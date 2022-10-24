ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington County, VA

WJLA

WJLA

Cats rescued from war-torn Ukraine to arrive at Dulles International Airport this week

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Twenty-four cats rescued from war-torn Ukraine will be arriving at Dulles Airport this week. Homeward Trails Animal Rescue in Fairfax Station, Virginia, has made it their mission to rescue cats from their perilous homes in Ukraine. Two weeks ago, Shana Aufenkamp, a Homeward Trails volunteer, and Sue Bell, Homeward Trails Executive Director, traveled to Ukraine to carry out this mission.
FAIRFAX STATION, VA
Inside Nova

Why is Northern Virginia the world’s data center capital?

Most people don’t give data centers a second thought — or even know what they are — until one affects their lives. In Northern Virginia, though, a lot of people do a lot of thinking about data centers. “It is true Northern Virginia is the data center...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

2-year-old baby dies in Southwest DC; MPD rules case a homicide

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said Thursday that an autopsy revealed that the death of a 2-year-old Southwest D.C. boy was caused by homicide. The incident took place on Oct. 13 on Atlantic Street, Southwest. At approximately 9:04 p.m., officers located the boy, identified as...
WASHINGTON, DC
ggwash.org

These three DC neighborhoods almost became freeway-oriented suburbia

We first published this post on December 2, 2015. We love looking back at the District’s history, wanted to share this piece again. Planners in the 1950s wanted to replace large swaths of central Washington with freeways. Canceling those plans saved the city not just from the freeways themselves, but also from an equally stunning plan to demolish thousands more blocks alongside said freeways and “renew” them with a suburban landscape of strip malls, office campuses, and apartment towers.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

What's going on in Fredericksburg? HALF of pupils at Virginia high school are struck down by respiratory bug in mystery outbreak

Nearly half of students at Virginia's Stafford High School were off sick this week as a flu-like illness sweeps through classrooms. There were around 1,000 absences at the school in Fredericksburg - around 50 miles from the nation's capital - on Friday. Extracurricular activities have been halted until Tuesday while...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Building Design & Construction

Virginia county moves to restrict the growth of new server farms

Loudoun County, Va., home to the largest data center cluster in the world known as Data Center Alley, recently took steps to prohibit the growth of new server farms in certain parts of the county. The county’s board of supervisors moved to remove parts of the county from the fast-track,...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Remembering Chief Charles Moose

During the Beltway Sniper Siege, now twenty years ago, few personalities burned themselves into our collective memory like Montgomery County Police Chief Charles Moose. As Moose led every press conference, his mood served as a barometer of the intensive manhunt, the largest in U.S. history. In the days following the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

