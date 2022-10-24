ASHLAND, Va. - — A Virginia woman and her boyfriend were charged after her 2-year-old child, who was found alone in a motel room, died five days later, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested without incident. They were charged with child neglect and abuse, police said.

ASHLAND, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO