wach.com
SC dem. candidate for gov. speaks in Columbia
Democratic candidate for governor, Joe Cunningham, is speaking at a news conference in Columbia. It's being held at the South Carolina Democratic Party Headquarters. Tonight a debate will be held between the governor candidates at 7 p.m.
McMaster, Cunningham battle over abortion, marijuana in only debate
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) -- Governor Henry McMaster and Democratic challenger Joe Cunningham made clear where they stand on hot-button issues during their only debate on Wednesday. During opening statements, McMaster touted his accomplishments and vowed to keep the Palmetto State booming under his leadership, while former congressman, Cunningham promised not to stay in the past.
McMaster, Cunningham set to make final campaign pushes as election day draws near
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The campaigns for both Governor Henry McMaster and former U.S. Congressman Joe Cunningham are expected to ramp up as the November 8 election draws near, as each group is expected to have rallies across the state in the coming weeks. The McMaster-Evette campaign announced on...
Advocates launch "Freedom to Read SC" coalition to fight book bans across SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Advocates and community leaders today launched “Freedom to Read SC,” a statewide coalition that will work to defeat unconstitutional efforts to ban books from school and public libraries. The Coalition includes educational organizations, civil rights groups, religious entities, and others who are committed...
'Sad to see': Fetterman's health a hot topic following debate performance
HARRISBURG, PA. (TND) — Discussions about the health of Pennsylvania Senate candidate John Fetterman were front and center following Tuesday night's debate with fellow contender Mehmet Oz. Following his stroke in May, which sidelined Fetterman from the campaign trail for approximately two months, questions regarding his health have been...
$58 million given to 16 SC school districts as part of EPA clean bus program
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — 16 South Carolina school districts will receive a total of just over $58 million to purchase new zero emission vehicles as part of a national Clean School Bus Program, according to Congressman James Clyburn and the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Wednesday. The money,...
skyWACH weather visits 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The 3rd graders at Satchel Ford Elementary School in Forest Acres had a great time talking all about the weather Thursday morning with Meteorologist Josh Knight. The students blew Josh away with all of their weather knowledge and how eager they were to learn more!
Dodging light rain Wednesday morning then more Halloween weekend wet weather
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Wednesday will start off rather cloudy with spotty, light showers, but the afternoon looks great!. Sunshine will take over rather quickly in the early afternoon behind the morning rain. High temperatures will top out in the mid 70s to low 80s across the Midlands. Behind...
