Williamsburg, VA

Comments / 13

Melissa Long Barham
2d ago

These psychiatric places are a nightmare. This article would need to tell me why he is a danger before I would report him.Added, why do readers now have to be the editors on articles? Isn't that why they get paid?

WIS-TV

Deputies locate suspected teen gunman in Lexington County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A manhunt was underway in Lexington County on Thursday, Oct. 27. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said they were searching for a suspected gunman in Leesville near Lawson Rd. One man was shot around noon and sent to a nearby hospital. Deputies said the suspect...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Child, 2, dies after found alone in Virginia motel; 2 suspects face neglect charges

ASHLAND, Va. - — A Virginia woman and her boyfriend were charged after her 2-year-old child, who was found alone in a motel room, died five days later, authorities said. According to a news release from the Ashland Police Department, Danielle Tulloss, 21, of Fredericksburg, and Raequan Gilliens, 24, of Ashland, were arrested without incident. They were charged with child neglect and abuse, police said.
ASHLAND, VA
Franklin News Post

Two Virginia police officers shot

Authorities are investigating what led to two Chesterfield County officers being wounded by gunfire in an apartment complex on Tuesday and another person being shot by police. Police in a statement said officers were “responding to a report of an emotionally disturbed person” in the 5000 block of Timsberry Circle.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

Man shot on Chesapeake Blvd. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man walked into Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday night after being shot in the abdomen. Officers responded to the hospital around 8:50 p.m. and said the man’s gunshot wounds were not considered life-threatening. Police have determined the shooting happened in the...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Postal worker robbed in Chesapeake; $50K reward offered

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information in the robbery of a postal worker in Chesapeake. USPIS says the robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. Monday in the 900 block of Providence Road, at Sparrow Road near S. Military Highway. The...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Norfolk Police looking for missing woman

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A 28-year-old woman is missing and was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 in the 7800 block of Woodall Road, according to Norfolk Police. Anna J. Midas is about 5-feet-8-inches tall and 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Norfolk Police said she was last seen wearing a pink […]
NORFOLK, VA
WIS-TV

Amber Alert canceled; Pennsylvania 6-year-old found safe

DOWNINGTON, Pa. (Gray News) - A 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was missing and the subject of an Amber Alert has been found safe, state police said Thursday. Zoe Moss had gone missing Tuesday evening. The suspect was Zoe’s biological mother, Vanessa Gutshall. Downington police said in a Facebook post that...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WIS-TV

Missing Columbia man with medical condition found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says Danarius Heyward has been found safe. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man with medical conditions. Danarius Heyward, 22, was last seen in the 400 block of McNulty Street...
COLUMBIA, SC

