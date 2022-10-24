Vote now: Who should be the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week (October 17-22)?

Here are the candidates for the WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athlete of the Week for Oct. 17-22 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced Monday, Oct. 31st. If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or tag us on Twitter or Instagram at @sbliveid.

THIS WEEK’S WAFD BANK IDAHO ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES:

Editor’s Note : Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.

IDAHO NOMINEES

Fabian Arguello, Caldwell boys soccer : Banked in the deciding penalty kick to cap maybe the best season in program history (20-0-1) for the Cougars, who never trailed all season, in a 3-2 pk shootout win over Bishop Kelly in the Class 4A final for their third title in five years.

Gatlin Bair, Burley football : Hauled in nine catches for 244 yards and four touchdowns in a 84-46 win over Canyon Ridge as the Bobcats are going to state for the first time in 13 years.

Tevin Burns, Post Falls football : With starter Jake Bustamante out with an ankle injury, Burns racked up 204 yards and seven touchdowns - all in the first half - to lead the Trojans to their first outright league title since 1995 in a 49-19 win over Lake City.

Rylie Byington, Meridian football : Amassed 212 all-purpose yards, including 125 rushing yards on just nine carries, to help the Warriors claim their first 5A Southern Idaho Conference title since 2007 in a 35-0 shutout over Eagle.

Hayden Farner, Vallivue football : After starter Tyson Fox broke his leg early on, Farner came in and ran for 195 yards and three touchdowns, while even throwing for another on a 32-yard dime, in a 38-29 win over Boise.

Luke Henry, Homedale football : Had not one, not two, but three interceptions in a 49-0 blanking of McCall-Donnelly that gave head coach Matt Holtry his 100th win.

Sophie Hills, Boise girls soccer : Made eight saves for her 12th shutout of the season to help the Brave beat Centennial, 2-0, for the Class 5A state championship after previously losing in the title game the past four years in a row.

Caleb Loveland, Burley football : Threw for 463 yards and five touchdowns in a 84-46 shootout win over Canyon Ridge to lead the Bobcats in securing a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2009.

Kolby Luna, Kellogg football : Recorded 11 catches for 235 yards and three touchdowns to move his season total to 1,622 yards (among national leaders) in a 62-0 rout of Priest River.

Riply Luna, Kellogg football : Twin brother accounted for six touchdowns and 446 yards of total offense, including 363 yards and five scores through the air, in a 62-0 shutout of Priest River.

Annastasia Peters, Post Falls girls cross country : Beat her own previous mark for the fastest time in the state at 17 minutes and 13.6 seconds with her at the District I-II 4A/5A Championships to remain unbeaten on the season.

Gracie Rhodes, Bishop Kelly girls soccer : Netted a pair of goals to help the Knights break their own state record with the 10th state title in program history after a 2-0 win over Twin Falls in the Class 4A final.

Luke Selto, Kuna football : Hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass with 35 seconds remaining and finished with four catches for 118 yards in a 22-21 come-from-behind win over Middleton to clinch a spot at state.

Gabe Shaffer, Melba football : Notched 281 yards and four touchdowns on the ground in a 43-28 win over Nampa Christian, giving the Mustangs the 2A Western Idaho Conference title.

James White, Lewiston football : The University of Idaho commit tallied three sacks and held Coeur d’Alene to just 205 yards of offense in beating the Vikings for the first time in six years in a 40-6 win to qualify for state.

Carter Woodland, Notus football : Rushed for two touchdowns, scored on a 70-yard punt return and had a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown in a 60-0 shutout of Rimrock to hand the Pirates their third consecutive 1A Western Idaho Conference championship.