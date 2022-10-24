Read full article on original website
Detroit Lakes Lawyer to be Recognized as Minnesota Icon
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – A Detroit Lakes lawyer is being recognized as an Icon in his profession. David Stowman with Stowman Law Firm P.A. will be recognized in December at the Minnesota Icon Awards in Minneapolis. The award is presented by Minnesota Lawyer and Finance & Commerce. A panel...
These Small ND Cities Were Named 2022’s ‘Best To Live In’
While North Dakota might not have all the glitz and glamour of a brightly lit, big city, that doesn't mean we don't have amazing places to live. As a matter of fact, a study was done by WalletHub; it found that several small towns in North Dakota are some of the best places for people to live.
Wahpeton man strikes, kills cow on US Highway 2
WAHPETON, ND (KXNET) — A 60-year-old Wahpeton man hit and killed a cow while driving on US Highway 2 near York on Wednesday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving east on US Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when he struck a cow in the road, causing his car to come […]
Fine Dining: Joseph Brunner, Mezzaluna
Joseph Brunner, Co-owner and Executive Chef of Mezzaluna, started in the restaurant industry back in high school where he worked at a local Mexican restaurant as a busboy and dishwasher. Little did he know, this job would spark his interest in cooking professionally, leading him to co-own Mezzaluna alongside Taylor Snelling.
One woman airlifted to Fargo Sanford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One woman, 50-year-old Dell Johnson has been airlifted to Sanford hospital in Fargo after a rollover. Two other passengers, 30-year-old Larissa Oakgrove and 43-year-old Melissa Perkins are being treated at the Bemidji Sanford Emergency Room for non-life threatening injuries. A Chevrolet Tahoe lost control...
Video captures woman stealing Halloween decoration from a Fargo yard
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Have you seen this woman?. A Fargo Woman claims a Halloween grinch stole her decoration, right off of her front lawn. She caught it on video and says it happened Wednesday just before 3 p.m. at 1218 14th St. S. She says her young daughter is devastated.
‘Thank you, for giving us the time we got with you’: Celebration of life held for Detroit Lakes couple
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A month after the deaths of Steve and Stacy Stearns, the community rallied together to hold a celebration to honor their memories. They shared drinks and food, and reflected on how the Detroit Lakes couple impacted their lives. “It’s humbling. I mean, everybody has...
In Fargo, The Ultimate Nightmare For A Deputy ( Or Anyone )
Internal Investigations Continue
Three Perham Seniors Announce College Commitments
PERHAM, MN (KPRW) – Three seniors at Perham High School recently announced their college commitments. Mya Morris announced that she will play college basketball at Valley City State University in Valley City, North Dakota, Lauren Rustad plans to run track at the University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, and Natalie Rooney will continue her pole vault career at Minnesota State University – Mankato.
Cyber attack affects 60,000 Arvig customers in Minnesota
PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR-KDLM) – A ransomware attack on Tuesday left thousands of Minnesota customers without internet, phone and TV services. Arvig says about 60,000 customers across the state were affected. The company says service was disrupted service for more than three hours. “This attack failed due to the extra...
Sunday threats at the Dakota Magic Casino & C Store lead to a lockdown
RICHLAND COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Office says it was called to assist the Sisseton Wahpeton Police Department on Sunday at around noon. They say this was because of a threat made to the Dakota Magic Casino C Store & possibly the Dakota Magic...
$85,685 winning lottery ticket sold in Fergus Falls
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Someone is smiling after a big lotto win in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. The Minnesota State Lottery says a winning North 5 ticket was sold at Lakeway Express located at 1810 East Fir Avenue in Fergus Falls. The jackpot was $84,685. State law requires...
MN Woman Literally Frozen Solid Is Alive And Well 42 Years Later
Here in Minnesota, we are very aware of how dangerously cold it can get in the winter months. It's sometimes a cold that can literally kill a person and that's what just about and by all accounts should have happened to this woman from Lengby, Minnesota. According to FOX 9...
Fargo Police, Red River Valley SWAT conduct high risk search warrant
(Fargo, ND) -- Police and Red River Valley SWAT conducted a high-risk search warrant in South Fargo Friday morning that has led to five people being detained. Fargo PD tells WDAY Radio that the incident happened around 6 a.m. in the 4800 block of 47th street south at the Cascades Apartments.
28-Time Olympic Medalist Michael Phelps Gives Perham Swim and Dive Team Inspiring Message
(KDLM/KPRW) – 28-time Olympic medalist Michael Phelps is going viral in west central Minnesota after giving a motivational message to the Perham Swim and Dive team as end-of-season meets begin this week. Phelps was a keynote speaker at the IFS “Unleashed” Customer Conference that was held in Miami on...
2 injured when car hits, kills cow in Benson Co.
Two people were injured when their car struck and killed a cow on Highway 2 in Benson County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the Ford Taurus was eastbound near York (ND) around 7:30 on Tuesday evening when it hit the cow, which came to rest in the median. The...
Several arrested after drugs & cash seized during SWAT raid
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - We are now learning what lead to the SWAT team moving in on a Fargo neighborhood on Tuesday, October 25. Officials say it was part of an ongoing drug investigation targeting a group of people selling M30 fentanyl pills in the Fargo-Moorhead area. The...
Ada community fed up with safety hazards at local Dollar General
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Members of the Ada community are fed up. They say their local dollar general store is poorly managed and safety has become a big concern. When most people walk into a store they are expecting clean and safe conditions. These Ada community members say...
Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues budget cut warning
(Fargo, ND) -- Even Bison football is "on the table" for review as NDSU President David Cook issues a warning about budget cuts. "We've got some tough financial issues that we're dealing with because of some enrollment challenges that have sort of been slowly happening over time and so I think the time is right to do some hard things," said Cook.
Perham Volleyball Defeats Frazee will play Hawley, Friday
PERHAM (KDLM) – Perham opened up the Section 8AA VB Tournament with a 3-1 win over the Frazee Hornets in Perham. Frazee put up a great battle winning set 2 25-22 on the strength of only having 3 errors. Perham stormed back and won the next 2 sets for the win and the right to play Hawley in Perham Friday night at 7:00.
