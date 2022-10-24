Jets RB Breece Hall (knee) suffered torn ACL

Related
Report: Giants OL Nick Gates returns from broken leg
New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates will reportedly be activated Wednesday, more than 13 months after sustaining a gruesome leg fracture. Gates, who recently told ESPN he was "feeling great," is on the physically unable to perform list. The team opened his practice window three weeks ago. His long road to recovery included seven surgeries after fracturing his left fibula and tibula during a Week 2 loss at Washington...
Report: Mac Jones getting start at QB vs. Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones took most of the snaps with the first-team offense Wednesday and is in line to get the start this week against the New York Jets, ESPN reported. Jones took 90 percent of the first-team snaps, per the report. Jones was pulled after three series in the Patriots' loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday night. Patriots coach Bill Belichick said after the game that...
Dolphins S Brandon Jones (torn ACL) out for season
Miami Dolphins starting safety Brandon Jones will miss the remainder of the season with a torn left ACL, coach Mike McDaniel announced Wednesday. Jones, 24, sustained the knee injury during the third quarter of the Dolphins' 16-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The third-year player was placed on injured reserve two days later. "In situations like this, I feel absolutely terrible for a guy that was playing at...
Patriots QB Mac Jones named starter vs. Jets
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be under center to start Sunday's game against the New York Jets, coach Bill Belichick announced Thursday. "Mac took a full workload (Wednesday). I expect him to be fully available here for the game and ready to go," Belichick said Thursday. When a reporter asked Belichick to confirm that Jones would be the starter, the coach responded with the following: ...
Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott sits out practice again
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott missed his second straight practice on Thursday with a knee injury. Elliott's absence raises questions about his availability for the Cowboys (5-2) in Sunday's game against the visiting Chicago Bears (3-4). The Dallas Morning News reported Elliott's injury could lead to him missing multiple games and identified the injury as a torn medial collateral ligament and thigh bruise. ESPN reports that he sustained a...
Report: Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase (hip) to miss 4-6 weeks
Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is expected to miss four to six weeks with a hip injury, ESPN reported Thursday. Chase, 22, met with a hip specialist Wednesday amid getting other opinions, per the report. It's possible he'll be placed on injured reserve. Chase first injured the hip in Week 6 against New Orleans and then aggravated it this past week, a 35-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons,...
Browns place LB Jacob Phillips (pectoral) on IR
The Cleveland Browns placed leading tackler Jacob Phillips on injured reserve Wednesday with what is expected to be a season-ending pectoral injury. The 23-year-old linebacker recorded seven tackles in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens before exiting with the injury. Phillips has 46 tackles and two sacks in seven games (four starts) this season. He has 88 tackles and three sacks in 20 games (eight starts) since the Browns...
NFL suspends Chiefs DE Frank Clark for 2 games
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark received a two-game suspension from the NFL for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Clark's ban stems from his pleading no contest in September to two counts of misdemeanor possession of an assault weapon for separate incidents in 2021. He was sentenced to one year of probation and 40 hours of community service. The Chiefs...
NFL: New York Giants at Washington Football Team
Sep 16, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) reacts after suffering an apparent leg injury against the Washington Football Team during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Arthur Smith: Got to find solutions for injuries in secondary
After skating through the first six games of the season relatively healthy, the Atlanta Falcons' secondary has been decimated by injuries the past two weeks. In the 28-14 win over San Francisco in Week 6, starting cornerbacks A.J. Terrell (thigh) and Casey Hayward (shoulder) went down. Hayward has been placed on injured reserve and is out indefinitely. In Sunday's 35-17 loss at Cincinnati, Terrell (hamstring) left in the first quarter,...
Skidding Buccaneers look for answers on short week vs. Ravens
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be coming apart at the seams with losses in four of their last five games. Tom Brady and the struggling Buccaneers (3-4) will look to get it together on Thursday night when they host Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (4-3). Tampa Bay's latest tumble came at the hands of a Carolina Panthers team that was led by an interim head coach and a...
Report: Chargers WR Mike Williams (ankle) out at least 4 weeks
The Los Angeles Chargers expect wide receiver Mike Williams to be sidelined at least four weeks with a high ankle sprain, The Athletic reported Wednesday. Williams was injured during Sunday's 37-23 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. He was carted to the locker room during the fourth quarter after catching seven passes for 86 yards and a touchdown. Williams, 28, has 37 catches for 495 yards and three touchdowns on the season. He has helped pick up the slack for Keenan Allen, who had been out since Week 1 with a hamstring injury before returning against the Seahawks. A first-round draft pick (seventh overall) by the Chargers in 2017, Williams has 264 catches for 4,157 yards and 29 touchdowns in 79 career games (53 starts). The Chargers (4-3) have a bye in Week 8. --Field Level Media
Jaguars place CB Shaquill Griffin (back) on IR
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Shaquill Griffin was placed on injured reserve Wednesday with an ailing back. Griffin will sit out the team's next four games due to the move. Griffin recently told reporters that he has been dealing with a back issue since training camp. He aggravated the injury in Jacksonville's 34-27 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Oct. 16 and then sat out the Jaguars' 23-17 loss to the New...
Cardinals face historical challenge against Vikings
In the NFC, where there are only five teams with winning records, the matchup of the 5-1 Minnesota Vikings hosting the 3-4 Arizona Cardinals will be a crucial one. It should also feature two rested teams. The Vikings are coming off their full bye while the Cardinals enjoyed their "mini-bye" following last week's 42-34 win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night. Minnesota has found a way to win...
Commanders' Chase Young to return to practice next week
Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young will return to practice next week, roughly 11 1/2 months after tearing is right ACL and MCL in a game last season. Young has been on the reserve/physically unable to perform list since Aug. 23 as he continued his recovery from reconstructive knee surgery. Commanders coach Ron Rivera said the 21-day practice window will be opened on Young next week. Young can be added...
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins
Oct 16, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) after a game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Dolphins look to crank up offense against Lions
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made it through Sunday's game without any issues. Now, he and his Miami Dolphins teammates want to be more productive as they head to Detroit to face the struggling Lions this Sunday. Tagovailoa returned to action after he was placed in concussion protocols and missed the previous game. The Dolphins' lone touchdown against Pittsburgh came on the opening drive, but they still came away with a 16-10...
Steelers designate T.J. Watt (pec) for return off IR
Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass rusher T.J. Watt returned to practice Wednesday after missing the past six games with a torn pectoral muscle. The team opened the 21-day practice window on Watt, designating him for return from injured reserve. He's not expected to play this week against Philadelphia but can be added to the active roster at any time. The Steelers (2-5) have a bye in Week 9 before playing New...
NFL: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) runs with the ball against Miami Dolphins safety Brandon Jones (29) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports
Reports: Bears trade DE Robert Quinn to Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles acquired veteran defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round draft pick, according to multiple reports on Wednesday. Quinn, 32, has just one sack in seven games this season after setting a Bears' single-season record with 18.5 last season. He stayed away from minicamp and offseason workouts in search of a contract extension but eventually reported in July. He is in the third season...
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
578
Followers
1K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0