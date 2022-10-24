Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Wal:bay Ba:j – Chief Wauba Yuma￼
Even though the Grand Canyon is one of the most well-known places the bands of Hualapai inhabited, they also inhabited the land around and above the canyon as well. The total amount of land surrounding the canyon spread over 5 million acres. The people living in the area were known to live a wandering and nomadic life.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bullhead City breaks ground on fitness court ￼
BULLHEAD CITY – The City of Bullhead City held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, October 21, for an outdoor Fitness Court at Rotary Park. The small ceremony was attended by City Council members, City staff, members of the media, community partners, and public advocates of the project. The Fitness Court has been designed and partially funded by the National Fitness Campaign (NFC); a non-profit organization founded in 1979 to build a free outdoor fitness court within a 10-minute bike ride of every American.
riverscenemagazine.com
Destination Hydration Set For Grand Reopening Oct. 29
If you need a pick-me-up, some vital hydration or suffer from chronic illnesses, Destination Hydration in Lake Havasu City has just that extra boost you need with Infusion Therapy. Destination Hydration offers IV therapy fluids that help many ailments of which some of those include migraines and yes, hangover treatments....
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Laughlin, NV
Laughlin in Clark County, Nevada, is a vibrant beachfront community at the southernmost tip of the Silver State. Its population in 2020 was estimated to be 8,658. Enjoy Las Vegas' thrills without the crowds, exorbitant prices, and limited parking at this modest gambling community on the Colorado River. The ideal...
Arizona grandmother sues after being arrested for serving food to homeless
Bullhead City, Ariz. (KLAS) -- A 78-year-old grandmother is suing Bullhead City after she was arrested earlier this year for serving food at a local park to people experiencing homelessness and financial hardship.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Colorado River Museum has much to offer￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Truth, beauty, precision and, of course, history are hallmarks of every museum, and the Colorado River Museum, at Community Park, hits every mark. “Curators want to tell stories that engage the museum visitor, that inform while they entertain, and that relate to the museum’s community and mission,” said David Kramer, M.A., Public Historian.
azbigmedia.com
8 Arizona school districts get federal funding for electric school buses
Today, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced which local school districts across the nation, including Arizona, are the winners of a rebate lottery Clean School Bus Program to transition from diesel to electric school buses. This is part of the $5 billion now available as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for clean school buses over the next five years (FY 2022-2026) to replace existing school buses with zero-emission and low-emission models, prioritizing funding for low-income, rural, and Tribal school districts.
Woman's body recovered from Lake Mohave in Lake Mead National Recreation Area
The body of a woman reported missing last week has been recovered from Lake Mohave in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, authorities said Monday.
thestandardnewspaper.online
KRMC continues supporting our community with grant to Kingman’s Healing Hooves￼
KRMC is a wonderful yearly supporter of Kingman’s Healing Hooves (KHH) programs with grants including this year’s $8,500 for the fall 2022-summer 2023. The grant will be utilized to teach safe horsemanship for ages 4 and up, Equine Assisted Learning programs, Academy Horsemanship lessons for able body and riders with disabilities, equine care and safety through our unique out-reach programs and field trips to the facility.
KOLD-TV
5 people rescued after underground elevator breaks at Grand Canyon Caverns
PEACH SPRINGS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Coconino County deputies say five people were stuck underground at the Grand Canyon Caverns for almost 24 hours after an elevator malfunction. It happened at the Grand Canyon Caverns located on Route 66, just east of Kingman. According to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, someone reported that an elevator malfunctioned around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night with five people inside. Those people weren’t able to evacuate using the emergency staircase. Since they were able to stay in a hotel suite at the bottom of the cavern, crews decided to try and fix the elevator first before attempting to rescue them.
fox10phoenix.com
Meteor seen streaking across the sky in Mohave County
A meteor was seen streaking across the Arizona sky in Mohave County. Ken Howard shared the video with us.
Multistate murder suspect and girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert, another man and woman arrested
LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A couple was recently found dead in the Arizona desert, and another man and woman were taken into custody following a search for a murder suspect that spanned Arizona and Nevada. According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a murder occurred in...
Washington Examiner
Tourists safe after spending night stranded 200 feet underground
A group of tourists has been rescued from the Grand Canyon Caverns in Arizona after an elevator malfunction left them stranded about 200 feet underground. The malfunction was discovered Sunday evening, and some group members were unable to use the stairs, which were described as similar to an external fire escape, Coconino County Sheriff's Office spokesman Jon Paxton told NBC News.
Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested
KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say. According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.
Mohave Daily News
Aquarius, Edgewater win dozens of "Best" awards
LAUGLIN — Aquarius Casino Resort and Edgewater Casino Resort once again took home a variety of “Best of Laughlin 2022” awards from Laughlin Buzz. “We are thrilled to see both Aquarius and Edgewater win multiple well-deserved awards this year,” said Jeremy Jenson, senior vice president and general manager of the resorts. “The endless dedication from our team at each property does not go unnoticed, and we are honored to receive this recognition.”
KTAR.com
Murder suspect, girlfriend found dead in Arizona desert after vehicle pursuit
PHOENIX — A male wanted for murder and his girlfriend were found dead by Lake Havasu City Police Department SWAT in the desert after a high-speed vehicle pursuit Thursday, authorities said. On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Hunter McGuire, 26,...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza is introducing their new 2 slices of pizza with a cold drink daily lunch special.
Source: Route 66 Pizza (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Been searching for a pizza eatery where you can get slices of pizza with a cold drink, then come on into Route 66 Pizza in Downtown Needles, California where they’re introducing their new 2 slices of pizza with a cold drink daily lunch special for $4.99.
ABC 15 News
Two suspects found dead, two others arrested in connection to Las Vegas and Kingman murders
A Kingman couple wanted out of Las Vegas on suspicion of murder were found dead by Mohave County detectives Friday. Officials say Hunter McGuire, 26, and Samantha Branek, 32, were hiding in Las Vegas after a double murder in Kingman on June 28. Mohave County Sheriff's Department say they were...
