Sioux Falls, SD

USF, Augustana placed in Division II Regional Rankings

By Grant Sweeter
 3 days ago

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The first Division II Regional Ranking has been released for the 2022 season.

Breaking down the 2022 high school football quarterfinals

The NCAA releases the top ten in each region, but the first week is sorted alphabetically, as opposed to being ranked via team.

Courtesy: NCAA

Both Augustana and USF have earned a spot in the rankings.

Four other Northern Sun Conference teams made the cut, including Bemidji State, Minnesota State, Wayne State and Winona State.

Division II Regional Rankings – NCAA.com

The second rankings will be released next week and that will have the teams laid out in order of ranking.

The top eight teams of the ten that are ranked, will reach the NCAA Division II Playoffs.

Related
USF volleyball knocks off No. 5 SMSU 3-2

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (USF) – The University of Sioux Falls Cougar volleyball team upset #5 Southwest Minnesota State tonight 3-2. USF vs SMSU (12-25, 25-22, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12) Attack: USF landed 53 kills against the Mustangs led by freshman, Sadie Voss with 17 on the night. Nicole Jacobson landed 10 kills on the night followed […]
Harden’s play has him on Buck Buchanan list

Sophomore Cornerback Myles Harden made a quick name for himself at USD as a freshman in the 2021 spring season, and has since turned himself into not only a marquee player on the Coyotes defense, but one of the top defensive players in the country.
Quarterfinal Scoreboard: 28 teams advance to semifinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The quarterfinal round of the 2022 high school football playoffs came to a close on Thursday evening. 56 teams entered action Thursday, but just 28 teams advanced across the seven classes. Here’s a look at the scores and brackets from each class: CLASS 11AAA #1 Jefferson 42, #8 Washington 7#2 […]
SDSU Women’s basketball team loaded with talent

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Fresh off a WNIT championship, the SDSU women’s basketball team heads into this season with a wave of momentum. “At times last year we had some challenges on and off the court that we had to work through and our team really found a way to come together and play through […]
SDSU only unbeaten left in Division I women’s soccer

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota State’s Maya Hansen recorded her second two-goal game of the season and the Jackrabbits completed another shutout en route to a 2-0 victory over North Dakota State on Sunday at Dacotah Field. SDSU took advantage of a solid play from Hansen to open the contest and didn’t waver the […]
Minnesota State powers past Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AUGIE) – The Augustana football team suffered a 35-14 setback to Minnesota State Saturday afternoon in Kirkeby-Over Stadium. The loss is just the second on the Vikings’ home turf since 2018 as AU falls to 6-2 on the season. Minnesota State improves to 6-2. The Mavericks jumped out to a 21-0 lead […]
Breaking down the 2022 high school football quarterfinals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It seems like just yesterday that the 2022 high school football season got underway, but like most years, the season has flown by and we find ourselves with playoff football on Thursday. The quarterfinal round of the high school football playoffs is set for Thursday, October 27. All seven classes […]
Third-quarter outburst propels SDSU past UND

For the second week in a row the top-ranked South Dakota State football team was on the ropes early on the road, but once again the Jackrabbits owned the second half to down 20th-ranked North Dakota, 49-35, Saturday afternoon at the Alerus Center.
Tuesday night scoreboard – Oct. 25th

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A look at the scores from around the local area can be seen below: PREP VOLLEYBALL Aberdeen Central def. Watertown, 28-26, 25-18, 19-25 Arlington def. DeSmet, 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 Avon def. Bon Homme, 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 Baltic def. Deubrook, 23-25, 26-24, 25-14, 25-17, 15-7 Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-22, 25-23, 25-17 […]
Bouman sparks USD comeback win over SIU

South Dakota made a change at quarterback in the middle of the second quarter and it sparked a 27-24, come-from-behind victory against No. 14/17 Southern Illinois Saturday in the annual Dakota Days game inside the DakotaDome.
VERMILLION, SD
