Tennessee State

State audit finds Tennessee State University mismanaged funds for years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A newly published audit from the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury identifies three ways Tennessee State University (TSU) mishandled funds over five years. The audit says the university struggled to track how much money was coming in and out of its bank accounts due to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chattanooga charter school looking to open in Knoxville

CHATTANOOGA,Tenn — Chattanooga Preparatory School announced they are opening a new school in Knoxville, according to our ABC affiliate WATE-TV. Brad Scott, the CEO of the Chattanooga Prep tells WATE they hope to open the school in 2024, with all tuition for students paid for. Scott says the school...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Beyond the Podium: Tennessee Governor Race

As people head to the polls for early voting, Tennesseans will be choosing whether to give Republican Gov. Bill Lee a second term or switch to newcomer Democrat Jason Martin. Martin is a critical care doctor from Middle Tennessee. He said the pandemic is what pushed him to run. “I...
TENNESSEE STATE
Hamilton County health officials warn of "triple-demic" heading into Flu season

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Center for Disease Control (CDC) is reporting Tennessee as one of the six states with the highest flu rates in the country. Doctors are now coining the term "Triple-demic" for the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), the flu, and COVID-19. As for Hamilton County, officials are seeing a surge in RSV and for children, avoiding the disease is almost impossible.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Student Athlete Spotlight: Maddy Bacon

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Student Athlete Spotlight, sponsored by Dr. Pepper, for October 27th, 2022 goes to Maddy Bacon. If you would like to nominate someone for the Student Athlete Spotlight send an email here.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Chickamauga offering families fun activities

Chickamauga, Georgia is a small town, but it's attracting many families to explore all it has to offer. "We are the best kept secret in the state of Georgia. We are a historical town at the foot of Lookout Mountain," said City of Chickamauga's Eric Pullen. Pullen says this weekend...
CHICKAMAUGA, GA
Hunting for a reason hits home

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Years ago I produced a series of reports for NewsChannel 9 called, "Hunting for a Reason." It was all about the innate - some might say primal - desire many people have for hunting, either for sport or food. Of course I count myself among that number, having hunted and/or trapped wild animals in Tennessee my entire life. But it has always admittedly been a recreational pastime - hunting because I wanted to and, in fact, felt that primal desire to do so to feed my family.
TENNESSEE STATE

