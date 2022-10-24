A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting that happened on East 8th Street in Hopkinsville on November 28th was taken into custody Wednesday. Hopkinsville Police say 28-year-old Jaquavian Spencer was wanted in connection to the shooting that took place after a party at the Princess Theater. During the investigation, 21-year-old Aniya Collins was found deceased in her vehicle from a gunshot wound. 21-year-old Zamarius Humphries and 30-year-old Gteria Acree were injured in the incident.

HOPKINSVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO