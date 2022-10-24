Read full article on original website
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rickey Haynes sentenced; 8 years for Racine shooting that left 3 wounded
RACINE, Wis. - A Racine County judge sentenced Rickey Haynes on Tuesday, Oct. 25 to eight years in prison and another eight years of extended supervision in connection with a shooting outside a Racine bar in July 2018. A Racine County jury in June of this year found Haynes not...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man beaten to death, killers stole car: police
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, beaten to death, also had his car stolen on the city's south side Tuesday night, Oct. 25. Police are searching for the killers, investigating the incident as a homicide. It happened near 5th Place and Chase Avenue. Police and public records show he was hit...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee inmate killed, Green Bay Correctional assault
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee inmate died after he was assaulted at Green Bay Correctional on Friday, Oct. 21. Department of Corrections officials identified him as Timothy Nabors. He was taken to the hospital after the assault and later died. The Brown County Sheriff's Office is investigating. In the meantime, the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fight at middle school; adults strike juveniles
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fight that happened at Andrew Douglas Middle School near 18th and Finn on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 26. Officials say during a fight at the school around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, adult suspects struck juveniles. The victims refused medical treatment on scene. Milwaukee police are...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in connection to fatal Scottsdale shooting
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Scottsdale over the weekend. Police say Alexes Hernandez is charged with obstruction of justice and destroying evidence in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old man in the 4600 block of West 87th Street on Sunday.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin man accused of ‘grooming’ child, admits to driving from different county for meet up
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man reportedly admitted to authorities that he drove from Waukesha County to ‘perform sex acts’ on a child that he was in contact with for multiple weeks. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kyle Kurka was arrested on October 23...
See the Reaction as Darrell Brooks is Found Guilty of 76 Counts in Wisconsin Parade Trial
Darrell Brooks put his head in hands as a judge read the jury's verdict aloud during his trial Wednesday. Guilty, the judge said -- 76 times. Brooks, accused of killing six people and injuring many others by driving an SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha last year, was found guilty of 76 charges, including six for first-degree intentional homicide in the carnage last November in the Milwaukee suburb. The homicide charges each carry a mandatory life sentence.
CBS 58
Teen accused of killing daughter and injuring mother appears in court
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The man accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old girl and injuring her mother appeared in Milwaukee County Court today, on Oct. 27. 17-year-old Benjamin Garrett is charged with first-degree reckless homicide in the death of Olivia Schultz. He also faces first-degree recklessly endangering safety. During...
Racine man facing 50 drug-related, bail jumping charges
Dozens of charges have been filed against one Racine man after police say he intended to distribute narcotics and marijuana near Gilmore School.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting
KENOSHA — Kenosha Police have released a photo of a man being wanted for homicide in connection with a Kenosha mass shooting on Sept. 18. Kendal Readus, 29, was identified last week by police as the suspected shooter in the Sept. 18 shootings, which claimed the life of two people and injured two others in the early morning hours outside a Kenosha tavern.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee Dancing Grannies post statement following Brooks verdict
WAUKESHA, Wis. — The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies posted a statement to Facebook Thursday, just one day after a verdict was reached in the Darrell Brooks trial. Brooks was found guilty of all 76 charges related to the Waukesha Christmas parade tragedy on Wednesday, including six first-degree intentional homicide counts. Two of the people he killed were a part of the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
16-year-old shot on Waukegan bike path
WAUKEGAN, Ill. — The Waukegan Police Department was called to a shooting that resulted in a 16-year-old being taken to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. According to police, they were called to Washington St. and the Robert McClory Bike Path around 1:30 p.m. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one victim […]
WBAY Green Bay
SILVER ALERT: Missing Racine County veteran found
RACINE COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Silver Alert has been canceled after a Racine County veteran was found safe Thursday evening. The alert was issued statewide when the 72-year-old man couldn’t be found after leaving his home Thursday afternoon. He left his home Yorkville to drive to the VA...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine drug dealer accused of selling heroin, ecstasy and marijuana
RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Cricket robbery, 76th and Mill, employee hit
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a Cricket Wireless employee was hit during a robbery near 76th and Mill Sunday, Oct. 23. Police said the assailants got away with property from the business during the robbery around 3:30 p.m. No arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to...
whbl.com
Accident Sends Teen on Flight for Hospitalization
A Random Lake teen was airlifted to Children’s in Milwaukee after a crash outside of Silver Creek yesterday afternoon. The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office reports that deputies were called to Abbot Drive west of Lynn Road around 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators say the 2-car crash happened when the teen driver was turning into a private driveway and her car was struck by a Westbound vehicle being driven by a man from Cedar Grove. A Med unit was called to airlift the girl to Childrens Hospital in Wauwatosa.
Aurora man extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering mother
An Aurora man has been extradited from Wisconsin on charges of murdering his mother earlier this year. A Kane County judge set bail at $2 million for Abel Quinones-Herstad, 20, who faces two counts of first-degree murder.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee hit-and-run driver said man ‘jumped’ in front of him, complaint says
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee hit-and-run driver told investigators a pedestrian "jumped directly in front of his vehicle," and he didn't stop because he "freaked out" after the crash, a criminal complaint says. Jose Pizarro-Perez, 25, faces one count of hit-and-run resulting in death for the Oct. 9 hit-and-run near 14th...
Antioch student charged following cell phone threat, lockdown
ANTIOCH, Ill. — A 15-year-old Antioch Community High School student was charged Monday following a cell phone threat which caused a lockdown. On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., the high school, located in the 1100 block of Main Street, was placed into lockdown after the school “received a voicemail of a threatening nature.” After a […]
