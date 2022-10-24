RACINE — A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana. Darrell Brooks Found Guilty, in Waukesha Christmas Parade Attack. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. NPR reports that on Oct. 26, Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Last year, he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade in Waukesha after reportedly leaving a domestic altercation with his ex-girlfriend. Among those killed was 8-year-old Jackson Sparks. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. CNN reports that Brooks , “also was convicted of 61 counts of recklessly ending safety with the use of a dangerous weapon, six counts of fatal hit and run, two counts of felony bail jumping and one count of misdemeanor domestic battery.”. Earlier this year, Brooks pleaded not guilty due to having a mental illness but withdrew that plea before the trial started. He then dismissed his public defenders and decided to represent himself. Throughout the course of the trial, Brooks displayed combative and erratic behavior. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. His main defense was a claim that the SUV malfunctioned and he panicked. However, the prosecution pointed out that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector previously tested that his vehicle was working properly. Brooks faces a mandatory life sentence on each of the first-degree intentional homicide counts.

RACINE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO