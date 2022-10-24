HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO