A pilot managed to capture harrowing footage of their ejection from a Sukhoi Su-25SM fighter jet after being shot down with a helmet-mounted action camera. After safely doing so, we see the aircraft crash into a field and explode into a ball of flames. This subsonic, single-seat, twin-engine jet aircraft was developed in the Soviet Union by Sukhoi to provide close air support for Soviet Ground Forces.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO