Erie, PA

Giant Eagle to hold hiring event Oct. 25, seeking long-term employees

By Briaunna Malone
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WUGe6_0il1KmK800

Local grocery stores are holding a hiring event and are looking to fill a variety of long-term positions.

All Giant Eagle stores throughout Erie are welcoming walk-ins during their hiring event on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

PennDOT, Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful name students chosen for Young Ambassadors Program

The Giant Eagle spokesperson said the store will conduct interviews on-site and many will be offered positions the same day. The spokesperson said although they are approaching the holiday season, the positions are intended to be long-term that range from entry-level to more specialized opportunities.

“If you have a resume, that would be fantastic, but for some of those more entry-level positions, that is not needed. Bring your basic personal identification information, come into our stores, talk to our folks and hopefully we can find an opportunity for you,” said Dan Donovan, Giant Eagle spokesperson.

The hiring event will take place from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

