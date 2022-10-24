Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska high school athlete of the week? (Oct. 17-23)

By Nathan Charles

Carson, Noecker, Hartington-Newcastle Cross Country

Noecker completed the most dominant Nebraska high school boys cross country career Friday in Kearney with his fourth straight state championship. Like his career overall, it was a dominant performance. Noecker won by more than 90 seconds in a time of 14:58.3. He’s the first champion at 5,000 meters to break 15 minutes and, maybe most impressive of all, ran 26 races in his varsity career and won all of them. Four titles is unprecedented in Nebraska boys cross country.

Mia Murray, Lincoln East Cross Country

Murray capped a near-unbeaten season with Lincoln East history at the state meet. The junior became the first Spartan girls champion in 41 years when she came to the line for the Class A win by over seven seconds. Her mark of 18:23.4 also set the all-class standard for 2022. Murry ran in eight races this fall and won seven. Her lone runner-up came at the Millard South Invite to Westside junior Stella Miner. Murray defeated Miner for gold in the rematch and led East to a team state championship as well.

Aidan Kuester, Neligh-Oakdale Football

Kuester had his second game with more than 200 passing yards and 200 rushing yards in a first-round Class D-1 eight-man playoff win over Cambridge. Neligh-Oakdale scored 70 points in the victory, 49 of which Kuester was responsible for on six rushing touchdowns and one passing touchdown. He carried it 25 times for a season-high 282 yards and was 15 of 24 throwing for 202 yards. Kuester now has over 2,800 passing yards, 1,430 rushing yards and 57 touchdowns.

Kylee Wessel, Humphrey St. Francis Volleyball

Wessel posted her second match with more than 20 kills this season on Oct. 18 when she had 26 in a four-set win over Central Valley. The Flyer senior also had 29 in a Sept. 13 win over Fullerton and has piled up 341 for the season. In her career, Wessel now has over 1,000 kills, 130 aces and 1,241 digs.

Juan Gonzalez, Fremont Cross Country

Gonzalez claimed his second straight state medal when he edged out an opponent from Lincoln Southwest by a little more than a second for the Class A state title. His state championship makes it four wins in his sophomore year and continued a trend of alternating wins he started with his first-ever varsity victory at his home invite on Sept. 8. The rest of this season includes two thirds and two fourths. He was 11th at state last year as a freshman.

Madison Seiler, Gering Cross Country

Seiler was another dominant competitor who ended a great season with a state championship. The Gering senior took the Class B title by 30 seconds over the runner-up and became the 11th Class B girl to win three state titles, making it three in a row. Seiler also put together a season that included eight wins and eight in a row following a silver at the season-opening event in Colorado. She went the rest of the year unbeaten in Nebraska and closes her career with 18 total wins.

Danny Kaelin, Bellevue West Football

Kaelin ends the regular year as the state leader in passing yards thanks to a sixth game with more than 300 yards. He had his second-highest total of 2022 when he complete 19 of 29 for 357 yards and five touchdowns in a 42-20 win over Papillion South. Kaelin has 2,775 yards for the season, 31 touchdown passes and is the only quarterback in Nebraska averaging 300 or more passing yards per game.

Hadley Walsh, Pender Volleyball

Walsh guided the Pender attack to a five-set win over Bancroft-Rosalie on Oct. 18 when she handed out 42 assists. The freshman increased her season total to 525 and stands with the third-highest total of any freshman in Nebraska. Walsh has 10 matches with 20 or more sets and has put together six performances with double-doubles (double digits in assists and digs).

Riley Boonstra, Norris Cross Country

Boonstra was simply unstoppable this fall on his way to a second straight state meet medal. After fourth place last season with four wins, Boonstra capped his junior year with a sixth win for the Class B title. He was unbeaten from start to finish and took the championship by more than 14 seconds. Added to four wins from last year, Boonstra now has 10 for his career with one year remaining.

Keelianne Green, Arlington Cross Country

Green just picked up cross country last fall. Imagine where she’d be had she spent her freshman and sophomore seasons also on the course. Green completed a two-year run at the state meet with her second straight state title and 13th win of her career. She’s competed in 13 total races and won them all. In Kearney, she was about 19 seconds ahead of the runner-up. Her mark of 19:15 is the second-fastest Class C girls championship time since races were extended to 5,000 meters in 2013.

Jack Baptista, Lincoln Southwest Football

Baptista was efficient with his opportunities in a crucial win that earned the Silver Hawks a home game to start the postseason. The senior caught four passes for 118 yards and turned those four catches into three touchdowns. It was Baptista’s first three-touchdown game of his career and gives him five for the season to go with 36 receptions and 621 yards.

Ella Wambold, Centennial Volleyball

Wambold combined for 75 total assists in a pair of matches on Oct. 18. The 5-foot-3 sophomore put together 39 assists in a win over Sutton then nearly matched that total with 36 in a loss to Fairbury. Wambold has eight performances with 30 or matches and 743 for the season. That total is fourth in Class C-2 and in the top 15 of all classes.

Trey Robertson, Wallace Cross Country

Robertson was no stranger to competition this fall, adding a 3,000-meter race to nine other 5,000-meter events for 10 total competitions. The senior ended that busy schedule with a Class D title in Kearney by seven seconds. Robertson won five events, was 18th on the same course at the UNK meet on Sept. 26 but then won the next five in a row.

Jordyn Arrens, Crofton Cross Country

Arrens has had eerily similar years each of the past two seasons, starting somewhat slowly in her first race before winning the rest. This year it was an eighth-place finish at Augustana that preceded five straight wins. The fifth gave Arrens the Class D state title and her third state gold in a row. Last year she was 13th in her first even before four wins and a state championship. Arrens has three state titles and has a chance next year to become just the fourth girl in Nebraska to do it four times.

Ben Brahmer, Pierce Football

Brahmer ends the schedule with back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons and eclipsed 3,000 for his career when he caught eight passes for 104 and two touchdowns in a 54-20 win over West Point-Beemer. The Husker commit is seventh in the state in receiving yards at 1,017, has caught 14 touchdown passes and 54 passes overall. Brahmer had 1,119 receiving yards last season in 13 games as Pierce made a run to the state title game. That looks like a very real possibility once again and could give Brahmer close to 1,500 yards receiving on the season if he keeps up his average.

Mya Hedstrom, O’Neill St. Mary’s Volleyball

Hedstrom was a force in the Cardinal attack during an Oct. 18 win over Elkhorn Valley that saw her post 21 kills for the second match in a row and more than 20 for the third straight match. She had 21 on 59 swings and hit .254 during a victory that extended the St. Mary’s streak to seven in a row. Hedstrom has 380 kills for the season, six matches with more than 20 and is hitting .310. With 869 kills for her career, Hedstrom is well on her way to 1,000.

Max Buettenback, Lincoln Southeast Football

Buettenback went over 1,000 yards for the first time in his career when he averaged more than 10 yards per carry on 17 attempts during a big 52-12 win over South Sioux City. His 176 yards and three touchdowns were a major factor in getting Southeast above .500 at 5-4 and earning the Knights one of the four wildcard spots for the postseason. Buettenback went over 1,000 yards despite totaling just 74 yards in the first two games. Since then, Buettenback has averaged nearly 150 rushing yards per game and scored 16 touchdowns.

Autumn Gibbs, Lakeview Volleyball

Gibbs has had no trouble moving to libero this season after playing as the Lady Vikes primary ball handler and setter last fall. The senior put forth one of her best performances of the year in an Oct. 20 loss to North Bend that included 33 digs. She’s had 20 or more digs eight times this season and had an impressive 47 in an Oct. 11 win over Lutheran High Northeast. Gibbs has 465 digs for the year and ranks 11th in Nebraska with that total.

Aric Thomas, Omaha South Wide Receiver

Thomas was the favorite target of quarterback Deshawn Tolbert during a 35-28 win over Bellevue East. The senior made double digit catches for the third time this season, piling up 10 catches for 193 yards and two touchdowns. Thomas surpassed 1,000 yards receiving a week ago and added to his Nebraska-leading total for 1,233 yards in eight games with 16 touchdowns.

Chloe Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball

Hanel had a run of seven double-digit kill performances in an eight-game Clarkson-Leigh winning streak that closed the postseason for the Patriots in a five-set win over Oakland-Craig on Oct. 18. The junior had 21 kills in that match, 27 the match before in another win over Oakland-Craig and had 128 during the eight-match streak. Hanel’s 27 in the win over Oakland-Craig earned Clarkson-Leigh its first-ever East Husker Conference title. She has 465 kills on the season, second-most in Nebraska, and is attacking at a rate of .391.

Carson Kudlacek, St. Cecilia Running Back

Kudlacek will take St. Cecilia to the Class C-2 postseason at a perfect 9-0 largely due to his talents under center. Friday’s 40-0 win over Doniphan-Trumbull was the second time this season Kudlacek reached triple digits as a passer and as a runner. He threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 12 of 21 completions and had 122 rushing yards on 20 carries with four more touchdowns. Kudlacek has 2,186 passing yards and 605 rushing yards with 41 total touchdowns (27 passing and 14 rushing).