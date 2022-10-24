Read full article on original website
Related
d9and10sports.com
No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Clarion at Otto-Eldred D9 1A Volleyball Quarterfinals
DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as four-time defending District 9 and two-time defending PIAA champion Clarion travels to Otto-Eldred for a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal matchup. The sixth-seeded Lady Cats, who haven’t lost a postseason game since the 2019 PIAA semifinals, are coming off a 3-0 win...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Soccer Playoff Brackets With Sites/Times
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its soccer playoff brackets Wednesday morning, with one notable change in Class 1A girls. The 1A girls’ semifinal matchups – Mercyhurst Prep vs. Cambridge Springs and Seneca vs. Girard, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, will now be played on Saturday at the Hagerty Center in a doubleheader. The MP-CS game will be played at 12 p.m., followed by the Seneca-Girard contest at 2.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
d9and10sports.com
Watch Live: Eisenhower vs. Mercer — District 10 Boys Soccer Quarterfinal
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Watch live as No. 6 Eisenhower takes on No. 3 Mercer in a District 10 boys soccer playoff quarterfinal. Brian Hagberg is on the call from Carter Field in Titusville. The game can be watched above or below, or on any of the YDL Sports Network’s...
wcn247.com
Audio Postcard: Fraternity brothers attempt Tam O’Shanter Golf Course
HERMITAGE, Pa. --Growing up, I have always loved watching golf. Even though watching the weekend PGA tournaments is entertaining, I wanted to go to a golf course myself and play a nine-hole game just to see how I would do. Because of my desires, I decided to go to Tam...
d9and10sports.com
Oct. 25 Soccer Playoffs: C-L Boys Advance, Ridgway Stuns Redbank; Seneca Girls Edge Eisenhower
STRATTANVILLE, Pa. – No. 1 seed Clarion-Limestone got a balanced offensive effort in a 3-1 Class 1A quarterfinal win over No. 9 seed Brookville. Wyatt Boyden, Brenden Bettwy and Bailee Verdill had one goal apiece, with Boyden also notching an assist. Clarion-Limestone led 1-0 at the half on Boyden’s...
d9and10sports.com
District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets
SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets
The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
Grass art in Chardon honors First News anchor
A man who lives in Chardon plans to honor First News anchor Stan Boney using an unique medium: Patterns mowed into his lawn.
$1 million YSU gift prompts naming of atrium
The atrium at Williamson Hall will be named following a $1 million donation from alumni.
New assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans are in the works to bring a new assisted living facility to Columbiana.
27 First News
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?
(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
eyeofthehurricane.news
Getting to Know Mr. M. Bongivengo
Mr. Bongivengo is a new teacher here at New Castle. He teaches on the Sr. High side. I had the pleasure of interviewing him for the school newspaper. Enjoy the interview. “I was born and raised right here in New Castle. I graduated from here in 2009. I played football, basketball, and baseball. Even participated in the school musical in 2009 called State Fair.
Multi-vehicle accident closes road in Salem
A road is closed after multiple vehicles crashed Thursday night.
beavercountyradio.com
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent
(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
Chef-driven Local Provisions Market & Cafe opens in Fox Chapel Plaza
Shoppers looking to mix socializing with shopping can check both boxes with a new specialty market and cafe in O’Hara. Local Provisions Market & Cafe opened last week in Fox Chapel Plaza along Freeport Road. The business combines casual dining with specialty groceries, seasonal produce, fresh to-go meals and...
Opening date confirmed for new local T.J. Maxx store
A new TJ Maxx store in the Valley will be opening next month.
WFMJ.com
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township
A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
WFMJ.com
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City
A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
Comments / 0