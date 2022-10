In celebration of Nevada Day, the City of Reno is teaming up with Battle Born Prodigies to host a free mountain biking skills clinic at the City’s newly installed bike park at Sierra Vista Park located at 1985 Beaumont Pkwy. in Reno. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Friday, October 28, 2022, and all ages and skill levels are welcome to participate.

RENO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO