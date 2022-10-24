Read full article on original website
NTSB issues ‘urgent’ safety inspection for type of floatplane that crashed near Whidbey Island
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) issued an "urgent aviation safety recommendation" Thursday upon its findings in the ongoing investigation into the floatplane crash that killed 10 people off Whidbey Island in September. The NTSB said earlier this week that a lock that helps an aircraft control its pitch was...
Georgia college student, 21, is killed instantly by propeller blade in front of his DATE after renting Cessna plane to fly her to dinner in Savannah
A Georgia student was killed in front of his date after walking into the propeller of a Cessna plane that he'd hired to chauffuer them to dinner. Sani Aliyu, a student at Georgia Southern University and originally from Nigeria, and his date were flown by a pilot and co-pilot on the 58-mile journey from Statesboro to Savannah.
USAF F-35 crashes and explodes into flames at end of runway near Salt Lake City base after the pilot ejected from the $80million fighter jet
An $80 million fighter jet crashed shortly after takeoff in Utah, bursting into flames after the pilot ejected. The 388th Fighter Wing confirmed in a tweet on Wednesday the accident, and said emergency crews were responding. 'An F-35 from the 388th crashed at the north end of the runway. Pilot...
Pilot has been safely recovered after ejecting from an F-35 crash at an Air Force Base in Utah
A pilot has been safely recovered after an F-35 combat aircraft crashed at the Hill Air Force Base south of Ogden, Utah, Wednesday, according to the 388th Fighter Wing.
F-35 crashes, explodes on runway in Utah, pilot safely ejects
An Air Force F-35 jet crashed and exploded on a Utah runway following the safe ejection of the pilot.
30 YEARS LATER: Remembering the 12 who died in an Air Force chopper crash on Antelope Island, Oct. 29, 1992
On Oct. 29, 1992, at 8:46 p.m., four MH-60G Pave Hawk choppers took off from Hill Air Force Base (HAFB) in torrential rains, lightning, and heavy cloud cover on their way to Michael Army Airfield in Tooele. Only three made it to base.
Pilot’s Action Camera Captures Ejection from Sukhoi Fighter Jet Moments Before Crashing
A pilot managed to capture harrowing footage of their ejection from a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet after being shot down with a helmet-mounted action camera. After safely doing so, we see the aircraft crash into a field and explode into a ball of flames. This subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union by Sukhoi to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.
