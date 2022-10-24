Read full article on original website
National test finds roughly 60% of fourth graders struggle to identify even, odd numbers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The “Nation’s Report Card” released this week shows a decline in 4th and 8th grade math and reading scores. The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests 4th and 8th grade students across the country every two years to gauge how states compare and how students are performing.
State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville
CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
Hamilton County invests in trade education; An alternative for students seeking a career
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Trade and vocational schools are getting a big bump from county leadership. An investment, they are saying, is sorely needed. As an abundance of job opportunities present themselves in Hamilton County, Astec, is looking to provide more careers chances for local students as they move out of high school.
Texas teacher advocates seek alternatives to standardized tests to measure student success
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — From the TEAMS test in the 1980s to the STAAR test today, generations of Texas school children have experienced the stress of the annual test days required by the state. But one teachers' group wants to do away with the annual ritual and the preparation time it requires.
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race
As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
Tennessee American Water awards over $15,000 in grants to local fire departments
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In honor of National First Responders Day, Tennessee American Water has awarded grants worth over $15,000 to 16 fire departments in our viewing area, according to press release. This includes fire departments in Hamilton, Marion, Sequatchie, Catoosa, Dade, and Walker Counties. The grants provide supplemental funding...
Tennessee among states now reporting 'high' flu activity, RSV & Rhinovirus also spreading
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among a handful of states experiencing high levels of flu activity according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). For the week ending October 15, the latest report issued Friday shows Tennessee, Georgia, Texas, South Carolina, New York, and Washington, D.C. are the six areas reporting the highest flu activity.
Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
Commissioners add restriction on money for public school improvements in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A new way to pay for new school buildings and building improvements is in place in Hamilton County. At Wednesday's weekly commission meeting, Hamilton County District 11 Commissioner Joe Graham proposed funneling tax money that some new businesses in the county pay into a new fund that could be used only for capital improvements.
3 charged after bus fight prompts brief lockdown at Central High School in Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office now says 3 students involved in the school bus fracas are being charged with disorderly conduct. A HCSO release says the HCSO School Resource Unit is still investigating the report of the firearm. Depend on us to keep you posted.
Chickamauga offering families fun activities
Chickamauga, Georgia is a small town, but it's attracting many families to explore all it has to offer. "We are the best kept secret in the state of Georgia. We are a historical town at the foot of Lookout Mountain," said City of Chickamauga's Eric Pullen. Pullen says this weekend...
Tennessee man who dragged officer into mob gets over 7 years in prison
A Tennessee man who dragged a police officer into a mob of rioters, initiating one of the most harrowing acts of violence during the U.S. Capitol attack, was sentenced on Thursday to more than seven years in prison. Albuquerque Cosper Head declined to address the court before U.S. District Judge...
Hunting for a reason hits home
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.
Civil service board proposal would protect Hamilton County employees, say proponents
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Commissioners approved a resolution last week that proponents say would give county employees the protection they have long needed. It's a proposal that came after Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp moved to fire County Attorney Rheubin Taylor last week. That sparked concerns and action...
Chattanooga man appealing decision preventing his 'false arrest' suit from going to trial
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A man claiming damages in a lawsuit against the City of Chattanooga for what he says was a false arrest in 2020 says that his case cannot go to trial due to a judge's summary judgement. As a result he is now appealing that judgement. It’s...
Dalton business owner sentenced to prison for dumping hazardous waste in Rock Spring
ROCK SPRING, Ga. — A Dalton business owner learned on Monday that he'll go to prison for dumping hundreds of drums in a chicken house in Catoosa County. 56-year-old Amin Ali pleaded guilty in federal court to dumping more than 100 drums and other containers of chemicals, including hazardous waste back in June.
Tennessee AG files appeal after woman convicted of killing twins granted new trial
NASHVILLE,Tenn — Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed an appeal in the case of a Sumner County woman convicted of killing her newborn twins. Lindsey Lowe was granted a new trial last week after her attorneys argued she didn't get a fair trial due to juror bias. A judge agreed, setting Lowe free until a new bond could be set.
Safety issues on parents' minds as Airport Inn revitalization plan moves forward
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE: Hundreds of people packed the Family Justice Center to hear the City of Chattanooga's presentation on the revitalization plan to Airport Inn. The city plans to use the old motel as an outlet for the homeless to utilize to get back on their feet. Wednesday...
