Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
landgrantholyland.com
Checking in on the 2022 Buckeye freshmen
Last year several Ohio State freshmen made really big impacts. A couple of them earned starting positions very early in the year, and others flashed not only potential, but genuine greatness when they were on the field. Obviously, the two that stand out most were running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke. Both had outstanding years, and Henderson’s was record-breaking.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Big Ten Schedule Announced for 2023 Season
Ohio State's Big Ten schedule is official for the 2023 season. The assortment of opponents may look familiar. That's because the conference slate for next year is identical to the one the Big Ten released in August 2018 as part of an announcement of schedules for the 2022-25 seasons. It...
landgrantholyland.com
Film Preview: Penn State’s offense runs through Sean Clifford, Manny Diaz’s new look defensively
The James Franklin-led Penn State Nittany Lions are hosting the Ohio State Buckeyes this weekend. They are still led by Sean Clifford at quarterback, but the Nittany Lions are the most talented roster Ohio State has played to date. For all of his downfalls, Franklin has built a roster that has been able to challenge the Buckeyes regularly.
Eleven Warriors
Picking Lineups from the New-Look Roster for A Head-to-Head Matchup of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes
There are far more unknowns than knowns surrounding the Ohio State men’s basketball roster entering the 2022-23 season. That makes our annual exercise of drafting lineups for a head-to-head game of Buckeyes vs. Buckeyes all the more fun, albeit challenging. Unlike last year, when E.J. Liddell was the clear-cut...
saturdaytradition.com
Larry Johnson updates injury status of Tyler Friday ahead of Week 9
Associate Ohio State head coach Larry Johnson updated the status of defensive end Tyler Friday for Week 9’s battle against Penn State on Saturday. Johnson let the media know at Ohio State’s Thursday press conference. Friday has played 2 games this season in a reserve role, notching 2...
landgrantholyland.com
Ohio State picks up Crystal Ball for 2024 top-100 wide receiver
If there’s a position on Ohio State’s roster that’s recruiting at the highest level, it’s the receiver spot. Thanks to position coach Brian Hartline and the overall offensive success, the Buckeyes are recruiting the nation’s best year in and year out, and winning those battles more times than not. Fortunately, the current trend of recruiting success for Ohio State doesn’t look to be stopping any time soon.
landgrantholyland.com
Why is this News? All the articles and tweets Buckeye fans need for October 26, 2022
Look, we get it. Your days are busy and you don’t have time to read all of the stories and tweets from the three dozen websites dedicated to covering Ohio State athletics, or the 237 Buckeye beat writers churning out hot takes and #content on a daily basis. But that’s ok, that’s what your friends at Land-Grant Holy Land are here for.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin addresses Chop Robinson's value after DE practiced leading up to OSU game
James Franklin has to prepare for one of his team’s toughest challenges yet. Chop Robinson practicing was a good sign on Wednesday. Robinson has been out with a undisclosed injury and missed the Minnesota game. He practiced on Wednesday, however. Franklin talked about how disruptive Robinson can be on...
landgrantholyland.com
LGHL Uncut Podcast: Day, Knowles, Wilson talk injuries, Penn State game plan
Throughout the year, Land-Grant Holy Land will be bringing you uncut audio primarily from Ohio State press conferences, but also from individual interview sessions. Subscribe: RSS | Apple | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | iHeart Radio. On this episode of “Land-Grant Holy Land Uncut,” we have audio from...
Ohio State has a former five-star recruit who can make Penn State pay for not locking up its state
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football program is the top dog of the Big Ten, and sometimes that reality means getting to go into the backyard of neighboring programs and raid them for their talent. In 2019, Julian Fleming was the most prominent example of that when the No....
14-year-old Bexley freshman wins state championship, chases professional aspirations
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) — Fourteen-year-old Amiya Bowles made history Saturday, becoming the first Bexley High School girls tennis player to win a singles state championship since 1982. Bowles, who switched from swimming to tennis during the pandemic, won the Division II title as a freshman. It is the first Bexley tennis player to win a […]
Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback
Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan. That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback. “First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s...
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
If you live in Ohio or you have to travel there often, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with high-quality ingredients.
KemperSports to manage Glenross Golf Club in Delaware — its fifth in Central Ohio
DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Two weeks after announcing a management deal for four Central Ohio golf courses, a Chicago-based company has reached an agreement to take the reins of another local venue. Glenross Golf Club in Delaware is now under management by KemperSports, a privately held sports, entertainment and hospitality company. The agreement […]
themanual.com
The iconic Columbus-style pizza originated in 1934 in Ohio’s capital city
October is National Pizza Month. Raise your hand if you knew that. Okay, okay, liars, hands down. Like its random origin suggests, this observation was a marketing ploy, in this case launching in October 1984 along with the new Pizza Today magazine via publisher and pizzeria owner, Gerry Durnell. Durnell dubbed the eerie month pizza month because that’s when the first issue of his magazine debuted.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Marysville Bows Out Of Div. I Tourney
GROVE CITY – In what Head Coach Bethany Bentz called the conclusion of “an amazing season”, #19-seed Marysville fell to #2-seed Bishop Watterson, 25-18, 25-8,25-17, in the Division I, Grove City 1 District semifinals of the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s varsity volleyball tournament Tuesday at Central Crossing High School.
Ohio State puts 3 fraternities, sorority on probation or suspension
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three fraternities and a sorority at Ohio State University are facing various punishments after officials say they violated the school’s code of conduct, including accusations of alcohol violations and hazing. School records show the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority and the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity are...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Columbus
1,275 × 960 pixels, file size: 413 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg. Columbus, Ohio, draws visitors frequently from all over the United States. The main reason is that it has excellent museums and a vast amount of art. It also houses the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. While it seems to be a fun vacation, a few people always wonder if it could be a spooky location. There are some areas around and in Columbus that may give you a thrill.
