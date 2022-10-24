Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
NOLA.com
John Stanton: On election day, vote for anyone but Scalise and Kennedy
This year Gambit’s editorial board decided to focus our endorsements on local issues and offices. We did so largely because it better represents our broader editorial focus on what is happening on the ground in New Orleans and the immediate surrounding areas (Here's our endorsements for this year's ballot).
What You Need to Know About the 8 Constitutional Amendments on the November 8 Ballot
The November 8th Election is approaching as early voting has begun and lasts through Tuesday, November 1. While there are U.S. Congressional and U.S. Senate races on the ballot - as well as local races in your area - there are also eight Constitutional Amendment proposals up for your vote.
WWL-TV
Louisiana Constitutional Amendment #3 - what it means
What is the purpose behind Constitutional Amendment #3 on the Louisiana ballot? Devin Bartolotta explains.
KPLC TV
Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
Most Dangerous Cities in the US: Louisiana Has How Many?
As we wrap up another campaign season and head into the actual elections, there has been a lot of rhetoric about crime stats in Shreveport. And depending on who you're listening to at the moment, crime stats are down. But if you do any type of 'deep dive' into "Dangerous...
KPLC TV
State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of exceptions the state allows for women to get an abortion has caused a storm of controversy and legal battles. One of the most high-profile cases involves a woman who was denied the procedure at a Baton Rouge hospital despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a condition that would make it impossible for her to carry to term. She eventually went out of state to end the pregnancy.
wbrz.com
Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines
Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
fox8live.com
Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
NOLA.com
State nixes ITEP contracts for trio of solar projects from New Orleans company
In a rare display of pushback, the Louisiana Board of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday axed a trio of Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts for solar farms in Livingston, Calcasieu and Lincoln parishes from a New Orleans solar company over notable paperwork delays. The contracts for South Alexander Development LLC,...
KPLC TV
SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
Very Little To “Celebrate”: Jeff Landry Reacts To Education Numbers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the statements below in reaction to the release of updated National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) exam scores which showed a continued decline in rankings for fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math, and eighth- grade reading in Louisiana. “Education must be...
theadvocate.com
Former Louisiana official improperly billed taxpayers for trips, state ethics board says
The former head of the board that regulates private security companies in Louisiana misused taxpayer money for a trip to South Africa and a hotel stay in New Orleans, the state's public corruption watchdog says. The state board of ethics issued charges earlier this month against Fabian Blanche III, who...
AOL Corp
Food Stamps: Louisiana Purchase Card Schedule for November 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are distributed once per month to Louisiana Purchase Cards. For November 2022, SNAP benefits go out between Nov. 5 and Nov. 23. Food Stamps: What is the...
NOLA.com
Guest column: A flawed, undemocratic school system is failing Louisiana kids
The recent news that Louisiana’s composite ACT score remains one of the lowest in the nation is a signal that the 30 years of privatization-based education reform in the state has failed to achieve its aims to raise test scores. No test ought to be a single indicator of...
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
KPLC TV
LSU AgCenter: Feral hogs cost Louisiana farmers $91 million annually
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Feral hogs are estimated to cause $91.1 million in damages to agricultural and timber lands in Louisiana each year, according to a new study by the LSU AgCenter. The study, based on responses to a 2021 survey, found that feral hogs cost landowners $66.2 million...
Louisiana Town Named One Of The Best Christmas Towns in America
It's almost the most wonderful time of the year. The Christmas season is in sight, and in the state of Louisiana that means our attention turns to one city. It turns out, we're not the only ones who know about it either. We're of course talking about the annual Natchitoches...
Stormy Friday to Usher in Beautiful Weather for Louisiana Weekend
Forecasters with the National Weather Service Office say Louisiana should have a wonderful weekend of weather. But to get to those bright blue skies and fall temperatures we're going to have to go through a few bumpy thunderstorms between now and Saturday. Across many parishes, in Louisiana, high school football...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Flounder Violations by LDWF. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on October 21, 2022, that on October 19, enforcement officials cited three males for alleged fishing infractions in Plaquemines Parish. Arielle Vicknair, 24, of St. Bernard, Louisiana, Richard Vasquez, 59,...
Comments / 0