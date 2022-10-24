ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Daily Mail

Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah

A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
STATESBORO, GA
techeblog.com

Pilot’s Action Camera Captures Ejection from Sukhoi Fighter Jet Moments Before Crashing

A pilot managed to capture harrowing footage of their ejection from a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet after being shot down with a helmet-mounted action camera. After safely doing so, we see the aircraft crash into a field and explode into a ball of flames. This subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union by Sukhoi to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.
GEORGIA STATE

