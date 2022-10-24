ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Mohave, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thestandardnewspaper.online

Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼

Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
KINGMAN, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼

BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
riverscenemagazine.com

Destination Hydration Set For Grand Reopening Oct. 29

If you need a pick-me-up, some vital hydration or suffer from chronic illnesses, Destination Hydration in Lake Havasu City has just that extra boost you need with Infusion Therapy. Destination Hydration offers IV therapy fluids that help many ailments of which some of those include migraines and yes, hangover treatments....
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV

Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
LAUGHLIN, NV
thestandardnewspaper.online

Colorado River Museum has much to offer￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Truth, beauty, precision and, of course, history are hallmarks of every museum, and the Colorado River Museum, at Community Park, hits every mark. “Curators want to tell stories that engage the museum visitor, that inform while they entertain, and that relate to the museum’s community and mission,” said David Kramer, M.A., Public Historian.
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses

Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
ARIZONA STATE
thestandardnewspaper.online

KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼

KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
KINGMAN, AZ
KOLD-TV

5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns

PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
Washington Examiner

Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground

A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
KINGMAN, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Aquarius, Edgewater win dozens of "Best" awards

LAUGLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort once again took home a variety of “Best of Laughlin 2022” awards from Laughlin Buzz. “We are thrilled to see both Aquarius and Edgewater win multiple well-deserved awards this year,” said Jeremy Jenson, senior vice president and general manager of the resorts. “The endless dedication from our team at each property does not go unnoticed, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
LAUGHLIN, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy