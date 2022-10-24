ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

The Spun

Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan

In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Checking in on the 2022 Buckeye freshmen

Last year several Ohio State freshmen made really big impacts. A couple of them earned starting positions very early in the year, and others flashed not only potential, but genuine greatness when they were on the field. Obviously, the two that stand out most were running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke. Both had outstanding years, and Henderson’s was record-breaking.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season

Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Film Preview: Penn State’s offense runs through Sean Clifford, Manny Diaz’s new look defensively

The James Franklin-led Penn State Nittany Lions are hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. They are still led by Sean Clifford at quarterback, but the Nittany Lions are the most talented roster Ohio State has played to date. For all of his downfalls, Franklin has built a roster that has been able to challenge the Buckeyes regularly.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9

Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver

If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022

Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
COLUMBUS, OH
landgrantholyland.com

LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Wilson talk injuries, Penn State game plan

Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Ohio State-Penn State Special Promo (Get $100 in Ohio Only)

The Ohio State Buckeyes look poised for a run to the college football playoff. With the upcoming legalization of sports betting in Ohio on January 1, you’ll want to be able to back your Buckeyes in a legendary game. Thanks to FanDuel Sportsbook’s free $100 offer for Ohio residents, you can. But you’d better hurry, the clock is ticking!
COLUMBUS, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
DELAWARE, OH
themanual.com

The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city

October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
COLUMBUS, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney

GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
MARYSVILLE, OH
a-z-animals.com

The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus

1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
COLUMBUS, OH

