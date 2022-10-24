Wet road conditions lead to Wichita woman being seriously injured in single-car crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wet road conditions lead to a Wichita woman being seriously injured in a single-car crash on the morning of Monday, Oct. 24.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the crash happened at 9:09 a.m. on Interstate 335 in Lyon County.

The KHP says the 36-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Chevy Traverse northbound in the right lane on I-335 when she started going too fast for the wet road conditions. Her car then spun left and hit the barrier wall before going off the road and through a fence.

She was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.

