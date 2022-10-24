Councilman Elton Alexander to host town hall for public safety updates

The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.

