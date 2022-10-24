ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingman, AZ

Couple wanted for murder in Arizona, Nevada found dead; 2 others arrested

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rmpo5_0il1IsIq00

KINGMAN, Ariz. — A couple wanted for murder in Arizona and Nevada were found dead Friday night near Kingman, Arizona, officials say.

According to The Associated Press, the bodies of Hunter McGuire, 29, and his girlfriend, Samantha Branek, 32, were found with gunshot wounds to their heads and lying next to each other on Friday.

Lake Havasu City police said that it looked like McGuire shot himself but was unsure if someone shot Brankek or if she shot herself, according to the AP. The county medical examiner is expected to determine her official cause of death.

According to a news release from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, they were contacted on Wednesday by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department about a murder that happened two days prior. Detectives during their investigation identified the suspect as McGuire. MCSO said that McGuire and Branek allegedly pawned evidence of the murder the same day and there was video.

An arrest warrant was issued for both McGuire and Branek by LVPD. During their investigation, detectives learned that McGuire was hiding in Las Vegas for alleged involvement in a double murder in Kingman, Arizona, according to MCSO. The double murder happened on June 28, 2022. Officials obtained video surveillance from the murders that had similarities to McGuire. The two people who were murdered were Retta Atkins and Darren VanHouten.

On Wednesday, MCSO said just before 2 p.m. deputies arrived at a house in Golden Valley, Arizona, after reports of a possible murder. When they arrived, deputies found Martin Eric Nelson Jr., 25, dead behind a car. He had obvious gunshot wounds to the head. While deputies were at the scene, a man, identified as Timothy Wayne Burt, 42, allegedly told them that he was there when Nelson died and left the area and hid for about 12 hours. Burt allegedly said that he and Nelson went to the house around 2 a.m. to get a trailer that he said was stolen from him.

MCSO said Burt told them that he was confronted by McGuire, who shot at them. He later admitted to firing back and later admitted to calling a girlfriend to pick him up. Burt allegedly tossed the gun. MCSO said that Burt had changed his story multiple times but was eventually arrested for hindering prosecution. More charges are expected but are currently pending.

Branek’s car was allegedly seen at a truck stop in Yucca, Arizona, which led to a high-speed chase on Friday, according to the AP. There was a four-hour standoff prior to the discovery of the couple’s bodies.

MCSO said a third person, who was later identified as Brittany Conkling, hid in a separate location from McGuire and Branek. She later surrendered. She later allegedly admitted to investigators that she knew McGuire was wanted for murder and allegedly admitted to helping him. Conkling also allegedly admitted to hiding evidence after running from the car. MCSO said that Conkling has been booked for hindering prosecution.

MCSO said that additional evidence was obtained from the scene where the standoff and bodies were found that was related to Atkins and VanHouten’s murders.

No shots were fired by law enforcement during the apprehension. The apprehension was a collaborative effort with assistance from the MAGNET, Arizona Department of Public Safety, Kingman Police Department, Lake Havasu City Police Department, Bullhead City Police Department, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office, Las Vegas FBI Criminal Apprehension Team, and the dispatch centers of each agency,” said MCSO in a news release.

According to MCSO, McGuire was also a suspect in other murder investigations that are ongoing. No further information has been released.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mother found dead after 6-year-old asks neighbor for help

LAS VEGAS — Police are searching for the man they believe shot and killed a mother early Thursday morning, leaving her young child to go looking for help from a neighbor. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release that a woman was found shot and killed inside her home just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday. Investigators said that the victim was shot by her boyfriend, who fled from the scene before officers arrived.
LAS VEGAS, NV
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 Maryland State Police officers file discrimination lawsuit

GREENBELT, Md. — (AP) — Three Maryland State Police officers have filed a proposed federal class-action lawsuit against the department, alleging widespread racial discrimination in the agency. The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt, alleges that the state police disciplines officers of color more harshly...
MARYLAND STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police warn of bizarre Walmart letter, check scam

WHITEHALL, Pa. — Police in Whitehall are warning people to be aware of a bizarre new scheme in which fraudsters send letters purporting to be from Walmart. According to a social media post from the borough’s police department, a resident recently received a package containing a check for $3,800 and a note with a Walmart letterhead.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Girl killed at St. Louis high school was 'wonderful, joyful'

ST. LOUIS — (AP) — The teenager killed in a school shooting in St. Louis was a “joyful, wonderful" girl who loved to dance, her father said. Alexandria Bell, 16. died Monday morning when Orlando Harris broke into Central Visual and Performing Arts High School and began shooting. Teacher Jean Kuczka also died and seven other students were injured. Police killed Harris in an exchange of gunfire minutes after they arrived.
SAINT LOUIS, MI
WPXI Pittsburgh

Biden to travel to New Mexico days before midterm election

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico next week, days before the Nov. 8 midterm elections. The White House in a statement said Biden will take part in events with Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is trying to win a second term in next month's election, and other state and local officials.
WASHINGTON STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
105K+
Followers
138K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy