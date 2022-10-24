Madison Gartzke of Educators Credit Union raises $1K for United Way, shaves head for Wigs for Kids

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
4 Great Steakhouses in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Man Convicted For $80 Million IRS Tax Refund ScamTaxBuzzMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Seafood Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2022 We Energies Cookie Book celebrates hometown favorites, available in Racine and online Nov 1
The holiday season is upon us. Soon greeting cards will be in the mail, stockings will be hung, and cookies will be in the oven. To get a jumpstart on your holiday baking, copies of the 2022 We Energies Cookie Book will be available for pickup on the border of Racine and Kenosha, and online on Nov. 1. Books are free to customers at WE Energies.
kenosha.com
Opening of Coopers Uptown puts smiles on faces in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. As the community walked through the doors of a Kenosha landmark — a place responsible for 110 years of...
Racine Roundup: The Joint Chiropractic finds a home in Racine
One of the nation's largest networks of chiropractor services has found a home in Racine. What is 'The Joint Chiropractic' all about?
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday, including six first-degree intentional homicide counts. Two of the people he killed were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Man cut holes in Milwaukee Food Market roof, stole money, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man blamed his crack cocaine addiction for leading him to burglarize three businesses over 20 days, according to prosecutors. At the Milwaukee Food Market, he allegedly admitted to entering through the roof on separate occasions. Lorne Pearman, 59, faces four counts of burglary of a building...
WISN
VIDEO: Thief breaks into Milwaukee restaurant, steals 40-pound safe
MILWAUKEE — A thief broke into Puerto Rican restaurant La Caribeña Saturday night at South Pearl Street and West Mitchell Street. Security video showed the burglar spending several minutes scouring through each cabinet behind the bar. "He went through every single one until he got lucky and hit...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee advocates gather at UMOS Center to promote year-round domestic violence resources
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — As Domestic Violence Awareness month comes to a close, Milwaukee advocates are showcasing the resources available all year round. Milwaukee County’s District Attorney was among the guests who toured the brightly colored resource center. — and sadly, the number of cases crossing his desk have been recently on the rise.
The Waukesha victims included an 8-year-old boy, a loving grandmother and a woman excited to make her debut in the Dancing Grannies
Six people ranging in age from the elderly to a child have died in the Waukesha Christmas parade incident from November 21, 2021.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Unified School Board OKs budget including significant drop in tax rate
The Kenosha Unified School District Board of Education has approved a 2022-23 fiscal budget which includes a tax levy of $84,099,728, down more than 6 percent. The tax levy and mill rate are set to be lower in 2022-23, with the levy at $84,099.72, a drop of more than $5.95 million from the 2021-22 levy of $89,696,473.
spectrumnews1.com
Psychologist reflects on trauma triggered by Darrell Brooks' trial
MILWAUKEE — After more than three weeks of Darrell Brooks’ trial in Waukesha and although a jury found him guilty of all the charges he was facing, victims’ loved ones, survivors and neighbors are likely dealing with a myriad of emotions and rekindled trauma after having to relive last year’s tragedy.
kenosha.com
Kenoshan of the Week: Misty Gorman
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha School of Technology Enhanced Curriculum West third-grade teacher Misty Gorman has always been a hero to her students.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
CBS 58
Holiday craft market for DIY and vintage enthusiasts headed to Milwaukee County
FRANKLIN, Wis. (CBS 58) -- One of the largest indoor handmade, vintage and upcycled events will host its popular holiday market in November. Around 160 vendors will transform the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin into a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for the re:Craft & Relic Holiday Market on November 12 and 13 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls theft; wallet stolen from Froedtert Health Clinic
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a theft that happened at Froedtert Health Clinic on Town Hall Road. It happened on Oct. 7. According to police, around 3:40 p.m. a woman entered Froedtert Health Clinic and stole an employee’s wallet from an employee area and later fraudulently used numerous bank cards at a nearby Walmart.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
First Student bus drivers and monitors speak out at KUSD board meeting
Drivers and monitors for First Student, the school bus provider for Kenosha Unified School District, spoke to the board Tuesday evening about their need for a pay increase. The drivers and monitors in attendance wore their neon yellow vests and uniforms and held signs asking for proper compensation. Speaking on their behalf, Angelo Navarro, said it was time for a need for a pay increase.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Innovation awards go to local companies
Two Kenosha companies were presented with 2022 Wisconsin Innovation Awards at the Memorial Union in Madison this past week. The ceremony recognized the state’s most innovative products and services from eight industry categories. The 2022 winners were selected by a panel of 19 statewide experts with backgrounds in business sectors such as technology, food, healthcare, agriculture, nonprofits, education and government.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Waukesha Christmas parade trial goes to jury | WFRV Local 5
WAUKESHA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Darrell Brooks’ fate is in the hands of 12 jurors. The group, which is sequestered, deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday evening and will resume deliberations early on Wednesday morning. Brooks faces 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade massacre where he’s accused of...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Menomonee Falls Ulta Beauty theft, man wanted
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police are looking for a man who stole $395 worth of fragrances from Ulta Beauty on Falls Parkway on Oct. 18. Police said the theft occurred shortly before 5 p.m. The man left the store in a silver 2008 BMW X3 with Wisconsin license...
WISN
Waukesha Parade victims comforted by Labrador retriever during trial
WAUKESHA, Wis. — Victims who spent countless hours at the Waukesha County courthouse had a special room and a special four-legged friend to comfort them throughout the trial. WISN 12 News got to meet Pepper, the county's comfort dog. The Labrador retriever spent time with victims during the three...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
Comments / 0