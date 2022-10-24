ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul schools offers free public career and college fair

By CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

Planning for college can be daunting. From figuring out where to go, how to apply, and how to pay for it -- there is a lot to sort through.

St. Paul Public Schools is helping students and families navigate this course. There's a free, public career and college fair this weekend.

Thinking Career and College Early Fair is this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Harding High School. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

