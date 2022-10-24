ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wach.com

SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia

Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

McMaster, Cunningham battle over abortion, marijuana in only debate

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham made clear where they stand on hot-button issues during their only debate on Wednesday. During opening statements, McMaster touted his accomplishments and vowed to keep the Palmetto State booming under his leadership, while former congressman, Cunningham promised not to stay in the past.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

Advocates launch "Freedom to Read SC" coalition to fight book bans across SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Advocates and community leaders today launched “Freedom to Read SC,” a statewide coalition that will work to defeat unconstitutional efforts to ban books from school and public libraries. The Coalition includes educational organizations, civil rights groups, religious entities, and others who are committed...
wach.com

'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance

HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wach.com

skyWACH weather visits 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Forest Acres had a great time talking all about the weather Thursday morning with Meteorologist Josh Knight. The students blew Josh away with all of their weather knowledge and how eager they were to learn more!
FOREST ACRES, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy