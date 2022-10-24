ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KPLC TV

Eight constitutional amendments on Nov. 8 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There are eight constitutional amendments on the Nov. 8 ballot, although the author of one is now asking Louisiana residents to vote against it. Louisiana voters will consider 11 constitutional amendments this year - three more are on the December ballot. Since Louisiana’s constitution was ratified in 1974, 203 amendments have been voted in.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Three man race underway for La. Public Service Commissioner District 4

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It’s a three-man race for District 4 La. Public Service Commission: Two challengers versus an incumbent finishing his first term. The candidates are Keith Bodin of Ragley, Shalon Latour from the Iowa area and incumbent Mike Francis from Crowley. Electricity is something we take...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

State health department holds public hearing over abortion exceptions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The list of exceptions the state allows for women to get an abortion has caused a storm of controversy and legal battles. One of the most high-profile cases involves a woman who was denied the procedure at a Baton Rouge hospital despite her unborn baby being diagnosed with a condition that would make it impossible for her to carry to term. She eventually went out of state to end the pregnancy.
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Vandals steal historical marker honoring Louisiana writer Ernest Gaines

Pointe Coupee officials are looking for a stolen sign marking a centuries-old tree that inspired legendary Louisiana author Ernest Gaines. The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the historical mark identifying the "Miss Jane Pittman Oak" was stolen recently. The parish government is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to the recovery of the sign or the arrest of the thief.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Controversy over pogy boats in Louisiana waters rages on

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A little over a quarter-mile off Scofield Island, the commercial boat “Kittiwake” fishes for menhaden, sometimes referred to as “the most important fish in the sea.”. Also called pogy and fatback, menhaden are by far Louisiana’s largest fishery, generating upwards of 500 million...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

SWLA first responders honored with appreciation lunch

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Faith Bible Church honored over 600 first responders from around Southwest Louisiana with an appreciation lunch Thursday. Police officers, EMS workers, and anyone else who normally is the first to respond on scene of violence, fire or natural disasters were invited. “Since tomorrow is National...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
WAFB

Very Little To “Celebrate”: Jeff Landry Reacts To Education Numbers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today, Attorney General Jeff Landry issued the statements below in reaction to the release of updated National Assessment of Education Progress (NAEP) exam scores which showed a continued decline in rankings for fourth-grade math, eighth-grade math, and eighth- grade reading in Louisiana. “Education must be...
LOUISIANA STATE
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Century Farm Program Seeking Applicants

The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) is currently accepting applications for the Louisiana Century Farm Program. The Louisiana Century Farm Program recognizes and honors Louisiana’s farmers, ranchers, and forestry landowners who have owned family farmland for 100 years or more. There is still time to apply for...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy