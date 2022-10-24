ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivica A. Fox Urges Kanye West to Get ‘Help’ for His Children: ‘Don’t Ruin Your Legacy Like This’

By Rania Aniftos
 3 days ago
Vivica A. Fox attends Affluent Attache red carpet launch benefiting Los Angeles Children's Hospital at OUE Skyspace LA on December 2, 2017 in Los Angeles. Maury Phillips/GI

Vivica A. Fox is stepping into the conversation surrounding Kanye West‘s dangerous anti-Semitic and racist outbursts recently.

Fox previously shared criticism over Ye’s comments surrounding the death of George Floyd in a since-deleted Drink Champs interview, during which the rapper said that Floyd died of a fentanyl overdose rather than at the hands of police. The late Floyd’s family announced that they would be filing a $250 million lawsuit against him for defamatory comments.

“Yo, Kanye, f— you and I mean that with everything inside of me” the actress said on an episode of Fox Soul’s Cocktails With Queen.

In a new interview with ET, Fox said, “We’ve been trying to move forward with love and with prayer, and we’ve literally been finding out that that isn’t working.”

She added, “So I thought maybe a little extra tough love in there, that maybe that’s what Kanye is missing. I believe more than anything else, he’s missing his mother — somebody that would say, ‘Now, boy, you done went too far.'”

“Kanye, if I can say this to you, my brother — if you need help, don’t be afraid to go get it,” Fox said. “Please do, because it’s just — don’t ruin your legacy like this. You have four beautiful children that don’t need to see Daddy’s legacy absolutely destroyed like that.”

Ye went on an anti-Semitic rant on social media earlier this month. After posting that he was about to go “[defcon] 3” on “Jewish people” over the weekend of Oct. 8, he was temporarily restricted from using both Instagram and Twitter.

West’s anti-Semitic comments have led to at least one hate incident, according to images collected by antidiscrimination organizations. In Los Angeles on Saturday, demonstrators made Nazi salutes gestures after they unfurled a large overpass banner that read, “Kanye is right about the Jews.”

