Springfield, MO

Springfield Price Cutter sells winning $50,000 scratchers ticket

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Price Cutter Plus on 2021 W. Republic Road in Springfield sold a scratchers ticket containing a $50,000 prize.

The winner, who was one of four to win the $50,000 prize, claimed the prize at the regional office in Springfield.

933kwto.com

SW Missouri Resident Scores Big in Lottery Scratch-Off

One local Southwest Missouri Resident is 50 thousand dollars richer thanks to a scratch off ticket from Price Cutter. Reports say the ticket was purchased in Springfield at the Price Cutter off of Republic Rd and Kansas Expressway. The 50 thousand dollar prize was one of 4. The winner is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Guests react to Silver Dollar City train derailment

BRANSON, Mo. – Despite Silver Dollar City’s train derailing, guests continued to file into the park on Thursday.  A spokesperson for SDC said everything remains open, except for the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train.  At about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, three of the four train cars derailed.  Gary Eldridge said he saw the incident […]
BRANSON, MO
KOLR10 News

Motorcyclist dies in Bolivar crash Thursday afternoon

BOLIVAR, Mo. – A 20-year-old Bolivar man died today in a crash after colliding with a woman driving a pickup truck around 3:25 pm on October 27. The City of Bolivar said the man was riding his motorcycle at speeds over 60mph when he struck the truck, which was turning northbound onto South Springfield Avenue […]
BOLIVAR, MO
bransontrilakesnews.com

Structure demolition underway at Indian Ridge Resort

Demolition of the abandoned Indian Ridge Resort structures is underway following the property's recent acquisition by Silver Dollar City. The 26-acre Parcel 34, which is located off of Highway 76 in Branson West, has been the subject of a variety of stories over the years; from former property owners being charged with committing bank fraud in federal court to going viral on TikTok last spring.
BRANSON, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman fell out window of SDC derailed train

BRANSON, Mo. — Normally, roller coasters make a lasting impression on people who visit amusement parks. For a number of people last night in Branson, it was a train — and a Joplin woman was on it. The Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train went off the tracks...
BRANSON, MO
a-z-animals.com

9 Amazing Places to Take in Fall Foliage in Missouri

Missouri is near its peak for fall color this season. The best area to look for fall foliage in Missouri is the southwestern portion containing cities like Joplin, Springfield, and Branson. State parks are abundant within the state and amazing options for experiencing fall color. Yellows, oranges, reds, purples, and browns are visible on a variety of trees native to Missouri, including hickories, elms, dogwoods, oaks, and sassafras. The recommended way to see foliage in Missouri is either to visit an overlook or to take a drive through Missouri’s various landscapes. Participating in these activities ensures the visitor a panoramic view of the unique colors and diverse trees they might encounter. However, talking a leisurely hike or walk through the scenery is a fantastic approach for observing color up close. Unfortunately, hard freezes are threatening Southwest Missouri, meaning that fall color might disappear sooner than expected. In this case, seeing fall color at its peak means checking out Missouri foliage soon this season!
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Stolen truck crashes through Eagle Rock gas station

BARRY COUNTY, Mo. – Early Thursday morning, surveillance video caught footage of a truck driving through the front doors of a convenience store in Barry County. According to a statement by the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, a stolen truck backed into the doors of a gas station and convenience store in Eagle Rock just before […]
BARRY COUNTY, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Fire claims Brown house in county

A house fire broke out the morning of Wednesday, Oct. 19, in western Greene County approximately two miles west of Bois D'Arc. No one was injured in the blaze, the source of which has yet to be determined. Bois D'Arc Fire Chief Jared Jones said that unfortunately the home, owned by Jerald Lee Brown and located at 3411 Farm Road 47, is likely a total loss. Answering the initial fire call were emergency crews from Ash Grove, Bois D'Arc, Brookline, West Republic and Willard. The firefighters then requested more water and manpower from Battlefield, Ebenezer, Fair Grove and Pleasant Hope.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

University Heights Neighborhood Association debates on the grounds of demolished historic home

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Many neighbors who are upset with a planned development at National and Sunshine met with the people behind the plan. Members of the University Heights neighborhood met with representatives of BK&M LLC which is looking to rezone several properties it purchased.  That meeting took place under a tent on the ground where an iconic Springfield […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Askinosie Foundation, Drury to relaunch Chocolate University business trip

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — After two years, The Askinosie Foundation and Drury University are relaunching its Chocolate University business trip for southwest Missouri high school students. Chocolate University completed six trips with over 80 students since 2008. According to an Askinosie Foundation newsletter, the experience is tailored to teach lessons in “entrepreneurship, problem-solving, through innovation, craft […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

1,100+ feet of Smallin Civil War Cave discovered due to drought

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The old saying goes, “as above, so below,” which rings true for caves, especially in the Ozarks. There are several different types of caves. Some form from lava or erosion, but caves in Missouri and Arkansas form with precipitation. This occurs when carbon is picked up by runoff rain or snow, which eventually trickles into caves, forming stalagmites.
OZARK, MO
KOLR10 News

How to prevent auto theft in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department is reminding drivers to keep their cars safe from theft during the cold winter months. “Unless you have a remote start where you can start the car without the keys inside & leave it locked, we’re here to say that you need to stop leaving your keys unattended […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Nixa finishes strong in district semifinals

SPRINGFIELD, Mo–Girls high school playoff volleyball Monday night. Class 5 District 6, 28 match winner Nixa taking on 26 match winner Republic. And the two split the first two sets, Republic’s Alaina Norman with the kill from the net it’s 2-2 in the third set. Nixa puts a run together, Norah Clark with the change […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
