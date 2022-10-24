Councilman Elton Alexander to host town hall for public safety updates

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge Council gives head nods for online platform to track crime, and create police advisory board
STOCKBRIDGE — Mayor Anthony Ford is impressed with recent efforts by the Stockbridge Police Department to establish an online platform that will help citizens track crime in their areas. During a recent City Council meeting Chief Frank Trammer, with the Stockbridge Police Department, introduced council members to its Citizens...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commission approves 2023 meeting, holiday schedules
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution establishing regular commission meeting dates for the 2023 calendar year during the board’s Oct. 18 regular commission meeting. With a total of 22 meetings scheduled, most meetings will take place on the first and third Tuesday...
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County hosting paint recycling event
McDONOUGH — Henry County and Atlanta Paint Disposal are teaming up to give residents the chance to dispose and recycle paint and cans for a fee. The recycling event will be held on Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the T.J. Harper Event Center, 99 Lake Dow Road in McDonough.
Henry County Daily Herald
Early voting brings thousands of Henry County residents to polls during kickoff week
Early voting in Henry County brought thousands of residents to the polls last week. The Henry County Elections and Registration Board reported a healthy turnout on its first day of early voting in the county. There were 3,412 residents who showed up to cast in their ballots on Monday, Oct. 17, the first day of the early voting period.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Schools names Teacher of the Year
McDONOUGH — Henry County Schools has named Amanda Malette the district’s 2022 Teacher of the Year. Malette was one of six finalists recognized during the celebration hosted at the McDonough Performing Arts Center. She will go on the represent HCS in the statewide Teacher of the Year competition.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County police looking for critically missing person
STOCKBRIDGE — Henry County police have issued a Be On the Lookout for a critically missing person. Nam Sun Johnson, 75, was last seen on Oct. 25 in the area of Hudson Bridge Road heading near Jodeco Road in Stockbridge.
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia sheriff found guilty of violating the civil rights of detainees, court documents show
The sheriff of a suburban Atlanta county was found guilty Wednesday of six federal counts of violating the civil rights of incarcerated people, court documents show. Suspended Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill was found guilty on six of the seven counts against him related to incidents where he ordered detainees be strapped into a restraint chair "and left there for hours," according to a 2021 indictment, which also claimed there were four separate incidents in 2020.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: Eagle's Landing Christian vs. Rockmart Softball, Class AA State Tournament
Scenes from Eagle's Landing Christian's 7-5 loss to Rockmart in the Class AA state softball tournament on Oct. 27, 2022. (Photos: Andrew Weathers)
Henry County Daily Herald
Jadyn Davis Updates Recruitment, Talks Georgia's Latest Commitment
Under head coach Kirby Smart, Georgia has recruited at an unprecedented level. They've stacked five-star after five-star at every single position, including the quarterback position. Kirby Smart QB Commits.
Henry County Daily Herald
SMITH: Late Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi's success story started with immigration
The immigration stories of the 19th century are fascinating. People from the old countries of Europe, primarily, came to America, the land of opportunity, with little more than the clothes on their backs. There were a few requirements, mainly that you had to have a connection, a sponsor who could...
