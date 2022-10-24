Read full article on original website
Police issue Golden Alert for Ky. woman missing since September
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - The Somerset Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for 54-year-old Kimberly Casey, who has been missing since September 23. Casey is described as a white female with brown shoulder-length hair, brown eyes, 5 foot tall, and weighing around 113 pounds. Casey also has a tattoo of a Playboy Bunny smoking a cigar on her left shoulder.
Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A shooting is under investigation in Lexington. Police say officers responded early Friday morning to a reported shooting in the 100 block of N Locust Hill. A male victim with a gunshot wound was located near an apartment building. The victim was taken to an area...
Officer hurt during four-county police chase in Lexington area
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A police officer was hurt when a suspect rammed their car into a police cruiser during a multi-county chase, according to police. Georgetown police say around 1 a.m. Friday they were alerted to a stolen license plate by their flock camera system. Officers responded to the Towson Way area where they found the car unoccupied and running.
String of road sign thefts hurting emergency response in Ky. community
SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - First responders in Somerset and Pulaski County say getting to emergencies has been more difficult of late because of the absence of road signs. Somerset leaders are asking for the public’s assistance in preventing road sign thefts. City and county leaders say this is a...
Police issue Golden Alert for Lexington man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police have issued a Golden Alert for a missing man. Joseph Boggs, 22, was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Thursday in the Edgewood Court area. Boggs suffers from a traumatic brain injury and is reportedly legally blind and deaf. He is about 5′9″ and 165...
One person taken to hospital after shots-fired report in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An investigation is underway after someone was taken to the hospital in connection with a shots-fired report in Lexington. Police tell us they were called to the Raintree Apartments on North Locust Hill Drive around 11 a.m. Friday morning. When they arrived, they found a male victim with gunshot wounds.
Watch| Man shot in Lexington early Friday morning
WATCH | Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. Both sides of Ky. Amendment 2 debate claim other side is misleading voters. WATCH | Lexington high school put on lockdown after report of weapon on campus. Updated: 24 hours ago. Lexington high school put...
Henry Clay students return Friday for ‘normal’ day with increased police presence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School went on as it normally would Friday at Henry Clay High School. However, there was an increased police presence and counselors were at the school to provide support. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school on Thursday. The situation caused the...
Majority of Lexington’s homicides happening in one section of city
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are still working to solve 17 murders that happened this year in Lexington, which is nearly half the number of total homicide cases in the city. The city’s latest homicide happened Tuesday. Nicole Morton was found shot to death at a home on Maple Avenue. Morton’s is the city’s 39th murder this year, the deadliest year on record.
Top Stories: WKYT News at 5:30 PM (10/28/2022)
WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out. WATCH | Woman who took viral photo of coal miner speaks out.
‘It’s gone crazy!’: Meet the woman who took the photo of the eastern Ky. coal miner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The photo of an eastern Kentucky coal miner at Kentucky Men’s Basketball’s Blue-White game last weekend has been all over the internet this week. WKYT talked to the miner, Micheal McGuire earlier this week. Now, WKYT is hearing from the woman who took that...
15-year-old student arrested after lockdown at Lexington high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A loaded gun was the reason for the large police presence at Henry Clay High School in Lexington Thursday morning, according to school officials. FCPS officials held a media briefing Thursday afternoon to give more information about what happened:. School officials say they received information during...
FCPS announces how student got loaded gun into high school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - FCPS officials have released new details about the situation that caused Henry Clay High School to go on lockdown for several hours on Thursday. Police say a 15-year-old student brought a loaded gun to school. According to the school’s policy, all students enter through the gym...
Dog missing after fire damages Lexington building
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington fire crews are investigating an overnight fire. Crews were called to the 200 block of Lee Street, off Newtown Pike around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday. They say the second floor of the apartment/garage was fully involved. The roof burned off, and an RV was damaged. One...
KSP crime lab identifies part of pill found in Halloween candy during trunk or treat
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - We now know what part of a pill found inside some Halloween candy during a recent trunk or treat event in Southern Kentucky is. The event in question was held at the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office in Somerset last Friday night. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, officials said a parent found half of a tablet inside a box of Nerds.
Lexington woman’s wedding turns into celebration of awareness
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -This year 288,000 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. In the month of October WKYT has been shining a light on survivors, their stories, on the awareness of the disease and on hope. WKYT’s Amber Philpott recently sat down with a Lexington woman who was in...
2022 St. Jude Dream Home winner tours house
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -It has been just over two weeks since you watched the drawing for the 2022 Lexington St. Jude Dream Home winner take place live on our air. That night we were able to talk with the lucky winner, 77-year-old Charles Wilson from St. Helens, Kentucky in lee county.
Lexington booking company gives people inside look at horse racing industry
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington-based booking platform is allowing guests to book horse farm tours throughout central Kentucky, just in time for Breeders’ Cup next week. Visit Horse Country lets visitors see thoroughbred stallion stations, nurseries, vet care, feed mills, and aftercare facilities at Keeneland, as well as various other facilities.
Where is the Tennessee-Kentucky Beer Barrel?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee and Kentucky have long been football rivals, and that rivalry came to a peak in 1925 when some Kentucky students decided they needed to make some sort of trophy for the occasion. That trophy came in the form of the Beer Barrel (revealed as an...
Longtime Lexington restaurant closing its doors
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A longtime Lexington restaurant is closing its door for good. Mellow Mushroom announced on Facebook that it’s closing its downtown Lexington location on South Upper Street. In the post, the restaurant attributed the closing to rising costs and a decrease in sales due to the...
