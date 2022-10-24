The author of a new book on Butch Cassidy’s Wyoming days will be at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. to sign books and swap stories. There have been many stories told and written about the western outlaw Butch Cassidy, and several of those accounts have been written by Cassidy’s own descendants, including author Bill Betenson who will be in Craig next Friday to share his work.

