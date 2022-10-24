ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre rescheduled

Ilion, N.Y. -- All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been rescheduled. "While it is disappointing to reschedule, the decision to postpone this event was made for the health and safety of our patrons, cast and crew," a statement from the theatre said.
ILION, NY
1045theteam.com

Restaurant Impossible Comes to Upstate NY! Want To Be On the Show?

How would you like to work on a television show that will be filming in Central New York? You don't have to be 'camera ready' or even have acting experience but, for this opportunity, you should be good with your hands. can you swing a hammer?. For two days in...
ROME, NY
WKTV

A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica

UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall. The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

CycleNation event, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday

UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday. More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story...
UTICA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help

The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
ROME, NY
Syracuse.com

First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli

(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Family-friendly Halloween weekend in Clinton to begin Saturday

CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities. Local favorite, the Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.
CLINTON, NY
WKTV

MVCC receives $5,000 to support young entrepreneurs

UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College received $5,000 from First Source Federal Credit Union, Wednesday to support student entrepreneurs. First Source, promised 11 years ago when the program began, that they would contribute $30,000 total, toward the program. YEA! is an afterschool program that teaches students starting in 6th...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000

UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
UTICA, NY
binghamtonhomepage.com

Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
iheartoswego.com

Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022

Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

New Hartford middle school pool will stay open following community pushback

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Following pushback from the community, New Hartford Central School District Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has withdrawn his recommendation to close the pool at Perry Junior High School. Improvements to the pool were included in the district’s capital project proposal, which was approved by voters in...
NEW HARTFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy