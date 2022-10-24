Read full article on original website
Need an Idea? This Is Colorado’s Favorite Halloween Costume
Halloween is rapidly approaching — do you have your costume ready yet?. If not, don't freak out. You could panic-buy some cat ears or attempt to turn an old sheet into a ghost...or you could take some inspiration from the masses. Bookies.com recently did a deep dive into the...
Colorado Question: Should You Use Traditional Candles in Jack-O’-Lanterns
This week, many Coloradans are carving up a pumpkin for Halloween night. We will begin to see these works of art on front porches and in windows up and down the streets of Grand Junction this week. Carving a pumpkin usually means putting it on display. When doing so, what...
12 Events to Help You Make the Most of Halloween in Northern Colorado
Ghosts, ghouls, and goblins — oh my! Spooky season is here, and there's no better place to celebrate than in Northern Colorado. Check out 12 Front Range events that will help you make the most of your Halloweekend below. Halloween Events in Fort Collins. The Upside Down Prom |...
Ghosts are Believed to Haunt the Halls of These Colorado Schools
There are 1,867 schools in Colorado, filled with the faces of students eager to learn and hard-working faculty ready to teach – but in several of these educational institutions, remain the souls of some that have never quite moved on. These places may appear to be seemingly innocent from...
Awesome ‘Free Blockbusters’ Sharing Movies All Over Colorado
You've heard of "Little Free Libraries," the boxes where you can take and/or drop off books to share with others. Well, there's something similar popping up all over Colorado, but these involve DVD's and VHS tapes. They're called Free Blockbusters, and they're sweeping the nation. You'll find five such locations...
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
Love a Good Book About ‘Love?’ What Is Colorado’s Most-Popular Romance Novel?
It's getting to be that time of year when "curling up with a good book by the fire" sounds like a great night out. A recent study found out which romance novel Coloradans love to curl up with, again and again. There must be close to a billion romance novels...
Did You Know the First U.S. Thai Restaurant Was in Colorado?
Colorado is known for inventing the cheeseburger and honing the craft of green chile, but it's also famous for another type of food: Thai. That's right — Thai food's introduction to America happened right here in the Centennial State. Read on to find out more. The first U.S. Thai...
This Colorado Town Has Been Named Most Magical Winter Wonderland
It's the most wonderful time of year to be walking in a winter wonderland, ok so maybe not quite yet but it's going to be here before you know it. The holiday season is a time for memories both from the past and creating new ones with family, friends and loved ones and here in Colorado, there is no shortage of places to do just that but there's one place in particular that is the more memorable and "christmasy" (yeah we're going to make that a word today) than any other place in the state.
Highline Lake Is Colorado’s First Body of Water Categorized As Infested
A recent discovery at Highline Lake has resulted in a change in the status of this popular western Colorado lake. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff has discovered additional invasive zebra mussels at Highline Lake State Park north of Loma. The discovery prompted CPW to change the status of Highline from "Suspect" to "Infested." It's the first time that a body of water in the state of Colorado has been categorized with zebra mussels. CPW found a single adult zebra mussel on an artificial PVC substrate in the lake during routine invasive species sampling.
Colorado Couple Goes Viral After Being Terrorized By Tumbleweeds
Next time you want to "go viral", perhaps try doing something untraditional... like filling your yard with an unfathomable amount of tumbleweeds, enough to trap yourself inside your home. After all, one Colorado couple just managed to do that - and now they're the talk of the town (more like...
Love Pumpkin Spice? Colorado May Not Be the Place for You
The website Lawnstarter.com has conducted a study that fans of all things pumpkin may not appreciate. That is, unless you live some place like Portland or Los Angeles. In advance of National Pumpkin Day coming up October 26th, they compared 200 of the biggest cities in the U.S., based on seven "pumpkin friendly" traits, "including cities with easy access to pumpkin patches, pumpkin treats and beverages, and pumpkin-related events."
Did You Know There Is A Stairway To Heaven In Colorado?
I'm an avid hiker, and I have to admit I did not know there is a stairway to heaven in Colorado. But there is. And it has nothing to do with the old Led Zeppelin song. It does, however, have everything to do with the United States Air Force because you need to go to its grounds to access this short hike that's only about 1/4 mile in length and features more than 300 stairs to the top.
Colorado’s Least Favorite Halloween Candy
Halloween and really, October in general is great time of year. The weather cools down finally, the colors are spectacular and there are sweet treats everywhere. That can be a good thing or a bad thing depending on who you are but for many, the thought of Hallween candy in store aisles and sweet deals is just a beautiful thing.
Rustic Airbnb Cabin Is Unique and Tranquil Colorado Getaway
If the idea of relaxing in a beautiful mountain cabin is appealing to you, take a look at the fabulous Airbnb cabin. There is so much to like about this gorgeous mountain cabin, just northwest of Colorado Springs. If you are looking for a comfortable and cozy place to get away for a few days, you'll want to take a close look at this unique and tranquil getaway.
Sorry, Colorado Natives — People Aren’t Going to Stop Moving to Denver
Don't get me wrong — many Colorado residents, even natives, welcome newcomers to the Centennial State. However, some Colorado natives have a reputation for being anti-transplant. If that's you, then I have some bad news. Despite reports of a "mass exodus" in Denver, people are still moving to the...
New Ranking Reveals the Best Ski Resorts in Colorado
Prime skiing is nearly upon us, and depending on which pass you got, you probably already know which Colorado resorts you're going to hit. Still, since skiing isn't a cheap endeavor, it's good to learn the ins and outs of each resort so you can make the most of this season.
3 Colorado Cities Listed As Best Places for a Canna-Cation
While Colorado isn't the only state where recreational cannabis use is legalized, it certainly is one of the most popular ones. According to a report from travel information industry leader, Upgraded Points, there are 3 cities in Colorado that have been named on the top 10 list for a canna-cation.
George Strait Is Coming To Colorado In 2023
The King is coming to Colorado - and he's bringing some of his famous friends along for the ride. On Monday morning (Oct. 24). news broke that the 'King of Country Music', George Strait is gearing up to hit the road for a brand-new stadium tour in 2023. The newly...
Love Mexican Food? This Classic Colorado Mexican Restaurant Is A Must Try
Colorado residents are lucky because we have no shortage of places to get great Mexican food. This classic Colorado Mexican restaurant is one that many don't know about but have to try. Classic Mexican Restaurant In Colorado Is A Must Try. I've been to many different states in my lifetime...
