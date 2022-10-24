Read full article on original website
Craig Daily Press
Museum of Northwest Colorado project preserves local newspapers for public access
The Museum of Northwest Colorado is working toward digitizing an archive of newspapers from 1945 to 1982 in an effort to better preserve that period of local history and make the records more available for research. The museum is home to more than a century’s worth of original newspapers, containing...
Craig Daily Press
Hayden Public Library Community Birthday Calendar returns
It’s time again for the Hayden Public Library community birthday calendar, and the Friends of the Hayden Library invites everyone to become a part of this enduring tradition. Yampa Valley community members can add birthdays, anniversaries, memorials and organizational meetings to the calendar, or place advertisements. The calendar is...
steamboatradio.com
Northwest Colorado News for Tuesday, Oct. 25
Governor Polis has announced the appointment of a Craig resident to the State Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Council. Dr. John Raftopoulos (pictured in the center, with his sons) is a longtime Moffat County rancher and veterinarian. He has been appointed to represent the interests of the Colorado Livestock Industries. The council was created to help veterinarians with education loan repayments in exchange for providing veterinary services in rural areas of Colorado. Dr. Raftopoulos says it is especially important for large animal veterinarians.
Craig Daily Press
Museum to hold book signing for novel about western outlaw Butch Cassidy
The author of a new book on Butch Cassidy’s Wyoming days will be at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. to sign books and swap stories. There have been many stories told and written about the western outlaw Butch Cassidy, and several of those accounts have been written by Cassidy’s own descendants, including author Bill Betenson who will be in Craig next Friday to share his work.
Craig Daily Press
Planned US 40 Rabbit Ears Pass closure on Friday morning for vehicle removal
US Highway 40 Rabbit Ears Pass will close on Friday morning, Oct. 28, to help with the safe removal of a crashed commercial motor vehicle. The closure will start at 6 a.m. and will last at least five or six hours, possibly longer. US 40 will be closed from Steamboat...
FORECAST: More snow headed to Colorado after 12-plus inches over weekend
More snow is on the way to Colorado, following a stormy weekend in the high country that dropped well over a foot of powder in some areas. While snow isn't expected to be as heavy throughout the week as it was this weekend, it should be consistent and spread across a large swath of the state.
Craig Daily Press
Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U team starts season
Garrett Anson works on his shot during warmups before a game with Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Easton Eckroth works to protect the puck against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ryan Booker fights for the puck in a faceoff against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Cousins Zane Durham and Logan Durham celebrate a goal against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Goalie Dylan Herndon blocks a shot by Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
Craig Daily Press
Craig Animal Shelter is nearing capacity and encouraging pet adoptions
The Craig Animal Shelter has been busier than usual lately, and with the shelter full of animals waiting for humans to take them home, a deal on adoption fees is now available. The Bear Creek Animal Hospital, which houses the Craig Animal Shelter, has received a surge of pets coming...
Craig Daily Press
The ripple effect of corporate closures across local workforce and commercial properties
Over the past decade, Craig has seen the closure of a number of local businesses tied to large corporate chains, which has lead not only to a shift in local employment, but also significant changes in commercial properties. The community has especially felt the impact this year. Since January, three...
Steamboat Pilot & Today
UPDATED: Colorado Highway 131 open in both directions
This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 11:22 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open in both directions, but travelers are still encouraged to use extreme caution. 10:08 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open to one lane of alternating traffic, according to Routt County Alerts. Drivers are urged...
Craig Daily Press
Two Craig women arraigned following felony drug charges involving fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine
Two Craig women facing felony drug charges were arraigned Thursday, Oct. 27, in Moffat County District Court. According to police, an investigation conducted by the All Crimes Enforcement Team led to the arrests of Paula Hall, 58, and Kristy Nielson, 55. Both women are residents of Craig. According to the...
Craig Daily Press
Senior Night highlights Moffat County football talent heading into final weeks
During the senior night football game on Friday, Oct. 21, in Craig, Moffat County had its highest-scoring match yet this fall with a 60-14 win against the Aspen Skiers. With a 47-0 advantage at halftime, the running clock was going in Moffat County’s favor, as the Bulldogs took an opportunity to showcase some of their senior athletes.
