By Dan Yates Not too long ago, we lost a wonderful employee to New Hampshire because she had extended family there and could not find or afford child care in the Brattleboro area. As a long-time employer in Windham County, I’ve seen many employees come and go. A frequently cited reason for leaving? Lack of affordable child care. In Windham County alone, it’s estimated we need to add over 645 child care slots just to meet current demand(link is external). That means, across the state there are thousands of families being forced to make difficult choices, like leaving a beloved career or essential paycheck because they don't have a safe, nurturing, affordable place to care for their children. And, in some instances, we’re losing these families – and productive members of our workforce – to our neighboring states.

WINDHAM COUNTY, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO