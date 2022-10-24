Read full article on original website
WJLA
PHOTOS | From Ukraine to Virginia, Homeward Trails welcomes 24 rescued cats
FAIRFAX STATION, Va. (7News) — Two dozen cats evacuated from war-torn Ukraine are heading to Dulles International Airport Wednesday afternoon. Sue Bell and longtime volunteer Shana Aufenkamp from Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia traveled there two weeks ago and spent their time volunteering at an animal shelter in Ukraine.
WUSA
24 cats from Ukraine being rescued by Fairfax County animal rescue looking for fur-ever homes in DMV
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Two dozen cats are arriving at an animal rescue in Fairfax County from Ukraine this week as they await their fur-ever homes. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue, which provides pet adoptions across the DMV, will be taking in 24 cats just a week after eight others arrived with the animal rescue's executive director Sue Bell.
fox5dc.com
FOX 5 Archives 10.23.02: Vienna, VA cancels 2002 Halloween parade due to the DC Sniper Attacks
During the DC Sniper attacks in October 2002, fear over the DC Snipers' next attacks led to the cancellation of a beloved Halloween parade in Vienna, VA, disappointing kids and parents. Editor's note: The Halloween parade set for October 26, 2022 is still on schedule!
WJLA
Billions meant to help students, teachers overcome COVID sits in school accounts: I-Team
WASHINGTON (7News) — As American students struggle to catch up on classwork and overcome pandemic-related trauma, the Department of Education records show billions of federal dollars to help them, sit unspent in school district savings accounts. “My granddaughter shut down, she completely shut down,” D.C. resident Cassandra Gentry said....
WJLA
Cats rescued from war-torn Ukraine to arrive at Dulles International Airport this week
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Twenty-four cats rescued from war-torn Ukraine will be arriving at Dulles Airport this week. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, has made it their mission to rescue cats from their perilous homes in Ukraine. Two weeks ago, Shana Aufenkamp, a Homeward Trails volunteer, and Sue Bell, Homeward Trails Executive Director, traveled to Ukraine to carry out this mission.
Fairfax Co. Board of Supervisors Chair asks for investigation into why thousands of residents were sent the wrong voting locations
FAIRFAX, Va. — The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chair Jeffrey McKay has requested a full investigation into what led to the mailing of around 60,000 state issued notices with the wrong voting locations across Virginia. The Virginia Election Department says that 31,000 notices were sent out to registered...
WJLA
'This is why you're free' | Burke, Va. man arrested for actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON (7News) — A man was arrested on Wednesday on felony and misdemeanor charges for his actions during the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said. Henos Woldemichael, 21, of Burke, is charged with interfering with law enforcement during the breach on the U.S....
MSNBC
Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer
Albuquerque Cosper Head has been sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for assaulting former Metro police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot. NBC News’ Ryan Reilly reports from Washington, D.C. Oct. 27, 2022.
Inside Nova
Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?
Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
Strangers living inside couple's newly purchased Prince George's home move out
CLINTON, Md. — As of Thursday evening, the locks are changed and a house on Dragoo Place in Clinton, Maryland is empty after people moved into a home they didn't own last week. Police told WUSA9 they are now treating the temporary occupants of the home as suspected "trespassers."
Local Audubon Group Picks New Name, Seeking Distance From Racist Namesake
The word “Audubon” has long connoted birds, nature, and conservation. But in recent years, there’s been more attention to the man behind the name – John James Audubon – and his racist views and actions. Now, the local nonprofit formerly known as the Audubon Naturalist...
WJLA
New reaction as Gov. Youngkin tells Va. schools to 'get moving' on COVID relief spending
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Following Monday's release of the 'Nation's Report Card' that found declining student test scores nationwide post-pandemic, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said school systems must 'get moving' on unspent federal COVID relief funding to help address learning loss. "I'm calling on local school divisions to...
WJLA
2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
ggwash.org
These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia
We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WJLA
Maryland man, hired as contractor, set up hidden camera in DC woman's closet: MPD
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A 41-year-old Hyattsville, Md. man is facing charges after the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said he placed a hidden camera inside a D.C. woman's closet without her knowing. The incidents took place between June 20 and June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street,...
Senior D.C. Official Fired After Possible Ethical Conflicts With Future Job Emerge
A senior official in Mayor Muriel Bowser’s administration has been fired and could face an ethics investigation after he failed to recuse himself from matters related to a large city contract that involved a health insurance company he had accepted a job with. Bryan Hum, the interim director of...
What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak
Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
Building Design & Construction
Virginia county moves to restrict the growth of new server farms
Loudoun County, Va., home to the largest data center cluster in the world known as Data Center Alley, recently took steps to prohibit the growth of new server farms in certain parts of the county. The county’s board of supervisors moved to remove parts of the county from the fast-track,...
fox5dc.com
Man arrested for placing hidden camera in DC home while doing home improvement work: police
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A man has been arrested for allegedly placing a hidden camera inside the victims' D.C. home while doing home improvement work. DC Police say the incident took place between Monday, June 20 and Thursday, June 23 in the 1100 block of 3rd Street SW. The...
mymcmedia.org
Remembering Chief Charles Moose
During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
