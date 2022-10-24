Read full article on original website
Related
21-Year-Old Killed Sister for Flirting With Her Boyfriend, Cops Say
An Orlando woman is being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her younger sister to death on Sept. 26. Fatiha Marzan, 21, confessed to stabbing her sibling, Sayma Marzan, in the heart multiple times after discovering that the sister had been messaging and flirting with her unidentified long-distance boyfriend of five years through Valorant, a game they played together, police said. Two weeks before the premeditated attack, Marzan had purchased a “dagger style knife set” from Amazon, hiding the knives in a backpack stowed away in her closet, according to a police affidavit. Marzan reportedly turned herself in, initially confessing to the grizzly crime while calling 911 to report her sister’s body, 15 hours after she had stabbed her 3 to 4 times “specifically in Sayma’s heart,” according to cops. The crime occurred in the bedroom the siblings shared, at 4:30 a.m. when Marzan knew everyone else in the house would be asleep, police alleged. The elder Marzan reportedly considered taking her own life after she killed her sister, but was talked out of it by a family member, according to the affidavit. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
Chilling video shows 10-year-old girl escaping man who allegedly tried to kidnap her twice in two days
A surveillance video shows a 10-year-old girl in Ft Lauderdale, Florida, escaping an alleged kidnapping attempt by a man accused of targeting her twice. The video shows a young person running down a block in one of the city’s residential neighbourhoods. The girl in the video was allegedly fleeing from a man who had approached her the previous day as well. According to a statement by Ft Lauderdale police, the suspect first made contact with the 10-year-old on October 19 just a block away from an elementary school and a middle school. “The male attempted to lure her by...
Father arrested after allegedly burying six-year-old daughter in hole in garden and leaving her overnight
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault after allegedly burying his six-year-old daughter in a hole in their backyard and leaving her there overnight. KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh reported that police arrested John Kraft of Waynesburg, Pennsylvania after investigators interviewed his daughter and her sibling two weeks ago. Mr Kraft is currently in jail. In an interview with police officers, Mr Kraft’s daughter said her father would bury her in a hole in the yard when he thought she was lying. After she was allegedly buried and left overnight, the girl was left smelling like...
Mystery emerges as two-year-old Nadia Lee goes missing and cops believe ‘murder suspect may be involved’
POLICE are urgently searching for the two-year-old daughter of a murder suspect after she vanished almost a week ago. Little Nadia Lee is the daughter of Jyron Charles Lee, 26, who was charged with the murder of his 22-year-old common-law wife on Tuesday. She was last seen at Lee's apartment...
AOL Corp
Vegas stabbing suspect attacked women dressed as showgirls after asking to pose with them, police say
A suspect accused in a fatal stabbing spree on the Las Vegas Strip asked a group of performers dressed as showgirls if he could pose with them for a photo holding a large kitchen knife — and began stabbing them moments later, according to an arrest report obtained Friday.
High-school sweethearts aged 18 and 19 are both killed after boyfriend who was driving failed to stop at intersection and their car was struck by an 18-wheeler
An 18-year-old football player and his 19-year-old girlfriend were killed when the Jeep they were driving collided with an 18-wheeler after crossing into its path. , were driving along State Route 28 on Thursday evening at around 10.30pm when they crossed into an intersection and were struck by a 2019 Freightliner truck.
iheart.com
At Least 37 Dead After Former Police Officer Opens Fire At Daycare Center
At least 37 people, including 24 children, were killed after a former police officer opened fire at a daycare center in Thailand on Thursday (October 7), according to local authorities via the Associated Press. The suspected shooter, identified by police as Panya Khamrab, drove into people and shot bystanders while...
13 truck drivers parked side by side in the middle of the night to save a life.
This article originally appeared on 04.24.18 Around 1 a.m. on April 24, semi-truck drivers in the Oak Park area of Michigan received a distress call from area police: An unidentified man was standing on the edge of a local bridge, apparently ready to jump onto the freeway below. Those drivers then did something amazing. They raced to the scene to help — and lined up their trucks under the bridge, providing a relatively safe landing space should the man jump. Fortunately, he didn't.
Gruesome details about Amazon driver ‘bitten to death by dogs’ as cops discover body left for hours in front yard
THE body of an Amazon delivery driver has been discovered after he was mauled to death by dogs while dropping off a package, police believe. Deputies found the remains, which had been in a yard for hours, at a Missouri residence at around 7pm where they were immediately attacked by two bloodthirsty animals.
Gwinnett mother accused of killing infant daughter after heating house with oven
Nearly a year after a Gwinnett County 2-month-old died after an oven was used to heat the house in which she slept, the infant’s mother faces charges in the death and recently had a preliminary hearing in court.
Police: Clayton County man shoots, kills boyfriend during dispute
A Clayton County man is accused of killing his partner during a dispute in their home, police said Friday....
Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video
Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
Man bursts into flames after being tasered during arrest in Arkansas
A man in Arkansas was reportedly hospitalised after a taser sparked a can of gasoline in his backpack and set it alight. Christopher Gaylor, 38, was reportedly told to pull over by an Arkansas state trooper for not having a licence plate on his motorcycle in the early morning hours of October 13 in the state capital of Little Rock. But Mr Gaylor allegedly declined to pull over, and instead sped away from the officer at speeds approaching 100 miles per hour. Police pursued him, eventually catching up to him. KHBS in Fort Smith reported that Mr Gaylor then...
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Quinton Simon ‘drowned in tub while mom was high on drugs,’ grandma claimed in shocking call to missing toddler’s dad
QUINTON Simon’s grandmother said she believed that the 11-month-old toddler drowned in the bathtub after his mother and boyfriend got high and left him there. Billie Jo Howell reportedly made the claim in an 11-minute phone call with the missing child’s father Henry ‘Bubba’ Moss. According...
Akron woman sentenced to life in prison for fatal stabbing of rival
An Akron woman was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday after being convicted by a Summit County jury in the stabbing death of a woman who was her romantic rival. Rochelle Paul, who was convicted of murder, will be eligible for parole after 15 years. She plans to appeal. Joe...
Happy Face serial killer sends daughter chilling letters from prison, calls her fat & creeps on her Instagram
THE DAUGHTER of the infamous 'Happy Face' serial killer has publicly shared letters that she's received from her father while he's in prison. Melissa Moore, who's known as @lifeafterhappyface on TikTok, posted a video about a letter she received from her dad. She received an overwhelming response on the app...
10-Year-Old Accidentally Shoots and Kills 8-Year-Old Brother
An 8-year-old boy in Texas was killed Monday after his 10-year-old brother accidentally shot him, authorities say. The 10-year-old boy was playing with a shotgun in their family’s Houston apartment when it accidentally discharged. A 13-year-old sibling who was also home at the time called the police, and the 8-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene. “These situations are preventable. Children should never have access to weapons. Anything could happen,” Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. The kids weren’t in school at the time as the family had recently moved from Venezuela to Houston, Gonzalez said. Investigators are looking into who owned the gun and criminal charges are possible, he said.Read it at Click2Houston
Authorities 'actively investigating' after woman claims her late father was a prolific serial killer
A sheriff in western Iowa says local, state and federal authorities are "actively investigating" in a rural area where a woman claimed her late father disposed of dozens of bodies of people he killed decades ago.
Douglas County man convicted of molesting 9-year-old girl multiple times
A man has been convicted of molesting a 9-year-old girl multiple times after the girl came forward to a friend following a school presentation about the difference between “good” and “bad” touches, the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.
Comments / 0