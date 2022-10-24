Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WKTV
All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre rescheduled
Ilion, N.Y. -- All "Sweeney Todd" performances at the Ilion Little Theatre, for Friday, Saturday and Sunday have been rescheduled. "While it is disappointing to reschedule, the decision to postpone this event was made for the health and safety of our patrons, cast and crew," a statement from the theatre said.
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
1045theteam.com
Restaurant Impossible Comes to Upstate NY! Want To Be On the Show?
How would you like to work on a television show that will be filming in Central New York? You don't have to be 'camera ready' or even have acting experience but, for this opportunity, you should be good with your hands. can you swing a hammer?. For two days in...
WKTV
A massive mural unveiled at the Players of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. -- A celebration was held at the Player's of Utica Tuesday, marking the completion of a massive mural on the theater's north wall. The mural showcases recreations of nine Utica movie theaters from the early 1900s to the mid-60s including, The Stanley, Olympic, Majestic, Colonial, Oneida, Hippodrome, Utica, Avon, and Orpheum, along with their years of operation. It was painted by Maria Vallese of Retro Sorrento. It was designed in honor of Utica Monday Nite's 25th Anniversary.
WKTV
CycleNation event, supporting the fight against stokes, set for Thursday
UTICA, N.Y. -- CycleNation, a relay-style cycling event that supports the fight against strokes, will take place Thursday. More than 100 participants will take part in the event, located at Carbone Athletics at the Fitness Mill, on Oriskany Street. Stroke Survivor, Audrey Ventura will be there to share her story...
WKTV
Montezuma Winery holds annual Howl-ween Costume Contest Friday and Saturday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- Montezuma Winery will hold its annual Howl-ween Costume Contest for dogs this Friday and Saturday. Staff at the winery will be on hand to take and post photos to Facebook, where the public can vote for their favorite dog in costume. The winner will be announced on...
WKTV
Trick-or-treat for 99 cent ice cream cones at any Stewarts Shop on Monday
UTICA, N.Y. -- All Stewart's Shops will be offering 99 cent, single scoop cones all day on Halloween. Anyone who walks into a shop can receive a cone, you do not have to be in costume. They offer dozens of flavors including seasonal favorites apple pie and pumpkin pie.
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
St. Joe’s Amp teases a huge concert coming to Syracuse in 2023
Man! I feel like there’s a huge concert coming to the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in 2023. The official social media pages for St. Joe’s Amp are hinting at a major announcement for the Syracuse venue on Friday. “Shania fans will be waking up dreaming...
WKTV
Another lockout at Jones Elementary on Wednesday, due to disturbing letters
UTICA, N.Y. -- Another lockout took place at Jones Elementary in Utica on Wednesday. According to a note sent home to parents, the lockout took place just before 10 a.m. and was due to letters the school received. Written in the letters was "incoherent and disturbing language," according to officials.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
Megyn Kelly mourns sister, who grew up in Syracuse, after unexpected death at 58
Megyn Kelly is mourning the death of her sister, Suzanne Crossley, after she died unexpectedly in Upstate New York. “Something really sad happened in my family over the weekend,” Kelly said Monday on “The Megyn Kelly Show” on SiriusXM. “My sister died, she was 58, her name was Suzanne Crossley, and she died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack.”
WKTV
Family-friendly Halloween weekend in Clinton to begin Saturday
CLINTON, N.Y. -- Clinton will be kicking off Halloween weekend on Saturday with many fun, family-friendly activities. Local favorite, the Cremeria, will have a special Halloween-inspired menu over the weekend, featuring a Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino among other items. There will also be a "Shopiversary" celebration at a store in the village called "Almost Local," happening both Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. There will be giveaways, samples as well as special discounts. You can also donate to help a local animal shelter while at the event and in return be entered to possibly win a $100 shopping spree.
WKTV
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
WKTV
MVCC receives $5,000 to support young entrepreneurs
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mohawk Valley Community College received $5,000 from First Source Federal Credit Union, Wednesday to support student entrepreneurs. First Source, promised 11 years ago when the program began, that they would contribute $30,000 total, toward the program. YEA! is an afterschool program that teaches students starting in 6th...
WKTV
Dunkin Donuts 'Star Donut' campaign raises $100,000
UTICA, N.Y. -- Dunkin Donuts announced on Tuesday, that $100,000 was raised during the 2022 edition of its annual "Star Donut" Charitable Campaign. Local Make-A-Wish kids and their families gathered at the Dunkin Donuts on North Genesee Street, to celebrate the accomplishment with a Halloween party. They were able to...
binghamtonhomepage.com
Man still missing near Canadarago Lake in Otsego Co.
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Springfield man last seen in New York. According to the Springfield Police Department, on Saturday, October 22nd, 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield was last seen assembling a kayak near Canadarago Lake in Richfield Springs, New York. His kayak and other items were later found unoccupied.
iheartoswego.com
Connie Jean Moody – October 21, 2022
Connie Jean Moody, 53 of Oswego died Friday October 21, 2022 in Crouse Hospital, Syracuse, NY. She was born in Oswego and was the daughter of the late Donald and Sherry Drake Rice. Mrs. Moody was the widow of the late Kenneth Moody. Connie enjoyed singing and karaoke. She was...
Major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates, Mohawk Correctional: Revisited
Rome, New York. Hundreds of guards from prisons across the state were forced to respond to what appears to have been a major prison riot involving hundreds of inmates who, for a while, controlled the prison.
WKTV
New Hartford middle school pool will stay open following community pushback
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – Following pushback from the community, New Hartford Central School District Superintendent Cosimo Tangorra Jr. has withdrawn his recommendation to close the pool at Perry Junior High School. Improvements to the pool were included in the district’s capital project proposal, which was approved by voters in...
Comments / 0