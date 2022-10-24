Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Get ‘Help’ for His Children: ‘Don’t Ruin Your Legacy Like This’

Vivica A. Fox attends Affluent Attache red carpet launch benefiting Los Angeles Children's Hospital at OUE Skyspace LA on December 2, 2017 in Los Angeles. Maury Phillips/GI

Vivica A. Fox is stepping into the conversation surrounding Kanye West‘s dangerous anti-Semitic and racist outbursts recently.

Fox previously shared criticism over Ye’s comments surrounding the death of George Floyd in a since-deleted Drink Champs interview, during which the rapper said that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than at the hands of police. The late Floyd’s family announced that they would be filing a $250 million lawsuit against him for defamatory comments.

“Yo, Kanye, f— you and I mean that with everything inside of me” the actress said on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queen.

In a new interview with ET, Fox said, “We’ve been trying to move forward with love and with prayer, and we’ve literally been finding out that that isn’t working.”

She added, “So I thought maybe a little extra tough love in there, that maybe that’s what Kanye is missing. I believe more than anything else, he’s missing his mother — somebody that would say, ‘Now, boy, you done went too far.'”

“Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother — if you need help, don’t be afraid to go get it,” Fox said. “Please do, because it’s just — don’t ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don’t need to see Daddy’s legacy absolutely destroyed like that.”

Ye went on an anti-Semitic rant on social media earlier this month. After posting that he was about to go “[defcon] 3” on “Jewish people” over the weekend of Oct. 8, he was temporarily restricted from using both Instagram and Twitter.

West’s anti-Semitic comments have led to at least one hate incident, according to images collected by antidiscrimination organizations. In Los Angeles on Saturday, demonstrators made Nazi salutes gestures after they unfurled a large overpass banner that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”