Grove City, PA

No. 11 IUP, No. 13 Slippery Rock hit the Road on Saturday in PSAC West Action

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – No. 11 IUP hits the road to Gannon looking to stay undefeated, while No. 13 Slippery Rock also hits the road, making the short trip to Clarion. Both of those games start at 12 p.m. and highlight a busy week of PSAC action. Elsewhere in the West, Seton Hill is at Edinboro and California travels to Mercyhurst. Both of those games are noon kickoffs as well.
SLIPPERY ROCK, PA
Watch Live: Clarion at Otto-Eldred D9 1A Volleyball Quarterfinals

DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Watch live as four-time defending District 9 and two-time defending PIAA champion Clarion travels to Otto-Eldred for a District 9 Class 1A quarterfinal matchup. The sixth-seeded Lady Cats, who haven’t lost a postseason game since the 2019 PIAA semifinals, are coming off a 3-0 win...
CLARION, PA
District 10 Updates Soccer Playoff Brackets With Sites/Times

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated its soccer playoff brackets Wednesday morning, with one notable change in Class 1A girls. The 1A girls’ semifinal matchups – Mercyhurst Prep vs. Cambridge Springs and Seneca vs. Girard, originally scheduled to be played on Thursday, will now be played on Saturday at the Hagerty Center in a doubleheader. The MP-CS game will be played at 12 p.m., followed by the Seneca-Girard contest at 2.
SHARON, PA
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Sheffield/Clarion Volleyball; Eisenhower/Seneca Girls Soccer; Mercer/Eisenhower Boys Soccer Playoffs Tuesday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting a trio of playoff matchups on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Games included in Tuesday’s schedule are the Sheffield at Clarion volleyball match, the Eisenhower vs. Seneca girls soccer match, and the Mercer vs. Eisenhower boys soccer match. Both soccer games will be played at Carter Field in Titusville.
TITUSVILLE, PA
District 10 Updates Volleyball/Soccer Brackets

SHARON, Pa. – District 10 updated sites and times in its soccer and volleyball playoff brackets Tuesday morning. In Class boys 2A soccer quarterfinal action, there will be doubleheaders at Meadville and Fort LeBoeuf on Wednesday. Slippery Rock will take on Warren at 6 p.m. in Meadville, followed by Fairview and Grove City at 8. At Fort LeBoeuf, Mercyhurst Prep will take on General McLane at 6 p.m., followed by North East and Harbor Creek at 7:30 p.m.
MEADVILLE, PA
Football fans lining up for coveted Central Valley vs. Aliquippa tickets

The hottest ticket in Beaver County isn’t for a British pop star or an 80’s rock band back on tour. The top ticket is for a high school football game between rivals Aliquippa and Central Valley, two undefeated state champions who’ll play for a conference title Friday night. When Aliquippa announced that tickets would go on sale at 5 p.m. Monday, fans started lining up around 3.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
Have you lived through the snowiest Halloween?

(WKBN) – Halloween is October 31, 2022. The holiday is one that is full of costumes, candy, and many other fun fall activities. The blowing leaves and cooler temperatures typically make you notice that the cooler season is on the way and more snow will sweep in as the winter approaches.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Getting to Know Mr. M. Bongivengo

Mr. Bongivengo is a new teacher here at New Castle. He teaches on the Sr. High side. I had the pleasure of interviewing him for the school newspaper. Enjoy the interview. “I was born and raised right here in New Castle. I graduated from here in 2009. I played football, basketball, and baseball. Even participated in the school musical in 2009 called State Fair.
NEW CASTLE, PA
Hopewell School Board Hires Familiar Beaver County Person As New Superintendent

(Hopewell Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) The Hopewell School Board met earlier this week and hired Dr. Jeffrey R. Beltz as the district’s new superintendent. The term is for 4 years and 7.5 months beginning November 15, 2022 through June 30, 2027. The employment agreement was approved dated October 25, 2022. Dr. Robert Kartychak, high school assistant principal, was named acting superintendent following the resignation of Dr. Michelle Miller last year. Dr. Kartychak welcomed Dr. Beltz and told him he’s looking forward to working with him.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
$3.5M grant awarded to Steelite to expand facility in Neshannock Township

A Lawrence County business has been awarded $3.5 million to fund an expansion of its facility. According to the release, the $3.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant will fund a major addition to the Steelite facility in Neshannock Township. Representative Chris Sainato announced the funding Wednesday. “It’s extremely exciting...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Tree cutter dies after accident in Ellwood City

A man has died after an accident while cutting a tree in Ellwood City. It happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday while the tree cutter was about 30 feet in the air. The Ellwood City Fire Chief told 21 News the man was injured after a branch he was cutting fell and hit him.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA

