coordinator Minday Craun says a lot of fires happen during the colder...
cbs19news
Local group writes to Albemarle Board of Supervisors on possible bias policing in ACPD
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- The People’s Coalition sent a letter to the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors concerning the state report regarding racially disproportionate vehicle stops. The people's coalition is a local organization that is, "in opposition to our unjust and racist criminal-legal system." They specifically targeted Albemarle...
cbs19news
Distribution facility expanding in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A publishing company will be investing millions of dollars into its existing operation in Orange County. According to a release, MPS will be investing more than $26 million over the next three years to expand its distribution operation. MPS is a division of Macmillan...
NBC 29 News
CPD searching for Downtown Mall shooter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Police are searching for the person responsible for a fatal shooting on the Downtown Mall early Sunday, but investigators are releasing few details. The Charlottesville Police Department announced just before 5 p.m. Monday, October 24, that what started as a fight inside a restaurant ended with...
WHSV
Broadway to host annual Hometown Halloweenfest
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The stage is set in the Town of Broadway for their annual Hometown Halloweenfest on Thursday at the Town Hall and along North Main Street. It’s happening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be games, activities, fun Halloween displays, and trick-or-treating from businesses...
WHSV
Bingo benefit held in Verona to help ill firefighter
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bingo benefit was held Wednesday night at the Verona Moose Lodge raising money for lifetime firefighter Mike Buchanan. He worked at the Swoope Volunteer Fire Company from 2000 to 2015. The event included many rounds of bingo, food, door prizes, and raffle prizes. One...
