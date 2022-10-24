Read full article on original website
vermontbiz.com
Yates: Investing in child care is one of the smartest financial decisions Vermont can make
By Dan Yates Not too long ago, we lost a wonderful employee to New Hampshire because she had extended family there and could not find or afford child care in the Brattleboro area. As a long-time employer in Windham County, I’ve seen many employees come and go. A frequently cited reason for leaving? Lack of affordable child care. In Windham County alone, it’s estimated we need to add over 645 child care slots just to meet current demand(link is external). That means, across the state there are thousands of families being forced to make difficult choices, like leaving a beloved career or essential paycheck because they don't have a safe, nurturing, affordable place to care for their children. And, in some instances, we’re losing these families – and productive members of our workforce – to our neighboring states.
WCAX
What are those books and mailers Vermonters are receiving?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You didn’t ask for them, but they are in your mailbox anyway. Books titled, “The Great Controversy,” and mailers that hold a small metal cross inside. A quick glance and you might think they go together, but they are unaffiliated. The book tells...
The Next Generation of Morticians Is Mostly Young, Female and 'Called' to the Profession
Assistant funeral director Rachel Currier usually meets her clients for the first time right after a family member or friend has died, so she gets a variety of reactions when she arrives to pick up the deceased. Some people are in shock. Others are in tears. Still others ask what they can do to help.
Deerfield Valley News
Advent of Religious Paperback Puzzles Some in Vermont
The Great Controversy, a Seventh-day Adventist text that has been circulating since the mid-19th century, has been causing a small stir in Vermont over the past few weeks. The book, which purports to tell of “the Vatican’s rising influence in America” and has a global following on social media, has come through the mail to homes in cities and towns including Essex, St. Albans, Burlington, Norwich, Winooski and Montpelier. The cover of the edition that went to Vermont shows the U.S. Capitol and St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City.
vermontbiz.com
AG resolves claims of deception by caregiver staffing agency
Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement with a New Hampshire-based staffing agency that employed a temporary caregiver to multiple Vermont long-term care facilities despite knowing that the caregiver had financially exploited at least two older Vermonters while employed on the agency’s watch. The settlement requires the staffing agency—Staffing Solutions of Vermont, LLC—to pay a penalty to the State of Vermont, overhaul its employee hiring and termination practices, and be subject to ongoing State oversight.
vermontbiz.com
ANR updates job qualifications as it readies to hire 42 staff
Vermont Business Magazine The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), part of the Agency of Natural Resources (ANR), recently updated the minimum qualifications for all Environmental Analyst positions. The DEC made the updates as it prepares to hire over 40 positions in the next few months. New staff will direct nearly $600 million in federal funds for water infrastructure and environmental remediation.
vermontbiz.com
VTrans announces second annual 'Name a Plow' program
VTrans photo of a plow at the St Albans Garage in the winter of 2019. Vermont Business Magazine The Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) is once again inviting Vermont schools to name the State’s big orange snowplows. Last year, participating public and private schools, homeschooling students, and nursery schools...
vermontbiz.com
Governor, VDOL, McClure Foundation announce ‘Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs’
Vermont Business Magazine Governor Phil Scott, the Vermont Department of Labor(link is external) (VDOL) and the McClure Foundation(link is external) announced the release of Vermont’s Most Promising Jobs, a list assembled by VDOL and McClure that includes more than 50 occupations expected to pay above the state median wage of $22.55/hour and have at least 500 openings over the next decade. See lists below.
vermontbiz.com
Bennington College launches No-Loan Initiative for Vermont residents
Under the new program, eligible Vermont residents can attend Bennington College without student loans. Vermont Business Magazine Bennington College announced today its new “No-Loan Initiative” for Vermont residents. The No-Loan Initiative builds on Bennington’s established merit- and need-based aid programs and its interest in supporting college access and affordability for Vermont residents.
vermontbiz.com
November in-person and virtual job fairs focused on veterans and community
Vermont Business Magazine In continuation of its efforts to connect jobseekers with career opportunities and employers with talent, the Vermont Department of Labor will host five in-person and two virtual job fairs beginning November 1. Veterans & Community Job Fairs(link is external) will be held in Essex Junction, Enosburgh, St...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
mountaintimes.info
Bats are on the move
Bat Week takes place Oct. 24-31, aims to raise awareness, conservation. The onset of fall sends Vermont’s bats into motion, which makes it an important time for conservation-minded Vermonters to learn about, and help conserve, our nine native bat species. If you have noticed bats roosting in your attic,...
Cannabis Shops Are Sprouting Like Weeds in Burlington
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has granted three licenses to Burlington retailers and has applications for six more pending — a situation the board's chair called "concerning" during a public meeting on Wednesday. "Anyone who is thinking about getting a retail license should really consider what the population base...
Vermont Covid levels ‘medium’ as hospitals admit 10 Covid patients per day
For the second week in a row, Vermont’s Covid-19 levels were rated “medium,” according to the latest weekly surveillance report from the state Department of Health. Even as case counts fell slightly in the past week, the number of hospital patients newly admitted for Covid in the past week rose to an average of more than 10 per day, the highest level since the surge of the BA.2 subvariant in mid-May.
vermontbiz.com
EPA’s clean school bus program delivers $4.3 million for four Vermont school districts
Historic investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law headed to all 50 states in effort to transform America’s school bus fleet. Vermont Business Magazine Today, the Biden-Harris Administration announced the Fiscal Year 2022 recipients of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus Program rebate competition, awarding $4,345,000 from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to four school districts in Vermont. The grants will help school districts purchase 11 clean school buses that will accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles and produce cleaner air in and around schools and communities.
vermontbiz.com
Heyman: NRB stands in the way of agritourism
By Todd Heyman With the conclusion of Vermont’s first ever agritourism month and the second International Workshop on Agritourism held in Burlington, it’s time to chart a path to grow Vermont agritourism. Unfortunately, the Legislature is already off-course. Rather than pass Rep. Charlie Kimbell’s bill that would have limited Act 250 jurisdiction over small agritourism projects this past session, it assigned the Natural Resources Board authority to develop a report to “support” the industry by recommending appropriate Act 250 regulation.
mynbc5.com
Vermont mom shares her son's experience as RSV infections are on the rise
Vt. — As cold and flu season picks up, there is another virus you need to watch out for, especially if you have young kids. What often looks like a cold could be respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which is on the rise across the nation. UVM Children's...
vermontbiz.com
EdHEALTH's Tracy Hassett becomes next board chair at VCIA
Tracy Hassett, president and CEO of edHEALTH, was recently named chair of the Vermont Captive Insurance Association(link is external) Board of Directors. She succeeds Andrew Baillie, program director for global insurance at AES Corporation. With years of strategic leadership experience and an intricate understanding of captive insurance nuances, Hassett said...
Colchester Sun
Q&A: Understanding Prop 5 and what a ‘yes’ vote will mean for Vermont
MONTPELIER — On Nov. 8, Vermonters will have the opportunity to vote on Proposition 5, an amendment to Vermont’s constitution that would enshrine the reproductive rights that have existed in the state since 1972. The amendment was approved 107- 41 by the Vermont House in February 2022, turning...
