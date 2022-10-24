Read full article on original website
'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman
Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
Lindsey Graham says there are 'going to be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands' if Jim Jordan becomes chair of the House Judiciary Committee
Lindsey Graham made the remark during a speech before a group of Republicans in Ohio, where he also made fun of Rep. Jerry Nadler's weight.
Paul Pelosi, husband of Nancy Pelosi, in hospital after being attacked at home
Democratic House speaker’s office says husband ‘violently assaulted’ early on Friday by suspect who is now in police custody
Intruder attacks husband of top US Democrat with hammer
An intruder attacked the husband of the US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi with a hammer after breaking into their California home Friday, police said, leaving him needing hospital treatment. Police said officers found the assailant at the couple's home just before 2:30 am (0930 GMT), where he and Paul Pelosi were scuffling over a hammer.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Flees Interview After Callers Grill Her—'She's Gone'
The congresswoman took part in a call-in show in Georgia, although she did not stay till the end of the program.
Fox News Host Geraldo Rivera Faces Extreme Backlash After Saying George Floyd Was 'Most Important Failure Of The Democratic Party'
Fox News host Geraldo Rivera came under fire this week after he blamed George Floyd’s murder for the subsequent failures of the Democratic Party, RadarOnline.com has learned.Rivera’s surprising comments came earlier this week as he appeared as co-host for the conservative news network’s 5 PM program The Five.“I think the most important person in the failure of the Democratic Party is George Floyd,” the 79-year-old journalist and commentator said. “I think that once he was murdered the country went crazy with defund the police and everything else.”“So the Democrats led the charge,” he added. “Very, very unrealistic.”Although Rivera’s fellow Fox...
Debate Host FIRES BACK After John Fetterman's Campaign Team Claims Candidate's Closed Captions Were 'Delayed' & 'Filled With Errors'
The organization that hosted this week’s debate between Senate candidates John Fetterman and Dr. Mehmet Oz has fired back after Fetterman’s campaign team accused the closed captioning system of being “filled with errors,” RadarOnline.com has learned. Fetterman’s team first made the accusation Tuesday night, shortly after...
Beto O’Rourke Allegedly Broke a Law During Early Election Voting in Texas
Beto O'Rourke campaigning in WacoScreenshot from Twitter. This week, Beto O’Rourke is in a close race against Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Abbott is seeking his third re-election as Texas governor.
Daylight saving time: When do we turn back the clocks?
(WJW) — Ready or not, here it comes: the time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner. Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, Nov. 6. But did you know? It’s possible this is one of the last times clocks fall back. On March 15, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed the Sunshine Protection Act, a bill to make daylight saving time a year-round thing.
Nancy Pelosi's husband undergoes skull surgery after attack at SF home, sources say; suspect ID'd
Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house was broken into early Friday morning and her husband, Paul Pelosi was "violently assaulted" with a hammer, sources say. Pelosi was not home at the time.
The audacity of ‘caucacity’ is the latest threat to the integrity of our vote | Opinion
As acts of voter intimidation go, one would be hard put to top greeting would-be voters with firearms, Leonard Pitts Jr. says.
Wisconsin appeals court won't block ballot spoiling ban
MADISON, Wis. — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court's ruling banning the practice known as ballot spoiling, which allows voters who already submitted an absentee ballot to void it and vote again.The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing an appeal of a Waukesha County circuit court judge's ruling this month in favor of a conservative group founded by prominent Republicans. The bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission scheduled an emergency meeting for Friday afternoon to react to the ruling, which comes less than two weeks before the Nov. 8 election.Wisconsin voters have been submitting...
