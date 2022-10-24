ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unemployment rate in Massachusetts down slightly in September

By Ellen Fleming
BOSTON (WWLP) – The latest unemployment numbers for September were recently released.

Massachusetts gained and estimated 13,800 jobs over the month of September, bringing the unemployment rate to 3.4 percent. August saw an unemployment rate of 3.6 percent. Last month, labor officials reported the state added 6,400 jobs in August, but on Friday they revised that amount down to just 800 jobs.

Massachusetts inspection sticker changes take effect November 1

In September, The largest industry gains were:

  • Leisure and Hospitality which gained 7,500 new jobs
  • Education and Health Services which added 5,100 new jobs
  • Construction which increased by 2,800 new jobs

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities, Manufacturing and Professional, Scientific and Business Services also saw gains over the month of September.

The industries that saw losses were in information, financial activities, government and other services. Government saw the biggest decline over the month, losing 5,600 jobs.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ estimates that roughly 3.6 million residents were employed and around 129,000 were unemployed bringing the total labor force to around 3.7 million.

The labor force participation rate, which is the share of working age individuals employed and individuals who are unemployed actively seeking work, decreased to 65.6 percent over the month.

Massachusetts’ unemployment rate is slightly lower than the national rate of 3.5 percent for September.

