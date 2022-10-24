ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steamboat Springs, CO

Comments / 0

Related
Craig Daily Press

Hayden Public Library Community Birthday Calendar returns

It’s time again for the Hayden Public Library community birthday calendar, and the Friends of the Hayden Library invites everyone to become a part of this enduring tradition. Yampa Valley community members can add birthdays, anniversaries, memorials and organizational meetings to the calendar, or place advertisements. The calendar is...
HAYDEN, CO
steamboatradio.com

Northwest Colorado News for Tuesday, Oct. 25

Governor Polis has announced the appointment of a Craig resident to the State Veterinary Education Loan Repayment Council. Dr. John Raftopoulos (pictured in the center, with his sons) is a longtime Moffat County rancher and veterinarian. He has been appointed to represent the interests of the Colorado Livestock Industries. The council was created to help veterinarians with education loan repayments in exchange for providing veterinary services in rural areas of Colorado. Dr. Raftopoulos says it is especially important for large animal veterinarians.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Museum to hold book signing for novel about western outlaw Butch Cassidy

The author of a new book on Butch Cassidy’s Wyoming days will be at the Museum of Northwest Colorado on Friday, Nov. 4 at 1:30 p.m. to sign books and swap stories. There have been many stories told and written about the western outlaw Butch Cassidy, and several of those accounts have been written by Cassidy’s own descendants, including author Bill Betenson who will be in Craig next Friday to share his work.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Photos: Craig Youth Hockey Association 18U team starts season

Garrett Anson works on his shot during warmups before a game with Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Easton Eckroth works to protect the puck against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Ryan Booker fights for the puck in a faceoff against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Cousins Zane Durham and Logan Durham celebrate a goal against Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Goalie Dylan Herndon blocks a shot by Greeley on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022.
CRAIG, CO
Craig Daily Press

Craig Animal Shelter is nearing capacity and encouraging pet adoptions

The Craig Animal Shelter has been busier than usual lately, and with the shelter full of animals waiting for humans to take them home, a deal on adoption fees is now available. The Bear Creek Animal Hospital, which houses the Craig Animal Shelter, has received a surge of pets coming...
CRAIG, CO
Steamboat Pilot & Today

UPDATED: Colorado Highway 131 open in both directions

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 11:22 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open in both directions, but travelers are still encouraged to use extreme caution. 10:08 a.m.: Highway 131 is now open to one lane of alternating traffic, according to Routt County Alerts. Drivers are urged...
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
Craig Daily Press

Senior Night highlights Moffat County football talent heading into final weeks

During the senior night football game on Friday, Oct. 21, in Craig, Moffat County had its highest-scoring match yet this fall with a 60-14 win against the Aspen Skiers. With a 47-0 advantage at halftime, the running clock was going in Moffat County’s favor, as the Bulldogs took an opportunity to showcase some of their senior athletes.
MOFFAT COUNTY, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy